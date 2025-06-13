Colorado Accountability Project

Wrapping up Rose Community Foundation. CPW denies permit for elephants at the Renaissance Fair. Love grows where my rosemary goes pt 2.
Nah, there's no way "legislative fellows" could be abused. Live in the shadow of the Power Pathway? Using your voice without becoming part…
Rose Community Foundation's grants. Sanctuary State provisos in State Contracts. More money is needed to pay for "free" lunch, you got to…
Well, at least one Colorado Democrat has some sense. Shared responsibility for water conservation? More details about HB25-1332.
Who is Rose Community Foundation (RCF) giving their money to? About those bag fees. Polis has now signed the law repealing an earlier Ag…
Why does the AG's office redact outside litigators names? Medicaid Spending in CO and the Provider Tax. $25 million to 16 grantees for…
Who is Rose Community Foundation? How much of your money do they get? Wolf depredation two ways. Diverging Diamond Interchanges.
Enough beds (at an affordable price) for the aging? Update: Pueblo votes NOT to cancel Black Hills Energy's franchise. The growth and…
A politico's golden parachute? Forced electrification by a thousand code regs. Out of the loop?
If you thought Colorado's gun control was bad, we could be in the Pacific Northwest. Step outside your box a little
Environmental groups are wanting to add the "social cost of carbon" to state rules. A mismatch between what CPR tells the public vs…
How many people (and how much did it cost) rode the ski train this past winter? The Bustang Outrider Sterling to Denver Line. CPR's Warner…
