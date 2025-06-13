Colorado Accountability Project
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Wrapping up Rose Community Foundation. CPW denies permit for elephants at the Renaissance Fair. Love grows where my rosemary goes pt 2.
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 13
2
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Wrapping up Rose Community Foundation. CPW denies permit for elephants at the Renaissance Fair. Love grows where my rosemary goes pt 2.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Nah, there's no way "legislative fellows" could be abused. Live in the shadow of the Power Pathway? Using your voice without becoming part…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 12
2
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Nah, there's no way "legislative fellows" could be abused. Live in the shadow of the Power Pathway? Using your voice without becoming part of the chaos.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Rose Community Foundation's grants. Sanctuary State provisos in State Contracts. More money is needed to pay for "free" lunch, you got to…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 11
2
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Rose Community Foundation's grants. Sanctuary State provisos in State Contracts. More money is needed to pay for "free" lunch, you got to vote on it.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Well, at least one Colorado Democrat has some sense. Shared responsibility for water conservation? More details about HB25-1332.
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 10
2
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Well, at least one Colorado Democrat has some sense. Shared responsibility for water conservation? More details about HB25-1332.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Who is Rose Community Foundation (RCF) giving their money to? About those bag fees. Polis has now signed the law repealing an earlier Ag…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 9
5
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Who is Rose Community Foundation (RCF) giving their money to? About those bag fees. Polis has now signed the law repealing an earlier Ag union bill
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Why does the AG's office redact outside litigators names? Medicaid Spending in CO and the Provider Tax. $25 million to 16 grantees for…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 8
1
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Why does the AG's office redact outside litigators names? Medicaid Spending in CO and the Provider Tax. $25 million to 16 grantees for affordable housing.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Who is Rose Community Foundation? How much of your money do they get? Wolf depredation two ways. Diverging Diamond Interchanges.
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 6
3
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Who is Rose Community Foundation? How much of your money do they get? Wolf depredation two ways. Diverging Diamond Interchanges.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Enough beds (at an affordable price) for the aging? Update: Pueblo votes NOT to cancel Black Hills Energy's franchise. The growth and…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 5
1
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Enough beds (at an affordable price) for the aging? Update: Pueblo votes NOT to cancel Black Hills Energy's franchise. The growth and development of a Polis talking point.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A politico's golden parachute? Forced electrification by a thousand code regs. Out of the loop?
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 4
3
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
A politico's golden parachute? Forced electrification by a thousand code regs. Out of the loop?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
If you thought Colorado's gun control was bad, we could be in the Pacific Northwest. Step outside your box a little
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 3
3
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
If you thought Colorado's gun control was bad, we could be in the Pacific Northwest. Step outside your box a little
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Environmental groups are wanting to add the "social cost of carbon" to state rules. A mismatch between what CPR tells the public vs…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 2
6
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
Environmental groups are wanting to add the "social cost of carbon" to state rules. A mismatch between what CPR tells the public vs. corporate sponsors? RTD and a free hour on records requests.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
How many people (and how much did it cost) rode the ski train this past winter? The Bustang Outrider Sterling to Denver Line. CPR's Warner…
Thanks for reading Colorado Accountability Project!
Jun 1
2
Share this post
Colorado Accountability Project
How many people (and how much did it cost) rode the ski train this past winter? The Bustang Outrider Sterling to Denver Line. CPR's Warner treats Polis different from other Democrats.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Cory Gaines
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts