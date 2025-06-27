Brandon Wark is running for City Council in Greeley.

I know his values and I know his commitment. I think he would be a great city councilmember. I don't get to vote in this race, but if I did, he would have my vote.

If you live in Greeley, give the video below a look and perhaps head on over to his campaign site to learn more.

If you are like me and don't get to vote in this race, take it as inspiration. As Mr. Wark has it: get in the fight. One way or another get in the fight.

Find Colorado's Retail Delivery Fee as onerous as paying for paper bags?

Yeah, I hear you. I do too. Per the Complete Colorado article linked first below, you may get a chance to weigh in on a ballot measure to eliminate them. The article goes into some detail on the fees and also on the people backing the measure.

Since the article was a little bit older as of this writing, I popped over to the Secretary of State's Initiative Tracker page (see the second link) to see about the progress. Initiative 51, Repeal Retail Delivery Fee, is now approved to start circulating petitions and gathering signatures. I am not sure what plans there are to try and collect them. If I hear of a calendar or group to contact, I'll share.

In the meantime, if you'd like to go back with me approximately 1 year to July 2024 to see what it was your delivery fees were doing, check out the third link.

I'll give you a hint: they weren't fixing the damn roads!

It's on my list to update on the fees from SB260, if and when that happens, I'll post it here.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/06/08/colorado-voters-repeal-retail-delivery-fee/

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/Initiatives/titleBoard/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/are-your-damn-roads-fixed-yet-a-look?utm_source=publication-search

Livestreaming Colorado Legislative Committee Meetings may soon be a reality.





Colorado, which has long had live audio coverage of legislative committee hearings, along with video coverage of the two chambers, will be doing a trial run of livestreamed committee hearings for select rooms starting with a few interim committee hearings.** This will be on a trial basis and may not become permanent.



Quoting the CFOIC article linked at bottom (with link intact):



"The pilot will run from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1. The committee rooms selected for the test align with the upcoming interim committee schedule, according to a June 16 Legislative Council staff memo: the Old Supreme Court chambers, the Old State Library, HCR 0112, SCR 357 and the Joint Budget Committee hearing room in the Legislative Services Building."



So, if you've longed to watch committee hearings instead of just listening, you now have that option. Moe details in the CFOIC article if you'd like them.



**Budget constraints pinched the number of interim committee hearings this year.



https://coloradofoic.org/video-livestreaming-pilot-for-interim-committee-meetings-of-colorado-legislature-set-to-begin-aug-1/

This young man's impressive. At his age, best I was doing was fart noises.





That time of the week again, time for something for fun, something not related to politics.



YouTube takes you down some strange corridors, not always unwelcome, but often ones you wouldn't have sought out on your own.



The video linked at bottom is one such. It's a 12 year old Welsh lad singing the Welsh lullaby Suo Gan (if you remember the movie Empire of the Sun it will be familiar).



I was impressed with his singing and I liked the song so I thought it'd make a good one to round out Friday with.



Enjoy and see you back at it Sunday!



