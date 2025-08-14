Youth Climate Summit turning out activists

I read recently about a Youth Climate Summit. When I dug into who put it on and what was shared, it became pretty clear that it wasn't about education.

It was about turning out young activists to push the policy sponsors wanted.

Attribution "science"

In a 1974 address at Caltech, Nobel Laureate Richard Feynman coined the term Cargo Cult Science. It refers to things that have all the appearance of science but which aren't.

Attribution "science" (from here forward I'll drop the quotes on that word--I think you get the point) is just such a thing. It has the feel of science, some even use the term in its name, but it is not.

Defining science is pretty easy. A scientific question is one that can be falsified by empirical measurement. That is, experiment is the arbiter of truth in science.

By that metric, attribution science is not science at all. In this post I want to briefly explain what it is and contrast it with actual science.

Attribution science is what is used by reporters and advocates to bolster claims like those made in the KSUT article linked first below. Quoting:

“'Because of burning fossil fuels, we are having more of these days than we would have otherwise,' Trudeau said. 'So, as we continue to do that, as we continue to burn fossil fuels, I think it's important to remember that this will continue unless we do something.'”

The Trudeau here is Climate Central’s Kaitlyn Trudeau, and she's referring to cities having more "extremely hot days" (a phrase used in the article but not defined) each summer.

Climate Central's work is leaned on heavily in the article which characterizes them as a nonpartisan research group.* If you follow the link provided in the article, the one used to bolster the claim about extremely hot days, you get to the site which I link two second below.

Linking climate change to weather trends (and, remarkably, even to specific weather events like hurricanes if you can imagine it) is tricky. Atmospheres are complicated things; fluid dynamics equations are complicated, highly nonlinear things.

To give you a sense of what would be involved in actually causally linking two things, let's take a simple example. Let's say that you wanted to establish that increasing the voltage in an electrical circuit caused more current to flow. To do so, you'd have to wrangle the complexity of nature down to size.

You'd get a simple circuit with a battery, wire, and a bulb. Taking care to only change the battery voltage while measuring the current (and here you'd have to be scrupulous--watch the temperature, don't move the wires, don't change the bulb, etc.) you could vary how hard you pushed on the electrons and see how they responded by changing their flow.

At this point, others would read about your trials, make their own copies of your apparatus and check your results. Then, further exploration would be in order: does the size of the wire matter? What about the kind of battery? What about the kind of bulb?

You get the point. Actual, causal relationships are established by repeated (and repeatable) careful experimentation. They are established by data taken in the actual real world. This large body of empirical evidence is what allows physicists to guardedly claim that increasing the voltage in a circuit pushes more electrical charge in it.

Attribution science, by contrast, takes another approach. In broad strokes, it mimics the experimental process outlined above. Computer models are set to run twice. In one set of runs, the model has no fossil fuel combustion happening in the model atmosphere at all. In the other, the model has carbon being poured in by fossil fuel combustion.

The researchers run each set of models multiple times and count how often a particular event of interest happens in the "fossil fuel combustion" model vs. how often it happens in the "no fossil fuel combustion" model. If, say, higher average temperatures, a drought, fires, a hurricane happens more often in the fossil fuel model than the no fossil fuel model, they say climate changed caused an increase (or an increased likelihood).

As you might imagine there are a number of problems with trying to establish causality this way. The answers you get, to the extent they have validity, are only valid in the computer world. There is also no way to experimentally test any of the conclusions. There is no way to try and suss out whether or not some different cause is giving you the same data. There's no way to know that your computer model, as opposed to Fred's over there, is the "right" one.**

There are also issues that pertain to the model itself, to the computer process. Meaning that even if you did think this sort of testing to be valid as a science, you still have to contend with problems relating to computer modeling.

I have touched on those issues before, and don't have space for a full look here. If you're curious, you can find more on it in the third link below. It is a resource explaining attribution science (I chose a reference that was obviously a supporter of it so as to avoid accusations that I'm cherry-picking problems), but they do a reasonable job going into the inherent limitations. Look for the heading "The Limitations of Attribution Analyses".

Besides its flaws, there is something else to know about attribution science. It is antithetical to the philosophical underpinnings of science. Science is about discovering the patterns that exist in our natural world. It is a tool to arrive at fundamental truths about our natural world.

Attribution science, as is used in the references today (as well as many other contexts), however, shows that many who support it view it as a tool to convince you of the truth of their position on climate change, as a tool get policy changes they want.

Look again at Climate Central's report in the second link. Scrolling down on that page you get what excerpted as screenshots 1 - 3.

These are a series of handy resources Climate Central is happy to provide to a busy reporter so he or she could thoughtlessly, without any skepticism, prepare an article on how we are certain climate change is causing extremely hot days in this region.

Screenshot 4 spells out the intent of Climate Central's research perhaps a bit more explicitly. Along the same lines as 1 - 3 it spells out how you can use their handy new climate attribution tool.

Climate change is real. It will cause problems we'll have to adapt to.

The notion that somehow we can pin this much of a wildfire, that much of a hurricane, this portion of a hot spell in a city, is not realistic. It has no foundation in anything that could reasonably be called science.

Calling it science is clearly an attempt to provide snappy soundbites and the gloss of respectability to statements that can then be used to drive policy. It is to make the claims unassailable and you aberrant if you disagree.

The best we can do right now is to make general, broad predictions about where our climate is headed. We should not step outside those bounds.



Doing this risks more harm than is necessary, and I mean this in more than one way. There is the obvious chance that we'll lose opportunities or cause economic problems in the present, but it's more than just that.



It relates to our ability to work together to problem solve. I would think that even climate activists would recognize this; the more often they're wrong on their specific predictions, coupled with the absolute certainty the make them with, does them no favors in terms of their credibility and earning the cooperation of people who see things differently.



Adapting to climate change--doing so without putting people in poverty--will require working together. It requires an acknowledgement that we will have some changes to our climate, that it likely is not world ending, that we will still have to live in the here and now, and that extreme policy from either of the "wings" on this issue are not going to be a solution.



*Keep your eyes open for a possible future op ed here. As is commonly done by reporters, nonpartisan is not used in the sense you might normally take it. That is, they ain't so nonpartisan as they're sold to be.



**There is, perhaps an argument to be made about this method having some validity via a statistical approach a la statistical mechanics (using computers to see the properties of a large ensemble of systems when you cannot tell the dynamics of the individual parts of a system). This is a highly technical question, and there is no space for it here. I don't think the analogy holds well for a variety of reasons I'm happy to discuss with you in more detail if you're curious. In short, my concerns are that the conclusions are relevant only to the computer world, that they are not something that could ever be tested experimentally, and that statistical methods tell us best about macroscopic behavior of an system, they cannot tell us a thing about the behavior at small scales (e.g. the creation or not of a particular storm or fire).



I want to wrap up today's detour into climate change issues with a quick bit about my local weather.

It has been a remarkably wet summer on the Eastern Plains of Colorado. I will not pretend to have weather data to share, but instead offer you a couple pictures (heading this post) of the prairie along I-76 on the way to the Sterling exit.

In years past, pictures taken at this time would have shown land that was baked to a nice golden, crispy brown. Lush would not be apt for how the prairie looked when I took these about two weeks ago, but verdant would be.

I know from talking to farmers and others in and around Southern Washington County (about straight south of where these were taken that the dryland farms down there are having a wonderful year and expect big yields on both corn and wheat.

This is not (repeat NOT) evidence that we will not have more droughts or dry years. It is not (repeat NOT) evidence that there is no climate change.

It is a reminder of the importance of balance and skepticism.

Human beings have a flaw in our brains that we tend to only seek out and pay attention to the things that confirm our beliefs. Knowing this flaw, it is wise for thoughtful people to intentionally seek out things that DO NOT confirm your existing beliefs.

It is wise to do so on a regular basis.

Doing so grounds your thinking. It makes you more thoughtful. It makes you less likely to be led around by the nose (by whoever would want to do so).

Make it a habit. In conversing with people, if you're comfortable, gently mention things that mitigate against what you're being told always and forever has to be true.

Be a skeptic so that your mind is your own.