Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
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Quite the bennie for public school teachers. Especially the no payment second with no recourse for collection. Wait, I'm unclear - does the second accrue mortgage interest during the life of the first loan, or the period of ownership? Such a deal if it doesn't! Free moneyyyyyy!!

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