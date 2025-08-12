You can still use gasoline-powered lawn equipment ... for now.



Let me start with a quote from the Gazette article linked at bottom:



"Using gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment during the summer is now banned in the Denver Metro/North Front Range Ozone Nonattainment Area, but only for government entities — for now."



It's that last bit, the "for now" that I want to touch on.



Pulling an extended quote from the article:



"The AQCC does not currently regulate individual non-commercial use of gas-powered equipment. Still, Regional Air Quality Council Executive Director Michael Silverstein told The Denver Gazette that the AQCC will be reconsidering the rule this winter, which may include placing a use restriction on private users and private commercial lawn services, as well as a proposal to ban the sale of gasoline-powered lawn equipment. 'The Division was directed by the commission to consider expanding the use restriction to the commercial operators, the neighborhood landscapers and the commercial operators doing work for the private sector, and then also to bring back information on the efficacy of a sales prohibition,' said Silverstein. 'So, all of that is going to be reconsidered over the winter. But that’s just a calendar. Nothing has been proposed or any action been taken there. The one rule on the books is for the government sector.'”

When people start to howl about the government taking this or that--taking gas stoves, taking guns as just a couple examples--defenders of such moves point to how no one is taking anything from you.

"It's just stopping government agencies from using the equipment."

"No one is going to knock your door down and take your gas stove."

Lost in that are a couple things.

First, it's still a ban if what they do is narrow your choices to what they want. Everything has a finite lifetime and, while no government agent will confiscate your gas trimmer, when it dies you will only be able to replace it with electric.

Second, note the "boiled frog" approach here. Start with the government agencies. Get people accustomed to that.

I urge you to, if you haven't yet, consider following me in speaking at a meeting of either the Regional Air Quality Control Council or Air Quality Control Commission and asking them why it is that an unelected, and unaccountable, board has the authority to reach into the homes and lives of Colorado citizens in such an intrusive manner.



Make them own their "action".



https://denvergazette.com/news/ban-on-use-of-gas-powered-lawn-equipment-is-in-effect/article_b2886f54-ff56-401a-b7ef-7d9464764b03.html

Related:





Colorado does a whole lot of policy-making via unelected boards, and the amount only grows year by year.



This has been a concern of mine for some time now. I recently did a series on it and plan to keep speaking out about it.



If you're curious to learn more about rulemaking (the process whereby an unelected board can decide things like "no more gas powered lawn equipment for you!" I put links to a couple newsletters below.



The first is a general look at rulemaking. The second is how industry and other advocacy groups can "capture" rulemaking bodies (and have done so in Colorado).





https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/colorados-bloated-regulatory-state?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/regulatory-capture-and-colorados?utm_source=publication-search

Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline's interim rules.





I got an email recently that said the CO Commission on Judicial Discipline had put out its interim rules on judicial discipline.



The rulemaking notice is linked first below. In it you'll find a link taking you to the rules to read up on.



If you wanted to chime in on the rules, note that the public comment hearing has yet to be scheduled. The paper says they anticipate September for the meeting. I have signed up for updates on the site so I'll probably get an email and post, but if you want to make sure you're in the know, go to the site and sign up for updates on your own.



There is another way. You can offer comment via email at any time if you'd like. Details on that can be found in the second link. Written comment will be taken up to 3 days prior to the public comment meeting.





https://ccjd.colorado.gov/sites/ccjd/files/documents/Notice%20of%20Rulemaking%203.6%2034%2037%28e%29-UA.pdf



https://ccjd.colorado.gov/sites/ccjd/files/documents/25.07.29%20Rulemaking%20Public%20Comment%20Policy-UA.pdf