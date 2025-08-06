Xcel's inadvertent admission.

I've written multiple times about Elbert County's stand against Xcel and their Power Pathway program, the program to bring high tension lines from the Eastern Plains in towards the Front Range to join the grid providing a way for the (future) renewable generation resources out here a way to feed energy largely to the I-25 corridor.

I won't retread that whole thing here, but I did want to share a quote from the article linked at bottom.

"Xcel defended the project [Power Pathway] as crucial to Colorado’s clean energy goals. 'We do not directly serve any residents. That’s not our service territory. So nobody’s going to get a power bill from Xcel Energy,' the company stated."

I don't think Xcel quite intended it to be taken this way, but there is a tip of the hand there if you read it carefully.

This whole thing is not (repeat NOT) about the residents that will have to live with the towers. It is, and always has been, about serving the Front Range's desires for renewable electricity to salve their eco-consciences while someone else foots the bill.**

You aren't, after all, going to see wind turbines and solar panels marring the beauty of the Flatirons.

**As a friend told me, and I agree, it's also about profit for Xcel. Why do you think they're so acquiescent to this sort of policy. One of the few things they're allowed to profit on is capital construction.

https://krdo.com/news/2025/07/24/el-paso-county-commissioners-unanimously-deny-xcel-energy-transmission-line/?fbclid=IwY2xjawLwY0pleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFIbUtiOGxqS2g1Nk83eXI0AR4F31LDAfPZyelJeLMeePmcp0hvMCFeCXstVizk1MO2ukJY70J_Wuv40NaqAw_aem_4wMcirV-CMzFKNUo5Ikbkw#mdic69oh1u5a6b0ah2r

Related:

Two last minute additions. The first is a recent PowerGab episode with Ms. Jiblits of the Elbert County Environmental Alliance on to discuss the Power Pathway project and how its seen by folks there, why they're fighting so hard.



Worth a watch. What those folks are doing is inspiring and a clear testament to what's possible when you stand up and get others to join you.

The second link is an update. Xcel has sued Elbert County in court over their recent NO vote on letting them run the power lines through the county.







https://coloradocommunitymedia.com/2025/08/03/xcel-energy-sues-elbert-county-over-power-line-denial/?fbclid=IwY2xjawMAGL1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFLcEg1OVdUSlNKMktXMHRGAR44C1TnTrOPjn4DTrQosrVWnD5PX_yuij4a3ejpFqAqzqh0GFtwjwWzdKbWNw_aem_2AEMSJBFX0CCtLobnIaKdg

El Paso joins Elbert in saying no thanks to Xcel's Power Pathway.

The post prior to this one is an update to Elbert County's fight against Xcel, highlighting the fact that what Xcel and the Colorado Front Range Democrats want to leave people in the faraway counties holding the bag for their policy choices and/or profit.

The Complete Colorado article is about how the nearby El Paso County recently joined Elbert in saying no thanks to Xcel/Democrats' Power Pathway project.

With another county joining, and Xcel threatening eminent domain, this looks to be a pretty good sized fight brewing.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/29/el-paso-county-rejects-xcels-billion-dollar-power-line-project/

Countering the Colorado Dems' (and lefty media's) relentless drumbeat on the state budget.





I offer you a couple things below to counter the Dems' (and media's) unremitting shouting about how our state's budget woes are ... checks notes to see what it is this week ... the fault of Trump, or TABOR, or a full moon.



In short, anything but their fault despite the fact that they've held unchecked power in this state for years.



The first link below is a discussion between Sen Kirkmeyer and Mandy Connell about Colorado's budget.



The second is a CSI "snapshot" of fees for 2025. I want you to keep this one in your pocket, because the continual complaining about TABOR is the constraints that it puts on government's ability to generate revenue.



Golly, I'm no economist or anything, but it sure seems by the size of those fees we pay that the government's having no trouble getting our money. Maybe it's just me.



Worth the time to educate yourself.



https://koacolorado.iheart.com/featured/mandy-connell/content/2025-07-31-88-the-mandy-connell-podcast-07-31-25-interview-co-rep-barb-kirkmeyer-joins/



https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/colorado/research/taxes-and-fees/snapshot-of-fees-in-colorado-2025-update?mc_cid=a0f159c580&mc_eid=ff67f504a1