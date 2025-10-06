Worried about your school requiring books that might conflict with your values?





I am signed on to the Independence Institute’s newsletter. One installment last week had the following blurb written by Pam Benigno of their education policy center, quoted here at length and with links left intact:



“Last week, I spoke at a women’s club about how Colorado’s Social Studies Academic Standards have been hijacked by those trying to shape young children’s hearts and minds by exposing young children to literature intended to “disrupt” their understanding of gender identity. Bringing some good news, I explained how Mahmoud v. Taylor, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, requires elementary schools to provide notice to parents before using books that may knowingly conflict with family religious values. The Court also ruled that parents must have the right to opt their children out of such activities.”



“For instance, as listed on the Colorado Department of Education’s website, the book Marsha and Sarah Start a Revolution is tied to a Colorado first-grade social studies standard. It is recommended as an optional teaching resource for first-grade teachers to use when teaching to Colorado’s social studies standards. The story is about two transgender women of color who made LGBTQ+ history during the Stonewall Rebellion in 1969. I am not saying that I would have opposed the rebellion. I am saying that this book, and many others listed on the state’s website, impose a radical political agenda on young children. At the back of the book, there are questions to discuss with students, such as, ‘What gender do you feel like? What kind of clothes do you want to wear?’ Until the Mahmoud decision, schools were not required to notify parents or provide them with the opportunity to opt their children out of hearing stories like Marsha and Sarah Start a Revolution. Parents of elementary-age children should ask their school board members how they will comply with the ruling.”



That last sentence is what caught my eye and spurred me to share with you.

If you are concerned about the values your school is embedding in their curriculum, I have two suggestions. The first is simply a repeat of what Ms. Bonigno urges here. Go to your next school board meeting, or send an email, and ask what your district plans to do to comply with Mahmoud.

You could instead (in addition?) also contact your child’s school directly. Call up the principal and ask for a few minutes to put this question to him or her.

The second suggestion I’d have for you is one I’ve mentioned here numerous times: don’t sit passively by and hope things are going okay. You should be directly involved in your child’s schooling. You should be checking what they read, what worksheets they do, and you should be in contact with their teacher.

Virtual schooling during COVID is often credited with waking parents up to what’s going on in schools. Whether that was what did it or something else, the takeaway for parents is clear. Be involved if you don’t want your child indoctrinated with values you don’t like.

Urging the legislature to continue livestreams.





Per the CFOIC article linked below, they sent a letter signed by various groups and individuals** to the Colorado Assembly’s Legislative Council urging them to expand/continue the pilot project begun this year to livestream legislative committee hearings.



Up until now you could get audio, you could get live video of anything happening on the floor of either chamber, but you couldn’t get video.



It’s not something I imagine I will partake of often. When I have testified at hearings in the past, I have called in from my decidedly NOT smartphone (a flip phone) and have not really missed being able to see what’s going on.



That’s not the case for all and my feeling is that more options are better than fewer.



I am glad CFOIC did the letter and provided the opportunity for people to sign on. If you look at the signatories, you’ll note quite a diverse group representing many different viewpoints. Let’s hope the Legislative Council notes that and understands this is an idea with broad support.



This is something they need to continue to do.



**One of whom was yours truly



https://coloradofoic.org/cfoic-other-groups-and-individuals-urge-legislature-to-continue-video-livestreaming-of-committee-meetings/?fbclid=IwY2xjawM-bJNleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETE3cWUwSDJCVlNuY0I3N09YAR71YgT2j4eexmQNcSqr7Di4T6WBXVib_KA8RQX2Ws52C5BriD6zZ34trBlDDA_aem_qd4Lb1iKpmYYD-E2aPOvgw