With the return of Spring comes another Democrat push for “Extreme Temperature” regulations





For the last couple (I think--don't quote me on it being two) legislative sessions, some of the more progressive Democrats in the state legislature have been trying, and failing, to run a bill to offer "protection" to workers who do their job in extreme temperatures.



Such a bill is running again this year. It's HB26-1272 which I link to first below.



Past efforts died due to (legitimate) concerns by businesses and industry over the effect rules about breaks, heating, and cooling would have on their ability to operate.



This year's effort is at least passing its first initial hurdles, albeit in an altered form. Quoting from the Sum and Substance article about the bill linked second below (with link intact):



"House Bill 1272 has devolved from a very prescriptive set of rules in its original version last year to a bill that seeks now just to have the state collect data on heat- and cold-related workplace injuries and develop a model plan on how employers can protect against them. While cosponsoring Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Greenwood Village, told the House Health and Human Services Committee that supporters have “dreams we hope will happen” about the state eventually making rules to protect workers based on the information it collects, such rulemaking ability was stripped from the bill with a major amendment Wednesday."



The amendments mentioned are fleshed out later in the piece:



"Wednesday’s amendment removed two key provisions from the bill. HB 1272 no longer requires workplaces to develop their own TRIIPs [temperature-related injury and illness prevention], and it no longer gives CDLE the authority to make future rules in this area."



There is more context and the usual back-and-forth about the bill in the article which I will leave you to read.



There was one thing noteworthy enough about this whole thing to mention before wrapping up.



Take note of which state agency would have (prior to amending) been tasked with a whole lot of important rulemaking authority over Colorado business--the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. This is the same agency that I have repeatedly (and deservedly) referred to as a clown show for their lack of ability to run the state's unemployment insurance program. For years now.



This is the group that Democrats want overseeing employers? The group they want making rules which exist on top of already-existing Federal OSHA regulations?



If you ever start to believe the rhetoric about TABOR and/or our state's balanced budget amendment--that it prevents good governance, remember this: so much bad policy, economic activity killing policy, has been prevented, hampered, or softened due to a lack of money in our state's budget in the past couple of years.



We should be thankful for the foresight to put policy limits on our state's budget. That is one of the few things protecting us from some of the extremes of one party rule.



We should also make sure are watching and defending these limits.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hB26-1272



https://tsscolorado.com/bill-to-help-workers-in-extreme-temperatures-passes-its-first-committee/

Water use and zoning density

I had a reader send me something worth sharing, in particular because it would help you (as it did me) be aware of how some “funny math” gets done regarding housing density and water.

The first link below is to a list of grievances that the Green Mountain Water and Sanitation District (GMWSD) sent to the City of Lakewood regarding Lakewood’s recent comprehensive plan (”Envision Lakewood 2040”--see the second link below).

As you might imagine, many of the problems GMWSD raises relate to water and sewer use under Lakewood’s plan. For convenience, I attached the list of concerns GMWSD has as screenshot 1.

I think it would be fair to say that, in summary, GMWSD thinks that the City of Lakewood acted hastily on their plan and had some magical thinking about water and sewer as they (the city) pursues their high-density housing dreams. If this is true, I think it is also fair to say the City of Lakewood was not forthright with its people about the reality of providing utilities to the residents of this now denser city.

There is a whole lot of detail going into water and sewer planning which I will skip over, but the math is really not that hard; nothing of the basics I share below is beyond even progressive city council members to understand. If your goal is to hide important details, or if you are such a believer that not even basic reality can penetrate your bubble, you will make the kinds of mistakes in judgment GMWSD is alleging.

Let me illustrate. It’s suggested by the following quote from the GMWSD paper:

“Decades of water conservation efforts have led to a hardened system – there is very little room to eliminate watering one yard and repurpose that water for multiple toilets and showers instead.”

One of the environmentalists’ narratives about housing density is its lower impact on the earth’s resources. In this case, that means the argument that higher housing density means less water used by humans and their landscaping: if we tear down houses, build apartments and multi-plexes after all, we have more people living in the same space and the modern apartments use less water per person than single houses do.*

This is the point at which the math stops mathing. It’s a conflation of water per person savings vs. total water savings.

Imagine that a single-family home uses 1 unit of water (on average--obviously there’d be some variation for house size and occupancy, but we’ll focus on an average and call the average the baseline).

Let’s also say that, with modern fixtures, a single apartment uses 0.7 units of water (again on average). This is a water savings. Apartments use less per person.

But you need to be thoughtful when you see rates and percentages; as I have mentioned in the past, you should consider percentages AND absolute numbers when you look at things because one or the other might not give you a full picture.

If I take an existing single family home and raze it to the ground so I can build a 4 unit apartment block, what does that do to total water consumption?

4 apartments each at 0.7 units is 2.8 units of water total.

The per-person use is down, but the total use is actually up. In the case of a 4 plex, you’d have to get individual use to 0.25 units to make a 4 plex equal to a house, even less for an actual savings.

It might be tempting to think that any water that used to be used for landscaping on single-family homes could just pop on over to be used for apartments. Thinking that ignores two fundamental differences between watering humans and watering lawns as was alluded to in the quote above.

You can tell people during droughts that they cannot water their lawns to save water, but you can’t tell all the extra people living on what was a single-family lot that they can’t use water in a drought.

You also, with any fluid system, need to consider not just total quantity but also the flow rate. A system designed to handle a burst of water use before and after working hours on weekdays along with bursts of water use overnight for sprinklers may not perform the same when you remove the overnight flow and add to the peak hours use for more humans.

Keep in mind too that we haven’t yet touched on the other side of the equation. We’ve not even mentioned wastewater flows and treatment. Water in and water out.

There are efficiencies related to more people in the same space, but that is not the whole story. There are problems with density. There are opportunities for lower resource consumption with housing left as single family homes.**

I wish that policymakers would take a more skeptical attitude toward the talking points they’re fed by advocates. I wish they would take even a brief pause to talk to the people who have worked on the systems they want to tinker with prior to grandstanding and voting. Instead, all too often they merely parrot what they’ve been told to please their base (perhaps to also keep that sweet, sweet campaign money flowing).

Wittingly or unwittingly blinding oneself to reality only makes problems that will have to be dealt with at some later date. It hides the true cost that, ultimately, taxpayers and ratepayers will have to pay.

*The same arguments can (and have) been made for energy usage.

**Again, both with water and energy usage.

https://www.greenmountainwater.org/12-10-2025-update-to-gmwsd-objection-to-lakewood-comprehensive-plan

https://www.greenmountainwater.org/12-10-2025-update-to-gmwsd-objection-to-lakewood-comprehensive-plan

Heads up: CPW Commissioner confirmations hearings are coming Wednesday 4/22.





Three CPW Commissioner hopefuls are up for their first move through the State Senate.



They'll be up for a Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hearing this Wednesday 4/22 "Upon Adjournment" (the hearing starts when the Senate's regular business is done for the day).



The committee's page is the first link below. Under that, is the link showing the meeting webpage with the three potential commissioners listed.



I am trying to see about public testimony. If I get word about that, I'll update.



In the meantime, I've spoken with my state senator about what I'd like mentioned at the committee (the takeover of this unelected board by animal rights groups to push policy that would not have a chance were it put in front of voters or their representatives).



If you'd like to follow suit, screenshot 1 shows the committee members. An email or call to one or all would give you a chance to speak up whether or not you can speak at the meeting.



https://leg.colorado.gov/committees/2026A/senate/AgricultureNaturalResources



https://leg.colorado.gov/agenda/committee/202631910471714