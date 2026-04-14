Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
2hEdited

“There is a whole lot of detail going into water and sewer planning which I will skip over, but the math is really not that hard; nothing of the basics I share below is beyond even progressive city council members to understand”

Ha. Oh believe me. These people have trouble with ultra basic stuff.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve shared simple graphics (no math) such as those below highlighting why bike projects aren’t always all that great safety-wise and this crowd (along with so-called traffic engineers) are incapable of groking it.

https://iamtraffic.org/resources/infographics/

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
2h

Its way past time the citizen taxpayer puts the brakes on our progressive legislature. greatly reduced number of bills per legislator per session and sessions every two years. I'm not sure where this progress is going or if we even need it but we're driving this beautiful state into socialist nirvana.

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