Windrow grazing, putting hail damaged fields to work on the NE Plains?

The area of Colorado I live in was hit especially hard by some hail in late June (and then different parts at different times since).

The damage is readily apparent from the highway. Denuded fields dot both sides of I-76 between Logan County and the Front Range in a (sometimes seemingly) random fashion. Some growers here and there put in a cover crop. Some put in a quick growing annual forage like sorghum or perhaps Sudan grass. I even heard of one optimistic soul replanting corn, hoping for a late freeze.

One thing that was new to me was seeing cattle out on the damaged fields.

Cattle grazing in the field at the end of the growing season is not anything new. The first frost/freeze up here triggers a number of events: first the corn harvest, then up go electric fence lines, then out come the cattle to eat up anything left out in the fields. The picture heading this post isn’t mine (it’s off the internet), but it should give you some idea of what that looks like.

Pretty efficient if you ask me. Any spilled forage can be used by the cattle and the cattle in turn leave behind waste to help add nutrients from any bits of plant left behind back to the field.

What is new to me this year, besides seeing it this early on damaged fields, is that this is sometimes the standard practice even without hail damage. Per the article linked below, there are some growers that do windrow grazing: the field is swathed and then windrowed but instead of baling, you turn the animals loose on the field.

The article was pretty approachable to the layman and quite interesting. You should take a second to read it whether you farm, ranch, or neither. In particular, it was interesting to note how the precipitation patterns can affect not only how well the windrowed crop stores, but also whether or not it could become poisonous.

Then there was this, quoting, “Snowfall from October through March can be quite variable; however, extended periods when snow cover would prevent windrow grazing are limited. If cattle know that the windrows are present, they will dig through the snow to get to the feed.”

I had to chuckle at that because I, like the cows, am quite adept at finding food in my house and elsewhere. It can’t hide.

I am not aware of any Colorado growers using windrow grazing as their strategy for feeding cattle. If you do, please speak up in the comments and tell us about it.

This year has been especially hard on growers out here. The winter wheat crop was a bust for many. Then the hail storm hit some and wiped out entire fields of corn. I am glad to know that some growers will get some value out of their fields even if the crop itself is a goner, but I shudder to think what their bank books will look like when that missing income starts to hurt and/or when forage has to be bought in to get through winter and Spring.

To continue in the business after things like this is a testament to the strength and tenacity of our state’s farmers and ranchers.

https://www.thefencepost.com/news/windrow-grazing-annual-forages-to-extend-the-grazing-season-2/?fbclid=IwY2xjawTfMp1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBVExibjZ2d0p4MmZhcHlrc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHkTTJmmy3oRpwmB7VdVeCJdyFyRCdrm6N02GxbRspNR5vefxclCrteBiF3Rt_aem_tdWmKXJvJ595m4th1jZuDg

Colorado’s Ag Commissioner: the overall state of agriculture is tough.





Yeah, I’d say that’s apt. Let’s hope at least that this statement didn’t come at the cost of millions after they commissioned studies and focus groups.



Per the Club 20 piece linked at bottom, during the July meeting of the CPW Commissioners, Colorado Ag Secretary Greenberg popped out that chestnut.



Quoting:



“It is a challenging time for those engaged in agricultural pursuits, Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg told members of the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission at their July meeting in Ignacio. ‘The overall state of agriculture is tough,’ she said, explaining localized drought and wildfire are coupled with other impacts around the world. ‘There is a lot to handle right now in agriculture.’”



In some ways, agriculture has always been a hard way to make a living. I’ve only ever seen it from the outside, but I remember that even from childhood it was not uncommon to see farming and ranching families with at least one member working somewhere in town for a steady income (and, what’s common today, health insurance).

The last few years have been especially hard, both from a policy and natural hazards standpoint, but rather than focus on the negative, I want to focus on what you can do to help.

Below is a very partial list, so if you are in Ag and have some ideas, please add them to the comments.

1. Support those around you. Purchase beef (or other meats) from local ranchers. Shop for produce from local growers.

2. Advocate: advocate for Ag programs at local schools, advocate for Ag friendly policy. A good way to know what and when is to follow pages like the excellent one by the Van Winkle family on the Western Slope or to read online content from places like The FencePost.

3. This is related to the above, but important enough to bump out on its own: learn about water and water law. We get our food, fuel, and fiber from water, and it’s in short supply right now. Data centers and the expansion of urban areas are pushing hard on producer’s ability to do their jobs and run their businesses. Knowing the law and the context help you better advocate.

4. Support those who dream of making Ag a career. Encourage them to investigate the various college programs around the state as well as the various loan programs to help people get into the business.

5. If you’re in Ag, speak up. Share your story. If you’re not, make friends with people who are and share those stories.

It is tough in Ag right now, it always has been, but you and I have the opportunity to help ease the burden slightly. Please join me in doing that.

https://club20foundation.org/2026/07/ag-commissioner-the-overall-state-of-agriculture-is-tough/

Related:





One of the things that Ag Commissioner Greenberg mentions in the article above by way of supporting Ag in Colorado is a coffeetable book.



The link below is to a governor's office press release on the book.



It's not nothing I suppose.





https://governorsoffice.colorado.gov/governor/news/setting-colorados-table-new-coffee-table-book-celebrates-150-years-agricultural-legacy