Why wouldn't Colorado expand Medicaid? They get more Federal dollars when they do.





I've been running a series of posts loosely falling under the name "A Second Look at Medicaid". Today is part 3 in that series. If you want to see part 2 (which will have a link to part 1 in it), check out the first link below.



In previous posts, we talked about how Medicaid is administered by a Colorado agency, how the money we use to pay providers and administer the program comes from both state contributions and federal matching funds, and how Colorado took quick and great advantage of the expansion of Medicaid coverage to what are called "newly eligible" adults (single, childless people who make incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level).



Let's talk a little today about a possible reason why.



Obamacare, passed in 2014, allowed the new group of enrollees to get coverage in Medicaid, and, as an incentive, offered 100% Federal matching dollars for those patients as an incentive to get those folks into government-subsidized care. This matching funding has since reduced to about 90%, but what you may not realize is that even at this reduced rate, Medicaid still reimburses at a much higher rate for young, childless adults living above the poverty line than it does for those who we might traditionally think of as needing government-subsidized health care.



The Federal government, via congress.gov, has a whole page devoted to the Federal

Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP). I link to it first below.



Screenshot 1 attached is a collection of relevant bits from the summary at the top of the page. You'll note the matching funds, you'll note a rough sense of how it's calculated, and lastly, note some exceptions to using the matching funds for reimbursement notably an exception for certain (quoting with link intact) "...populations (e.g., individuals covered by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act's [ACA's; P.L. 111-148, as amended] Medicaid expansion".

Screenshot 2 is from a little further down on that webpage. It's a graph showing where Colorado falls relative to other states in terms of its fiscal year 2025 FMAP percentage. Note that we sit, alongside California, at the minimum federal matching percentage for Medicaid patients.



As a quick look, screenshot 3 is a bar graph showing how Colorado's FMAP didn't change from 2024 to 2025.



So Colorado, relatively wealthy as it is, doesn't get a huge amount of Mediciad matching funds from the feds for our traditional Medicaid patients. How about those expansion patients though? They are, as noted in screenshot 1, an exception to the regular FMAP program.



Screenshot 4 (which comes from Table 1 in the FMAP page) gives the governmentese version of it.



In friendlier language, you see that from 2014 to 2016 the feds matched 100% the care of the newly eligible adults and it has decreased to 90% (the current number) over time. Also note, and this isn't germane to Colorado but interesting nonetheless, that if you were a state which expanded care to the same population that Obamacare did, but you did it earlier, the feds basically "back-matched" your spending (that's the righthand column of text in the screenshot).



What does this mean? This means that expansion patients, the newly eligible adults who live above the poverty line, are worth a lot more federal money to states than the traditional Medicaid patients. They are by a long chalk: Colorado gets roughly 50 cents federal money for every state dollar spent on traditional Medicaid folks while they get 90 cents for the newly eligible.



So, if you're a state that wants to brag about giving people access to health care, you expand. Why wouldn't you? Those new patients can be on press releases without having to cost you as much.



Conversely, when the feds want to not spend as much on those childless adults living above the poverty line you howl like mad. Why wouldn't you? You now face the unsavory choice of telling those people that they don't get government-subsidized care anymore or funding it yourself.



Fact is, Colorado's been bragging on something that others have been funding for years now. Whether or not you agree with Colorado's expansion of government-subsidized health care, it is a lie to say that changes to the way the feds reimburse Colorado are taking healthcare away from the vulnerable.



A fuller understanding of who is responsible for what, and a fuller understanding of the choices we made as a state show that.



In the next, and final part in the series, let's look at what some call Colorado's "money laundering" schemes for (as you see here) getting the feds to subsidize more of our state's policy choices.



The Sun is beholden to readers, and it shows.





In a recent edition of journalism professor Corey Hutchins' media newsletter--see the first link below--I saw the following quote from Colorado Sun reporter Jesse Aaron Paul:



"Paul said as a nonprofit funded by readers, the Sun is beholden to them. 'Sometimes our readers don’t like what we write,' he said. He added that he believes the roughly 15,000 members who support the Sun tend to be more liberal. 'As an equal opportunity reporter, when I write a hard story about Democrats, there are readers who will unsubscribe,' he said. 'But we can’t be afraid of that.'"



I read that and said, yeah Jesse, but do ya really? I mean do ya really?



As a case in point, I offer you the Sun article linked second below. It's by Sun energy maven Mark Jaffe. It, like an earlier Sun article about Evans with some, let's call it "funny", math showing how renewables really are cheaper than fossil fuels.



According to the Sun, this contention holds even when "...federal tax credits for clean energy development were erased".



This article is problematic and is so for a number of reasons.



The quote above comes from the very top of the article. It is, in fact, part of the subheadline. I want to share another quote:



"The Lazard and NREL levelized cost methodologies [the comparisons of cost between renewables and fossil fuels Jaffee uses to make his point] may not be exactly the same making direct comparison limited. The same is the case for other megawatt-hour prices cited."



To give you a sense of how important this caveat about the entire point of the article was to the Colorado Sun in their fearless reporting, I attached screenshot 1. It is the entirety of the article zoomed out on my browser. The quote above is the highlighted portion of the text on the right.





That's not the half of it. The comparison is not just limited due to differing methodologies. The comparison is invalid in my view because they're not comparing apples to oranges.



By way of explaining, indulge me in a minor detour.



My folks bought a new house a few years back, meaning brand new. I wasn't aware til I watched them go through it, but one of the tricks builders will use to keep their billboard prices low is to make everything a la carte and leave things you expected to be done unfinished.



You wanted a toilet? Sure, but there's an upcharge. Also, we don't landscape anything front or back. You will have to do that or hire it done, to the tune of a couple thousand.



This is what the Sun and Jaffe are doing here. They are leaving out a bunch of things that make renewables costlier.



If you intend to replace something like coal or natural gas with wind or solar, you must necessarily include the cost of storage. Otherwise you're saying it's a ready to move in house but leaving out the fact that you still have to landscape the entire lot.



I can't help but see that old developer's trick in Jaffe's reporting. His choice to leave it out easily leads one to wonder whether he started at something his readers and editors would like to believe, working backward to bolster this claim using not only two different datasets but also by playing tricks with what's included and what's not.



I say this because the need to have storage in order to make renewables is not exactly a secret. Jaffe's been reporting on energy a while and ought to know better.



I point you first to the energy.gov resource linked third below. It provides an explainer on the concept of generation capacity and capacity factor. I'll leave it to you to read the article, but the point germane to us here can be easily summed up in screenshot 2 taken from the page.





Wind and solar rank near the bottom. They can make power, but it is a tiny fraction of what they could generate if they operated continuously.



For something a little closer to home, look at the KRCC story linked fourth below. It's about a battery energy storage facility just opened in the Springs. In the article, you'll see the following quote:



"The state of Colorado requires an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power by 2030, yet at the same time, Colorado Springs Utilities also needs to increase its power output to meet increased electricity demand. [Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Travas] Deal said the batteries, 'will be one of the tools that can be used to try to meet those state mandates and try to do it the most cost-effective way possible,' while also working to meet that demand."



Batteries are needed for us to move from fossil fuels.



What do we find if fix Jaffe's omission; What does adding storage back into cost estimates for renewables do?



It raises the price per unit energy.



The NREL estimate of renewables + storage linked fifth below was found by looking in the same resources Jaffe used for his article. Poke around in there if you're interested. I won't do a full analysis of it, but it gives you something Jaffe chose to not: it gives you a comparison much closer to apples to apples.



Sun reporter/editor Jesse Aaron Paul said that they can't be afraid of losing subscribers by telling them things they don't want to hear. Those are certainly comforting and brave words. It fits with other promotional materials the Sun has put out describing their reporting as fearless.



To someone looking in from the outside, to someone who critically looks at what they report on, what they include and what they don't, it's clear that while they sometimes do report things that would contradict what their mostly liberal audience believes, by far and away their narratives comfort their readers.



They tell them what they believe so that they can enjoy the feeling of being right.









