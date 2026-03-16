Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
8h

it seems to me Golden Range is a very windy high fire danger area and would be better utilized as a green space fire break rather than more housing development.

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