Why would some outlets not care if you visited their site?



I was talking with a friend the other day about media and they brought up something interesting. It was in relation to an op ed I'd written a ways back about the nonprofit news service Newsline Colorado (this op ed is linked first below if you'd like to see it or refresh your memory).



The discussion worked its way around to how outlets like Colorado Newsline, Chalkbeat (an education specialist paper), and some others seem to not only be getting shared more and more, but seem to not be overly worried about HOW their work is shared.



The sharing makes good sense and wasn't surprising. If I had space to fill in a newspaper and you're giving me something for free, something I wouldn't be embarrassed to put up, I'll take it.



Sharing Chalkbeat's content means I've got a built in education department that I don't have to pay for.



Putting aside questions about what happens, for example, if the shared content is wrong (who gets to be responsible for fixing it--does the one who took the free content bear responsibility to publish a correction too?), my friend's contention was that many of these nonprofits that offer free content do not seem to be doing so in order to build an audience, to drive clicks on their own sites.



It's best shown by something of a contrast. If you wanted to share what I write,** and I was willing to let you but with the main purpose of driving traffic to my outlets, I might limit the amount you could share. I'd want you to tease your readers and show where they'd get more: I'd only let you share the first paragraph of my post along with the words "Read More at Colorado Accountability Project".



Contrast that with the following. If you wanted to share what I write, but I didn't really care about traffic at my site, I don't care if you share the whole thing or not. I don't care if you link to my site. You're welcome to the whole enchilada. No need for a reader to go anywhere else.



The second and third links below show a Chalkbeat article that the Colorado Sun reprinted and the full thing from Chalkbeat's site respectively.



You will note (see screenshot 1) how the Sun directs readers to the full article via a link at the bottom.





I put the text of both into an online word counter and saw that The Sun used about a fourth of the total word count in their reprint. More than a paragraph, less than the full story.



Turning to a much more obvious example, I point you to the Colorado Newsline "Author" page on Colorado Public Radio's site. That's the fourth link below. Ain't no direction in the reprinted articles I saw here! All the links I checked gave the full article with no links back to Newsline itself.



My friend's contention was that news organizations cannot have it both ways. You can't seek to both drive content to your site and at the same time fully share your content with others. I have to agree. At some point, a decision needs to be made.



Given that, why would Newsline and Chalkbeat (to an admitted lesser extent) seem to prioritize sharing over driving readers to their sites?



I can't help but wonder if it's not the same reason I do it. To me, getting more eyes on what I write trumps brand awareness or building an audience. Share and share often with my stuff. Reprint in part or in full. If others do likewise are they not seeking the same end? If you want to do some advocating with what you term "news", you want more eyes on it.



This becomes all the more apparent if you've ever been to Colorado Newsline's own site (fifth below if you want to hop over). Go there and, without delving into articles, look at the site itself. Compare that to CPR's or the Sun's or the Gazette's. I am reminded of that "Generic" brand you used to see at the grocery: plain black lettering on a white background. No graphics. Not really anything to draw the eye.



None of this is too far from what I wrote about Newsline in the op ed earlier.



What I appreciated about my friend's idea was that it provided a relatively straightforward thing to check, a good rule of thumb to keep in your pocket.



If you see a "news" outlet's material being shared in full somewhere other than that outlet, it would be wise to stop and ask yourself why.



**And you or anyone else (including other outlets) are welcome to because everything I put out there is free and open source. Just attribute and spell my name right.





https://completecolorado.com/2024/12/14/gaines-colorado-newsline-progressive-bias/



https://coloradosun.com/2023/08/15/msu-denver-women-aviation/



https://www.chalkbeat.org/colorado/2023/8/14/23828779/women-aviation-metropolitan-state-university-denver-female-pilots/



https://www.cpr.org/author/colorado-newsline/



https://coloradonewsline.com/

Golden Range at Lookout Mountain, a unique form of subsidized housing

The CBS news article linked first below gives some quick context on a proposed program out near Golden Colorado.

In brief, the state wants to use a public private partnership to develop a piece of state owned land out in Golden for affordable housing. Sounds simple enough reading the article.

The state will lease out the land to a developer, who will build affordable housing. With a proposed 99 year lease on the ground underneath any housing, the developer doesn’t need as much cash up front. The price the developer pays for this benefit is that they are committed to building (quoting) “low-income, affordable, and attainable housing”.

A paragraph a little farther down in the article fleshes this out:

“The master plan anticipates 300 to 400 multifamily units, with at least 80 reserved as low-income housing. The project is also expected to include attainable housing for moderate-income households, generally those earning between 80% and 120% of the area median income, according to the state’s request for qualifications. The homes would likely be attached units rather than high-rise buildings, reflecting Golden’s preference for lower-profile, horizontal development. Limited neighborhood-serving commercial uses could also be considered.”

Besides the warm snuggly feeling of affordable housing being built, Colorado, through leasing the land, would get a return on it.

There you go. Everybody walks away with something. It’s win-win!

I dug a little deeper into this so that you and I both could get a sense of the “how” behind it. There’s still plenty to learn, but I have seen enough to know that it’s another example of how public money is getting used to subsidize things in this state. It’s another example of equating affordable housing with subsidized housing, making people dependent on the government to do things.

The way it happens (as I’ve shown with other examples in the past) may not be as direct as handing people checks to get housing a la Section 8 housing vouchers, but it is a subsidy nonetheless. This will be clear as we dig in on the process more.

As with many things, the process is as important as the (hoped-for) outcome.

The second link below is to the Colorado Public Private Partnership Office (P3). Quoting their page, they were “... created in 2022 through Colorado legislation via Senate Bill 22-130 to plan, design, manage, develop, operate, implement and govern the use of P3 projects for the State of Colorado within the Department of Personnel & Administration.”

Screenshots 1a and 1b spell out the office’s area of work as well as objectives and goals, as listed on the P3 main page.

This page has links to their current projects. P3’s got their hands in lots of pies, everything from development proposed around the new Bronco’s Stadium, to Steamboat’s Early Childhood Center, to the “Golden Range at Lookout Mountain” development, the subject of the CBS article.

Following the link to the Golden Range page you will get what I link to third below.

Screenshot 2 is taken from P3’s page and outlines the goals off the Golden Range project, at least as far as the state is concerned. In brief, it’s turn state land into affordable housing, possibly generate some moderate return for the state.

I can already hear the media talking points being shaped. This builds houses now and doesn’t cost the taxpayer, and on and on. That’s partly true, but pause for a second and think.

Do you suppose the terms a developer gets through this program would match market rates? If the state took and sold the land and then invested the proceeds in the same way any other investor would, do you suppose the return would match?

Lastly, while this public money sits locked up for nearly a century, what other uses could it be put to that we forego by doing this affordable housing scheme?

If the kind of affordable housing this program wants to foster were a good deal on its own, it would happen on its own. If the kinds of returns the government could get from selling this land on the open market were equal to what they’ll get from this scheme, why not just sell it and ease taxpayers tax burdens to help make life here more affordable?

This is a subsidy. It may not be as simple as direct cash payments, but it’s taking from some to give a benefit to another.

There’s one last thing of note, and it will be something I’ll have to follow up on as I learn more.

The same bill that created the P3 program exempts it from the traditional procurement process that other bids go through.

When our state puts out a contract to get something done, that whole process is follows a strict and quite transparent process. You can, in fact, go and see this play out by going to the fourth link below, the State Purchasing and Contracts Office. You can see the projects, you can see the bids, etc.

When you go to the Golden Range page and look under “Documents”, you will see a PDF “Request for Qualifications”, the equivalent here of a call for bids to do a job or supply toilet paper, whatever.

Up at the top, you will see what I attach as screenshot 3. This project (as well as other P3 projects), per the enabling legislation creating the P3 office will not follow the traditional state procurement rules.

Any kind of ground lease, which developer that gets the project, the details of the project, those will all follow a different path and are a long ways from completion.

When I reached out to the P3 office’s media person, our short phone conversation revealed that there’s a lot of detail for me to read up on prior to being able to share with you about how this will differ from the norm (and perhaps his unwillingness to do some educating).

Keep your eyes peeled for an update.

https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorado-99-year-ground-lease-affordable-housing-golden/

https://dpa.colorado.gov/divisions-offices/p3-office

https://dpa.colorado.gov/divisions-offices/p3-office/p3-projects/golden-range-at-lookout-mountain

https://osc.colorado.gov/spco