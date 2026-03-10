Who’s footing the bill to study single payer insurance?



I wrote a newsletter back in 2025 about a study intended to start the ball rolling on single payer health insurance in Colorado, meaning this study would be the opening line in the old story of study becomes bill (a common occurrence in Colorado politics).



After all, regardless of the outcome of the study, proponents will cherry pick what they want from the study(regardless of what it says) to show how we need government-funded health insurance. They’ll then write a bill and supporters will begin their work supporting it.



If you want the context from the bill that okayed the study, that earlier newsletter is linked first below.



The thing is, due to our state’s budget troubles, there was (still isn’t) no money available for the state to fund said study. The lawmakers that wrote the 2025 bill worked around that by okaying the study and then saying private grants/donations could be used to fund it.



I recently read an op ed by Republican State Senator Frizell. That op ed is linked second below.



The piece had an interesting couple paragraphs about the funding. Quoting her op ed:



“When the General Assembly passed SB25-45, supporters promised this study would be funded entirely by private grants and donations. That assurance was meant to calm concerns taxpayer dollars would once again be spent rehashing an idea voters have already rejected. But transparency was always going to be essential. If private dollars are driving this work, the public has a right to know who is footing the bill and what personal interests may be influencing the outcome. That is why I recently sent a letter to the Colorado School of Public Health requesting basic information: a list of funders, the amounts contributed, and additional details about the scope and timeline of the study. I also asked for clarification about the rising cost of the project, which started at more than $400,000 and has now grown to $750,000. Though the school has confirmed the study is fully funded and provided an explanation for the increased price tag, it declined to disclose the identities of the funders.”

Good questions. Even without assuming any sort of bad intention, if this study will be used to sway state policy (and the cost is ballooning), shouldn’t the public know who paid for this?

I did a quick follow up to the media person over at the CU School of Public Health (if you want to see their website, I link to it third below for convenience), asking whether Sen Frizell’s claims were accurate and, if so, why along with asking about how much public money already goes to CU School of Medicine (the parent of the school of public health).

Regarding the budget, I went and did some digging on my own. The fourth link below is to the latest public budget for CU Anschutz, the medical school, etc. for CU. It’s their fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

Screenshot 1 attached lists out their sources of revenue as a pie chart.

You will note the lower right wedge is direct state funding, though it is equally important to note what this funding comes from. For that, please read the text above the pie chart.

Screenshot 2 is also from this same budget and lists out the sources of revenue that would be public (highlighted starting where I put my arrow though understand not every line item in that group is direct public money).

As in the text above the pie chart in the first picture, note that a good deal of state money going to CU Anschutz comes from payments for in-state student tuition, money from tobacco settlements, and from marijuana tax funds.

As of this writing, I have not heard back from anyone at CU Anschutz that would go on the record. If that changes I’ll update.

What to make of all this?

Any claims about the study itself would be hugely premature. When the product is complete, we can look at it, and assess what we see there.

The process by which this gets done, the lack of transparency on who’s funding this study strikes me as flawed.

Let’s put aside arguments as to whether or not the results of the study will be without bias and whether or not who’s funding will affect the results, Sen Frizell’s concern is a valid one.

It might be said that this process is no different than, say, the Federal government giving money to CU Medical School to study a virus, but I think it is. I think it’s quite different.

If you want trust, you must be transparent. When I read academic papers on a variety of topics, there will almost always be some acknowledgment of which grant funded it, along with (frequently, not always) a statement near the end where the researchers explicitly mention any conflicts of interest. This is the tradition I’ve seen, and it’s exactly what CU School of Public Health should be doing.

CU should know better, academic traditions notwithstanding. If you wanna dance, you gotta pay the band. If CU takes public money (for services rendered and also for tuition assistance for their students), in my mind they owe us more than would a private college which is producing a private report for advocates to use.

CU School of Public Health is not starting off on the right foot here. They have, by their silence, unnecessarily put their work product into question before it’s even public.

I will keep my eyes and ears open for the report. When it drops, I’ll update and we’ll see what the donors bought.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/starting-the-ball-rolling-on-colorado?utm_source=publication-search



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/02/27/colorado-single-payer-study-lacks-transparency-opinion/



https://coloradosph.cuanschutz.edu/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da1B7soiMt1DXURxMC8XrgHPhGXLJnuI/view?usp=sharing

Is energy policy a concern?

I wanted to share the Independence Institute link at bottom because it is an excellent compendium of bills (both proposed and failed) on energy policy in Colorado.

Worth a read whether you plan on following any one particular bill or not. Inform yourself on what the folks under the gold dome are doing re. energy and how much you pay for it.

Great antidote to talking points you’ll read in the media.

https://i2i.org/more-energy-bills-with-bigger-stakes/