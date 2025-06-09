Colorado Accountability Project

The 4th Doctor
4d

For years I've griped about the incestuous relationship between politicians and NGOs. I'm happy to see people beginning to take note. It's also ironic you paired your Rose post with the topic of fees. See the pattern? The blob needs money. Lots of money. Money from everyone and everywhere. What about the 29 cent delivery fees? So many fees, so many grants, so many funding sources. ALL... feeding the blob.

Try mapping the funding streams of the grants, fees, fines, etc. You'll never unravel it. But... That's the point.

