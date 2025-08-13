Who do you turn to when a TOPS expense report has been redacted?





I have been at the Attorney General's office to try and figure out who they were paying for things like "Personal Services -- Professional" and "Purchased Services -- Litigation" for months now.



I will get into details on their (mis)handling of that records request, but that will be in the next post today. In this post I want to talk about solving a problem.



What do you do if you run a TOPS expense report* and a name has been redacted from it?



Let me share an example. The first link below is to an expense report for the Colorado Department of Law for fiscal year 2025. I downloaded it from the TOPS site as a spreadsheet.



Screenshot 1 shows you some examples of what I mean when I saw a name was redacted.





I highlighted the column "Vendor Name" (the people Colorado paid money to) and then the cells which show you that the names were redacted.



In order to have a better understanding of the problem and what to do to fix it, let's talk about who does the redacting and why?



Ultimately, the TOPS data is the responsibility of the Colorado Office of State Controller (the folks who write the checks). Their site is linked third below.



I emailed a few times with someone over in the office and was told that they are the office who redacts vendor names from the expense reports. They do so at the direction of a particular agency.



For example, I was told that the Department of Law and Judicial Department frequently request redaction due to the nature of court proceedings: the expenses might be paid while a case is still open and/or knowing who will be paid might give one side of a court case an unfair advantage. Reasonable in my view.



The way that this manifests is that the agency wanting the redaction will give the controller's office a rule to use to know what to redact. Using the Department of Law again, the rule looks something like "if the expense code we send you for payment has the prefix 'XXX--', redact the name of the vendor."



Thus, the redacted names in the screenshot must have fit the rule that the Department of Law gave the controller's office.



That's the who and why, what do you do if you run an expense report wanting vendor names and find them redacted?



If this happens, the first step is to file a CORA request with the controller's office. It's not, as I previously thought, the department whose expenses you're checking.



The controller's office is part of the Department of Personnel and Administration. Thus, you should file your CORA request with the Department of Personnel and Administration records custodian. I put a link to that page fourth below.



Be sure, in your letter, to ask for a detailed response as to why in case the controller's office stands by the redaction.**



Interestingly, you might also ask if the redactions will be lifted at some point in the future: the two redacted vendor names I used as examples above were easy to get, the person I corresponded with simply gave them to me. What this seems to tell me is that the redactions aren't for all time. Worth the price of asking.



I hope this was helpful if you hit the same snag I have; i.e. no point in you suffering the same brain damage I have.



If you have a tip about CORA requests that you've learned by painful experience, please share in the comments for the benefit of all.



In the post following this, I will delve into more detail about how this relates to my issue with getting information out of the Attorney General's office.



*If you don't recognize what that is, a TOPS expense report stands for Transparency Online Project and is basically a searchable database of many (not all) state expenses. I always like the metaphor of a searchable, electronic state checking register. I link to the site you can run reports off of second below.



**As I have mentioned before, using the CFOIC template letter does this for you automatically.



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1DsAhIlvb2Y9oE-22Z1GMIum_A-Pio2Rb/edit?gid=482469820#gid=482469820



https://data.colorado.gov/stories/s/TOPS-Expenses/pqw4-6m8r/



https://osc.colorado.gov/

https://dpa.colorado.gov/contact-us

My open letter to the Attorney General's Office

I alluded to an issue with getting the AG's office to share the names of vendors they've used in the first post today. This has been a months-long saga and I do not intend to go into all the details again here. If you want or need context on that sordid saga, I put links to earlier newsletters discussing it first and second below (they're in chronological order, earliest first).

Before I get to the part of the problem that the AG's office owns, it's only fair for me to relate the part of the issue that I own.

It relates to the last communication I had from the AG's office re. my request for unredacted vendor names. I link to the 8/1 letter from the AG's records custodian (and press person) Lawrence Pacheco third below.

Taking a quote from that letter:

"We are revising our May 16, 2025, response to you regarding this Colorado Open Records Act request for 'vendor names from the TOPS Colorado Expense Report,' because upon further review, our office does not have a record responsive to your request. The State Controller’s Office is responsible for all TOPS data, and the Colorado Department of Law does not have direct access to it, or any unredacted version of what they post. Our office is only able to see the TOPS site the way the public sees it. Our previous response detailed the reasons why a vendor name may be redacted, but because we have no access to the records you seek, we have no records responsive to your request."

I will deal with Mr. Pacheco's other assertions in the open letter that follows, but he is correct in this respect. As you will see in the post that precedes this one, the State Controller's Office is indeed responsible for all TOPS data. They are the ones who redact the names. They do so at the request of (and under the rubric of) the Department of Law, but they are the ones who are responsible for TOPS data.

I was mistaken in this regard and now realize that the proper place to direct inquiry when seeing a redaction in a TOPS report is the State Controller's Office.

In this narrow and small way, Mr. Pacheco is right. As you have seen in the past newsletters, as you will see in the open letter I sent to the Attorney General's Office, he was wrong in many other ways and his choices clearly demonstrate the kind of culture that exists in that office.

The open letter is attached as screenshots 1 through 4.

Any embedded links can be found below or in my earlier newsletters.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/why-does-the-ags-office-redact-outside?utm_source=publication-search

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/my-14-day-notice-letter-to-the-attorney?utm_source=publication-search

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CRhZNnUrljqD3YsqvycOVTAnVahuO4wk/view?usp=sharing

When you find a records request denied and you think that denial was improper, your next step is to send in a 14 day intent to file letter to warn the agency that you intend to go to court in 14 days if you and they can't come to an agreement.



It's embedded in the links above, but I wanted to take a quick second to excerpt my 14 day letter (it's linked below) so you have a template to follow if you find yourself in the situation I did.



https://docs.google.com/document/d/15h41Qvxy5pL4mxqegr5wvFERcVedPCYC/edit