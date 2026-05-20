While Tina Peters’ pardon sucked the air out of the room, Polis pardoned someone who shot a cop.

Jared Polis has been a politician a long time now. He knows how to play the media and, more often than not, they happily oblige, letting themselves be played. This goes double for the national media which will happily tell us about Polis’ brave stance on Free Speech in pardoning Peters (because that sells news) while not ever bothering to dig deep and note something that is more important: that Jared Polis pardoned someone who shot a cop, commuting his sentence before he even served a full third of it.

I offer a couple of resources below. The first is the first article I saw on the topic. As a quick aside, it was days and a Douglas County Sheriff’s press release before other news outlets bothered to notice what Polis had done.

The second link is to the Douglas County Sheriff’s press conference on the Polis pardon. In it you’ll find plenty of push back on Polis’ claims in his clemency letter, including patent falsehoods that Polis wrote in his first letter, falsehoods later quietly removed.

Seeing the fool Tina Peters suck up all the air in the room gives my rear end a mild case of chapping. Why should she get so much attention? Whether you think what happened to her was a mild injustice, just desserts, or a miscarriage of justice, the other case is about how our state government treats those that make our state safer. Polis’ pardon in the cop-shooter case sends a message that would be of more immediate moment in the day to day lives of more people than Peters’ pardon.

This young man Polis pardoned was on a lengthy crime spree and he shot a cop, blasting indiscriminately out of a car at an officer of the law.

This wasn’t to scare, not to wound. It was to kill. Thank God all he did was miss and hit the deputy’s arm. If you’d like to get a sense of what this man and his accomplice did, you will find some of the original audio from the police chase where the deputy was shot in the press release linked second below.

I’m glad Peters got some relief on her sentence. I don’t like her, I think she’s a fool, but I think her partial pardon was justified.

The young man who shot at a cop did not deserve the same. He needed more time in jail to consider what he’d done. Society needed to send the message that shooting at those keeping us safe at night while we rest is not (REPEAT NOT) okay and won’t be rewarded with clemency even if you behave like an angel in lockup.

I want to end by copying the quote from the 9News article by the cop who got shot. His words are a fitting end to the post and something I want you to remember because not only is his case lost in the furor over Peters, but the man running the executive branch of our state doesn’t seem to care overmuch about what the victim thinks. Quoting:

“’I’m glad he’s helped people while he was in prison... Good for him, but it shouldn’t weigh on getting out of prison after trying to kill two police officers.’ [former DougCo deputy Todd] Tucker said. ‘I mean, I’ve been helping people for 30 years.’”

https://www.9news.com/article/news/crime/colorado-governor-grants-clemency-to-man-convicted-in-2008-shooting-of-douglas-county-deputy/73-c2819d1c-fb28-44b7-8cff-c0b032c13f6a

Related:





I didn't want you to miss the following quote from the 9News story linked above. It is another snippet from Polis' letter justifying his pardon. Quoting:



“'A 50-year sentence for the crimes you committed in your youth is disproportionate,' Polis wrote. 'You were given a lengthier sentence than some defendants who have committed murder... Recent changes in the law also extend greater discretion to judges, making it likely that you would have received a shorter sentence if you were sentenced today.'"



Lest you missed it, I'll highlight:



"Recent changes in the law also extend greater discretion to judges, making it likely that you would have received a shorter sentence if you were sentenced today."



Polis is likely right. The Democrat-run legislature has made great strides in softening penalties or those that commit crimes while young, both teens and young adults.

It’s not the problems that define us, it’s how we handle them.





I saw the video about Denver's (costly) sidewalk replacement plan which I link to first below and thought it'd make a good update to the program.



My last check in on the program was back in 2024; I link to that newsletter second below if you'd like the context and/or some history on the sidewalk program.



Here is the short version. Denver is assessing fees on landowners whose property fronts up to sidewalks and is using that money to replace old sidewalks with new ones.



Except, per the video, sometimes the contractors are screwing up.



Not entirely unexpected. When we decided to concrete over a side yard on our property for more parking, the contractor we hired tried to avoid clipping an irrigation pipe, but did it anyway (as we found AFTER they'd poured).



What I mean is that it's not necessarily a bad thing to make a mistake. Construction is sometimes messy and things happen. It's not the problem, it's how the person who made the mistake responds to it.



And, again per the video, Denver is making an complete and utter hash of that aspect of the problem.



Phone calls aren't returned, fixes aren't made, promises about repairs aren't kept.



That is what Denver is responsible for in this mess. No matter who was fixing sidewalks, there'd be problems. It's Denver that's dropping the ball on preparing for them and fixing them.



Remember this for the next time you think the government ought to be in charge of some service or product.









https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/denvers-delayed-sidewalk-fee-wild?utm_source=publication-search