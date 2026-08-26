Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Gary Thompson's avatar
Gary Thompson
4h

We are going to be taxed until Colorado becomes affordable. Think of it as the same as a tariff except that you don't get to keep what you pay for.

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