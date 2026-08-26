Housing and where we put our money

I’ve written a fair bit about efforts to make housing affordable in Colorado and I wanted to share a unique look behind the scenes on that topic today.

The post following this preamble delves into Colorado’s Division of Housing and their Action Plan for the 26-27 fiscal year.

In other words, it’s a look at where the Division intends to spend the money that flows into them from the federal government.

Whether you find the details riveting or not, wherever you land on housing and subsidizing same, I hope you take a minute to wade with me into the topic (and wading is honestly all I do here--these types of governmental programs are horrendously complex) so you can get an appreciation for how much money is flowing in and around the state divisions that then open or close particular valves to send the money here or there.

And this then leaves us with the question I ask at the end: who is minding the store and how much oversight is there really?

Let’s look from another angle: where WILL housing money go this coming fiscal year?

Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing, has a multitude of reports on housing and governments interaction with/role in in the first link below. It’s their Publications and Report page.

I thought instead of looking back that, since I have a document laying it out, we’d depart from the usual and do a forward-facing look at housing. In other words, I thought we’d take a look at the Division’s 2026-2027 Annual Action Plan.

The report can be found at the top of the “Featured Publications” in the first link, but for convenience’s sake, I put a copy to the Action Plan second below.

If you open the link, you can quickly see that there’s plenty there. It’s not feasible to even give an abstract for the full report, so I chose to narrow the window and start with p 54, the “Allocation Priorities”.

To understand what’s on that page, however, we have to do a quick bit of spadework. If you didn’t read the image heading this post, take a sec to do so now. The reason for that is note the source of the money that the state will be sending out. The source funds are (with the quotes below each being from their webpage and, as best as I could find, a summary of the program--more, of course, can be found in the individual links):

--Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

“The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program awards grants to smaller units of general local government that develop affordable housing, provide services and create jobs.”

--Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG)

“HRP supports individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness in achieving housing stability and moving toward permanent housing.”

--HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)

“HOME funds support affordable housing development, and also designates funding for Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) set-asides and operating expenses. The program’s purpose is to provide a wide range of activities that build, buy and/or rehabilitate affordable housing for rent or ownership, or provide direct rental assistance to low-income households.”

--Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS Program (HOPWA)

“The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) Program is the only federal program dedicated to the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS. Under the HOPWA Program, HUD makes grants to local communities, States, and nonprofit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.”

--Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

“The National Housing Trust Fund (HTF) was established under Title I of the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008. The program increases and preserves the supply of decent, safe, and sanitary affordable housing for Extremely Low-Income households.”

The links to the program webpages are ordered as 3 - 7 at bottom, respectively. Couple quick notes. First, there are multiple other types of grants that can go under the CDBG federal program. I gave you the link to the housing portion of that program third below. Second, the ESG program link fourth below goes to the state’s Homelessness Resolution Program (HRP) page.

And both of those notes point to a pattern here. Much of this funding is federal monies that rains down upon states. The Federal money can go straight to local governments if they’re big enough, but for smaller local governments, it goes to the state first, then gets sprinkled by them down on the local entities.

To flesh this out a bit, I took a picture of the “Eligible Grantees” section of the state’s CDBG page linked third and then attached it as screenshot 1.

Dovetailing with what I said above, certain grantees can get their money directly from the feds, others that are smaller go through this state division. Of particular note to me was the following wording at the bottom. Quoting:

“Entities eligible to apply for grants are limited to units of local governments and may apply on behalf of nonprofits, private developers, and housing authorities.”

No way that could get abused. Why not let’s play games with federal rules while at the same time putting extra layers of insulation around grant money?

Back to the Division of Housing’s priorities for the coming fiscal year. Screenshot 2 attached are their housing priorities for the block grants.

This table is pretty confusing, so let me help you understand what you’re looking at. Down the left hand column of the table are the acronyms for the programs above. As you read across the rows, you will see a percentage going to each of the different priorities spelled out in the columns.

For example, the HOPWA money goes entirely to assist people who have HIV/AIDS. Makes sense. That’s what it’s for.

As another example, note that the CDBG grants put about 33% into items related to housing, the balance to other things. That’s what I mentioned above when talking about CDBG grants going to various programs, not just housing.

Screenshot 3 attached is from the Action Plan and was put on the page following the table I just shared. It’s the Division of Housing’s rationale for why they put the money where they did. Some of this language is quite general, but if you continue in the Action Plan, you’ll get more detail, including scoring rubrics for applications, rules for eligibility, etc.

Many of these are here because money always comes with strings. The feds put criteria on what the grants will be used for, but it’s up to states to decide who gets money for what, whether this or that activity is legitimate, and so on.

That, more than any specific detail, is the overarching takeaway.

It’s easy to get lost in acronyms and programs, but what I hope hasn’t escaped you is the fact that (and this is what I alluded to above with my wisecrack about there being no abuse) there is lots of money flowing through multiple hands.

With each pair it passes through it becomes harder and harder to ensure that there’s no abuse.

We can talk about where to put scarce governmental resources. We can argue this percent here, that percent there, but the more I look at government grants, nonprofits, and the like, the more I think we miss a bigger discussion.

This system has become so elephantine, and with so many nooks and crannies that are not technically supposed to be there (see, for example, how the grants are supposed to go to local governments but these governments can apply for them on behalf of someone who isn’t allowed to apply), that we are at the very least inviting lots of trouble.

Maybe we ought to spend some time looking at the process in addition to where we want to sprinkle money.

One last thing. In the rationale (third screenshot) I noted the following quote:



"Furthermore, DOLA dedicates substantial state and federal funding to efforts that increase, improve, and preserve the overall affordable housing supply. When these funds are invested in housing development and preservation projects, they are typically leveraged with other financial sources at a ratio of at least 10 or 15 to 1, maximizing their impact in addressing Colorado's housing needs"



This sounds like a solid plan. If I could put one dollar in a bucket and find that it turns into a ten, I'd do it.



I was curious to know what sources were being used and what exactly leveraging looked like so I reached out to DOLA's spokesperson.



I got the following back by email:

“Many affordable housing projects require a mixture of public, private, and philanthropic funding in order to ensure housing remains affordable for Coloradans. Projects can use a variety of sources that may include Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), private loans, public loans and grants from all levels of government, and ongoing rental support from local, State, or Federal resources. It is important to note that State and Federal funding administered by DOLA is often critical for housing development to attract other funding sources and ensure all of the project’s needs are met and that projects can utilize funding beyond just public sources (i.e. leveraging other financial resources). This is one way that DOLA is working to make our public funding support more affordable homes throughout Colorado.”

This is smart. I like the idea of only having to pay $1 to have it turn into $5. That being said, we’re back at the accountability problem I mentioned earlier.

Imagine trying to tag water from a certain stream as it flows downhill, gets joined by others, and ends up in a lake. Possible, but difficult.

And if you put conditions on that money, if you DON’T want it spent on something, well …





https://doh.colorado.gov/publications-and-reporting



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPIb8L5e3JvcbURsIdBKNGgWDeIPsXXf/view



https://doh.colorado.gov/community-development-block-grant-cdbg



https://doh.colorado.gov/homelessness-resolution-program

The City of Iliff (down the way from Sterling in Logan County) and their CDBG

From the public notices for Logan County late last week, a related notice re. the City of Iliff and their Community Development Block Grant.

See below.

PUBLIC NOTICE AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Iliff plans to submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs. CDBG funds are intended to provide decent housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income persons through rehabilitation and preservation, economic/job development, and public facilities improvements. The application being considered would request $50,000 for the design and engineering and environmental clearance for the Water System Improvements project on behalf of the Town of Iliff. It is estimated that approximately 53.6% of the funds would benefit low- and moderate-income persons. Permanent involuntary displacement of neighborhood persons or businesses is not anticipated. Should it later become necessary to consider such displacement, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement. If no feasible alternatives exist, required/reasonable benefits will be provided to those displaced to mitigate adverse effects and hardships. Any low- and moderate-income housing which is demolished or converted will be replaced. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these hearings should notify LuJean Zwirn, Town Clerk, (970) 522-2283, PO Box 194, Iliff, CO 80736, a minimum of three (3) days in advance so that appropriate aids can be made available. A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Iliff School, 405 W. 2nd Avenue, Iliff, CO 80736. This public hearing is to obtain citizen views and to respond to proposals and questions related to: The proposed CDBG application for this project; and Community development and housing needs, includ- ing the needs of low and moderate-income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be addressed through the CDBG program; and The performance of the Town of Iliff in carrying out its community development responsibilities. Potential historical effects. A copy of the application(s) as submitted to the State will be available for public review at the Town office, 405 W. 2nd Avenue, Iliff, CO 80736 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Written comments are also welcome and must be received by August 31, 2026 at PO Box 194, Iliff, CO 80736. Oral and written comments will be considered in deciding whether to submit an application for the proposed project. Written summary information will be available at the Town office 405 W. 2nd Avenue, Iliff, CO 80736 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., beginning on August 19th until August 28th, on any CDBG application(s) the Town of Iliff intends to submit to the State. Information and records regarding the Town of Iliff’s proposed and past use of CDBG funds are available at the Town office, 405 W. 2nd Avenue, Iliff, CO 80736, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Published: South Platte Sentinel August 20, 2026 - 2182633

