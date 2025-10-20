Where do you land as a parent: opt in vs. opt out?

The article below is about a recent Douglas County school board decision about participation in the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. This is a survey that, quoting the article, includes topics such as “... physical activity, mental health, tobacco and substance use, and school safety and bullying. The high school survey includes demographic questions about sexual orientation, sexual health and sexual violence questions.” It also has questions on teens’ perceived access to guns.

The board didn’t vote to not participate, they moved the decision to take it from opt in to opt out. Going forward, parents will have to allow their students to participate rather than remembering and opting their students out.

There is a whole lot going on in the article. I was not a huge fan of how the board handled this.

I would have preferred more advance notice to allow more participation, even if it was by people I disagreed with (a good idea is a good idea and can withstand opposition).

I was also not too jazzed about how the reporter and one of the dissenting voices on the school board characterized the usefulness and validity of the survey results (for more context on that, see a previous newsletter linked second below).

Neither of these are the main point for this post, however. The main point is to ponder the following: what do you prefer as a parent, opting into such a survey or opting out?

If you have strong enough feelings to want to add to the comments, please feel free. There are reasonable arguments to be made for either (as you can see above in the image heading this post--a copy from a research site about opt in vs. opt out surveys).

I have to say I do agree with the Douglas County School Board’s decision to make this survey opt in. The older I get the less I’m swayed by arguments running along the lines of “the ability to opt out gives people the ability to not participate and opting in will increase participation rates”.

Part of the reason is that I’m now a father and being a parent changes everything. Part of the reason is the fact that these surveys have limited value in my opinion outside of something for academics to mull (see again my newsletter second below). Part of the reason is related to being a parent, but it has to do with general busy-ness.

You see, the older I get, the more hats I have to wear. I have a mortgage. I have lots of bills to manage. I have a full time job with people needing lots of my attention. I am a husband. I am a father. That’s a lot.

To have to track what my child is taught, to have to track what surveys they want my child to take, is burdensome. I might have every intent to track what they’re asking, but it is so SO easy for things to get lost in the shuffle.

Having to opt in, as opposed to having to remember and then opt out, provides a handy built in check. It requires my attention, and if I don’t happen to give it (for whatever reason) it fails safe. It defaults to nothing happening, an outcome with low cost.

I don’t know if I’m comfortable saying that opt in is guaranteed to always be the best option, but when it comes to my child, when it comes to low-value, intrusive surveys, I can say it is.

What do you think?

In contrast with the Sun, the Gazette at least has the decency to properly label opinion pieces.





A good way to practice and find bias in media is to read laterally: read the same topic across a few outlets to get a sense of who covers which aspects, etc. It’s a great way to make sure you’re fully informed on a topic, but that’s another topic for another day.



The Sun article linked first below followed by the Denver Gazette op ed linked second below offer a good example.



The difference is readily apparent, and I don’t just mean the fact that one is labeled news and the other labeled opinion. I realize that the two are not the same category, but when you dig in on what’s in both pieces, when you note who gets the podium (and who doesn’t), when you note which details are included (and which aren’t), it’s plain to see that they have more in common than you think.



The Sun article, as you might imagine, has plenty of Democrat, environmentalist, and Colorado political appointee (read more Democrat) voices in it. There is, to be fair, some inclusion of words from the Trump-appointed Energy Secretary, but in comparison to how much of the story’s backbone is made up of Democrats, their supporters, and their appointees, it’s minimal. This story reads like a State of Colorado press release which the reporters tacked a few other quotes onto.**



This would be appropriate in an op ed where the author carefully considers which types of sources to include and which to not so as to better make their point. This is less appropriate in something which is supposed to inform and be news.



A couple of quotes provide another example. Both, the one from the Sun and the other from the Gazette’s opinion piece, outline some minor details of lost grants. These were lengthy quotes and I wanted them side by side, so they’re attached as screenshot 1.



You can clearly see both pieces similarly using hand picked examples of the grants which play up to their intended audiences. Not a true cross section. Expected of opinion, not of news.



Relatedly, missing from both the Sun and the Gazette are a full accounting of where the grants were. The clear thesis of the Sun article was an exploration of how Democrats say the grants were spiked in mainly blue states and so they stick with that claim, choosing to not explore beyond the Democrats’ press release.



The Gazette, by contrast, makes mention of the fact that many grants were in red states. As before, the Gazette at least has the excuse of being clearly labeled opinion.



I have no doubt that the grants yanked out of blue states has some elements of political game playing and revenge. This would be the same kind of game playing that made Biden stuff through grant after grant post-election up to inauguration. You could make a list of Republican and Democrat Federal money game play as long as my arm.



It’s perfectly okay to opine about this. It’s perfectly okay to write a piece offering counterpoint. Neither one is going to provide a full picture because more than one thing can be true at once (e.g. maybe blue states tend to have more willingness to invest in green energy and thus have more to lose when green energy grants are yanked).



The Sun here is welcome to opine, but if they’d like to have more credibility, they ought to either produce news under a “news” label, or call things like what I linked below opinion.



**I am not going to quote anyone because I didn’t get a statement, but the impression I got from writing the reporters asking if they’d done any sort of formal or thorough review of which states lost which grants and their political affinities--part of seeking for other patterns to explain this--I was told that the need to get the breaking story out there trumped a more exhaustive look. This bolstered my opinion. I am also unaware of any follow-ups since by the Sun with a more thorough look.



Related, but enough off topic to need to be an aside.

In the post above, I contrasted the Sun’s news article with the Gazette’s opinion piece to show you similarities, to demonstrate that the Sun’s “news” has more in common with opinion than news as many readers understand it.

There is another thing that was far enough off the topic to need a special, separate aside. I want you to note how (and the Gazette op ed does a good job here) missing from much in the way of news we see is how cuts at the state and federal level may cut programs some like, but they save taxpayers money.

Worth a note frankly, and a startling omission from much reporting.

