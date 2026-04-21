Where do you go if you’re liberty minded, but not a party adherent?



I am decidedly conservative, but I am not Republican. I haven't ever been. I registered Libertarian at age 18 and would still be registered that way were it not for some unusual behavior of late from that party, along with the fact that Libertarians are excluded from participation in some things in this state since they are not considered "Independents".



I switched over to be a registered independent a few years back and feel it's the overall best fit for me.



I had considered switching to Republican at the time I did it, but that party is such a shambles I couldn't. The issues that are dominating party discussions right now, the constant churn and fighting, made this a no-go.



That doesn't mean I don't want to help advocate for conservative values, that doesn't mean I disagree on a wide swath of issues with the Republicans. I just don't feel like that party is a good fit for me.



What do you do if you find yourself similarly situated?



If you have tried to get involved and help Republicans like I have, you've likely met with frustration. I can't tell you how many times I've tried to contact state-level Republican politicians with questions or to try and help get the message out only to find that I'd get as much response by sticking my head in a hole and yelling.



E.g. I've contacted Kirkmeyer three or four times now about the "budget lookback" on SB26-135 only to get ... nothing. From what I've heard of her talking in radio interviews, I think it would make a great story and piece of data to share. Apparently not.



I know of others who have had the same from other Republicans.



This hasn't made me want to stop advocating. It just means that I don't think people whose values match Republicans might have to turn OUTSIDE the party to do so.



That brings me to the point for this post. If you find yourself, for one reason or another, not really lined up well with either party. Or if you find yourself wanting to help and not finding a good outlet for your energies, I have a recommendation.



The first and second links below are to the Independence Institute's Independent Majority site, and a video introduction for same, respectively.



There are lots of what I would term, for lack of a better way to put it, issue and advocacy groups out there, and they're doing great work. I've shared links for them over time. There are Second Amendment groups. There are Ag groups. There are wolf reintroduction groups. There are groups that monitor legislation.



What strikes me as valuable and unique about this one is that it's issue is freedom. You can find bill searches, you can find community, you can find all the things they offer at Independent Majority on other advocacy sites, but you won't find one that caters specifically to fiscal responsibility, government transparency, and good governance like this one does.



Give the site a look and consider signing up for notifications and/or speaking up on their current issue SB26-150 (one of the bills on my own watchlist).



Bills like this, issues like those Independent Majority are focusing on typically have a small, but devoted, group of followers. I know that I personally see the same names testifying on these issues over and over.



Adding your voice has the potential to have a big impact because you won't be one of hundreds speaking (not that there's anything wrong with a big group testifying, I'm just saying your voice is louder on these important issues because the group is smaller).



Give it some consideration.



https://independentmajority.co/







When the cuts come, any bets on whether homeschooling gets axed?

The Complete Colorado article at bottom is a bit stale by this point, and the budget is even now far from complete, so I will phrase this as speculation rather than fact.

The article profiles a video discussion from the Learning Curve series which covers a whole lot of topics, but I want to zero in on one. Quoting:

“While legislators are reluctant to look at core K–12 funding, they are considering targeted cuts to these [homeschool] enrichment programs, which have grown in popularity as more families pursue nontraditional schooling, and include hands-on learning in areas like agriculture, construction, music, and outdoor education.”

If you want to learn a bit more about Colorado’s Homeschool Enrichment program, I put a link to that webpage second below. It seems like a really good program to me; I’m a big proponent of the idea that education is often a unique and personal endeavor, and thus having a variety of experiences for all students is a good thing.

I also think that it can often be the non-academic things that help motivate a student to stick with academics. I know many a student who has told me they only kept their grades up to stay eligible for sports or some other thing.

Thing is, when the money’s tight, you have to trim, and my guess is that programs like this get viewed by legislators as an easy item to scratch out of the budget, certainly one of the less costly (in the political sense) things to cut. They sure ain’t going to cut things that would cause the teacher’s unions to fuss.

Fast forward a few years, and I wonder how this will all look as classrooms and schools empty even more than they are now, as more students seek things like homeschooling and online schooling. Would the things you figure won’t be cut now start to get looked at?

It’s a shame, this year there is no shortage of items sitting on the chopping block. Items with their own groups hoping to not get cut.

It strikes me that there are a couple lessons here.

The first is a general one: government cannot be the all for everyone all the time. Expecting that to happen will cause a problem somewhere. It makes government so costly to run that people can’t afford to live here and/or it makes an expectation that has to be frustrated and disappointed later. Once you start using a crutch all the time, it’s hard to get off it.

The second one is particular to education. One of the potential large-scale fixes for education I have read and heard is to make the money follow the child. I think about that in light of the importance of school choice, the enrichment programs, and the lowering enrollment numbers, and I can’t help but think that it is a good idea. If they’re in a public school, the money goes there. Private or charter? Money goes there. Homeschool? Money goes there (where perhaps parents could use part of it to buy their way into enrichment programs hosted at public schools or in the private sphere).

I imagine that getting that past people dependent for their political careers on teachers unions and the public school octopus, is going to be tough.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/03/22/homeschool-enrichment-programs-colorado-budget-chopping-block/

https://www.che.school/

Related:





In the interest of reading widely/deeply, CPR's effort on the same topic is linked below.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/04/16/possible-funding-cuts-stricter-rules-homeschool-erboces/