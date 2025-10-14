What the Greeley City Council can do, other municipalities can too.





Greeley City Council is doing the residents of that city dirty. It’s bad enough if you live in Greeley. What’s perhaps just as concerning, and this applies to anywhere in the state, is that what Greeley is doing to their citizens to rob them of their right to put city action’s to the ballot can be packaged and used in other municipalities thanks to a faulty Colorado Supreme Court decision.



I wrote an explainer piece which appeared in Complete Colorado. That’s linked first below.



This post comes with another reminder: if you live in Greeley and/or know someone who does, get with the group Greeley Demands Better and sign their petition and/or support them in some other way. Their FB page is linked second below.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/10/02/greeley-assault-citizens-initiative-swampwater/



https://www.facebook.com/p/Greeley-Demands-Better-61577733696183/

I wanted to share yet another reason you should be getting involved (especially locally). The video linked below is a Free State Colorado video about the Colorado Working Families Party, a Colorado affiliate of the New York-based Working Families Party, and how’re they’re moving in local races around the state, think city government and school boards.



One of the things that greatly aided Democrats in taking power in this state was that they did the kind of ground work that builds infrastructure, that builds a support network, for later power. This is the thankless, slow work of building up an entire statewide apparatus to take control at multiple levels and then create a pipeline of talent to shuttle up from local office to statewide.



Do you understand now why I thought the Colorado Working Families Party moving on local elections would be another reason to encourage you to get involved?



The best thing Colorado conservatives can (and should) be doing right now is the kind of ground work that the Democrats did and the uber-progressive Working Families Party is doing. We should be getting involved at the small levels of government.



This is especially the case now with the statewide Republican party in a shambles.



If reading this convinced you to start doing something, or perhaps to learn about what to do, please feel free to message me so I can connect you to resources and/or talk options.



Curious to see who the Working Families Party is endorsing in Colorado? Check out the link below.



As you see above in Wark’s video, they’re definitely trying to move into local Colorado politics, clearly from their list, they’re showing up in the damndest places (Salida?).





https://workingfamilies.org/2025/09/colorado-working-families-party-announces-municipal-school-board-and-ballot-measure-endorsements/