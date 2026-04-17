What kind of public health reports are the legislative fellows generating?





I have followed and written pretty extensively on how a group tied to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is funding a group of four “legislative fellows” with the stated intent of providing nonpartisan, unbiased scientific information to legislators. See “Related” below if you want to read that op ed.



I recently had a chance to sit down to discuss this work with Jon Caldara on an episode of Devil’s Advocate. That video is linked first below.



Embedding people in the legislature with outside funding is concerning, but concerns don’t automatically equal problems. I mentioned in the video that the public work I’d seen from the fellows seemed pretty benign.



Taping with Mr. Caldara inspired me to go back into the legislative publications page and give their work another look. Most of what I saw was still pretty benign, but a few cracks appeared in publications about public health.



There were a couple reports (linked second and third below) in the public health section that I felt demonstrate a lack of balance, a lack of completeness--something I hope does not continue.



The report linked second below is on the Social Determinants of Health. If you have not heard the term before, the CDC’s definition (cited in the report) is a pretty approachable one:



“Social determinants of health (SDOH) are the nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes. They are the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, worship, and age. These conditions include a wide set of forces and systems that shape daily life such as economic policies and systems, development agendas, social norms, social policies, and political systems.”



The concept is not an entirely new or bad one; people had been coming to live in Colorado for decades since our climate helped ease their tuberculosis symptoms. What made the report noteworthy, then, was less the content than what was missing.



From top to bottom, there is zero mention of personal choices, including where those choices would overlap with other factors mentioned by the CDC above. E.g. if you spend a lot on alcohol, you have less to spend on housing and are apt to suffer more from a whole host of conditions because of it. Despite this connection, it’s missing. I was also unable to find any sort of corresponding paper on the effects of personal choice on health.



For both this report and the one I’m about to discuss, I wrote to the author (Legislative Fellow Lattof) and the director of the Fellows Legislative Council Staff Director Elizabeth Burger to ask some questions.



To save space I will attach the questions and responses as pictures. With regard to the paper on Social Determinants of Health, you will find questions and answers attached as screenshot 1. The questions are in boldface while the responses are in regular type.





Clearly for the Legislative Fellows and Legislative Council Staff, there is room for an exploration of social determinants of health, but not for personal choices--either in the same paper or on its own. I can’t help but feel that this focus is (intended or not) playing directly to those that feel that societal factors are the largest, or perhaps sole, determinants of one’s outcomes in life, a conviction that all too often runs with the related thought that it’s the government’s job to step in and fix said conditions.



The second link below is a little more technical in its flaw. Stay with me: it’s subtle but important and, as above, relates to an absence of something.



I have written in the past about “cargo cult science”, things that appear to be science but aren’t. In policy circles, this fiction is particularly pernicious because it gets used (erroneously) to justify laws and regulations that erode personal freedoms. This research is falsely lifted into the realm of establishing a causal connection, when this is decidedly not something you can conclude from the actual research.



The report linked third below details the hierarchy of evidence in health research. That is, the author does a review of the different kinds of studies and evidence used to inform healthcare and policy choices, listing the relatives strengths and weaknesses of each.



Problem is, in her report, she fails to mention a critical detail about what are called “quasi-experimental” studies, the kinds of “experiments” where (for a variety of reasons) you do not have a control group to compare with, so you make your own.

Even a cursory knowledge of the scientific process ought to make readily apparent how fraught with problems this is, not the least of which is the answer to the questions: “who gets to pick?” and “if I change the control group, does the outcome change?”

There was no mention of these problems, nor the fact that this type of research is not valid to establish a causal link between variables.



In the same email I referenced sending above, I also asked about this. The questions (boldface type) along with the response (plain type) are attached as screenshot 2.





NOTE: I often use “pseudo-experimental” not because I am unaware of the word’s meaning, but because I am. That is an intentional choice; these are fake experiments.



SECOND NOTE: Yes, experimenters do choose control groups for experiments. They choose how to set them up. The difference between a regular experiment, say, for a new drug might be that you divide people randomly into control and test conditions, whereas in a pseudo-experiment you get to pick among an existing population and choose who to include. The cannonical example is an incredibly faulty gun control study which cobbled together a “control” group from several states.



Leaving this out may seem a quibble, but it is fundamental to understanding the relative strength of research. To a novice, to someone not familiar with what they are, it’s all too easy to conflate pseudo-experiments with actual experiments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard the gun control experiment I reference above getting tossed into policy discussions to justify policy, with the user talking about the research as if it were definitive proof of gun control’s efficacy. It’s not. It cannot be. It is not causal proof.



This should have been explicitly mentioned to legislators by someone how is supposed to act as a guide to the world of science.



The whole theory behind the legislative fellows was that they were there to fill in the gaps between those that were experts in technical fields and the legislators who aren’t experts in every technical field. My concerns about this whole thing have always centered on just how exactly they will fill that gap.



Initially the public-facing reports were relatively mundane and not concerning. Seeing things like I noticed in the reports I link to at bottom give me pause.



All the more so when you note that the Fellows are also working with legislators individually and we have no ability to see or assess what that looks like.











https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/social-determinants-health



https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/understanding-hierarchy-evidence-framework-health-research

Related:





My Complete op ed on the Legislative Fellows. This has links back to the series I did in my newsletter on them if you want more context.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/21/progressive-nonprofit-fellows-colorado-legislature/

Another business packing up and leaving





Colorado Democrats' gun control measures have been moving apace through the state legislature with one of them (an expansion of the existing Red Flag Law**) already signed by Polis.



The main thrust of this post is not about the Red Flag Law, not really even gun control. The thing that caught my eye about the article below was a tangent I noted about midway down.



Quoting with link intact:



"Phoenix Weaponry, located in Weld County, announced it will be relocating to South Dakota as a result of a different gun law passed in 2025. SB25-003 bans the manufacture of semi-automatic weapons and magazine-fed weapons within the state. Owner Aaron Cayce said that represents 40% of the company’s revenue. Since the restriction takes effect on August 1, the company has announced it will be relocated by July 31, 2026."



You could reasonably argue whether or not the ever-increasing gun control legislation is intended to drive out gun businesses, but put aside the fact this is a gun manufacturer and you see that this is yet another example of a dynamic starting to get more and more attention in Colorado.



Our state's legal, political, and regulatory environment is hostile to business. Plain and simple.



Elections have consequences. Look who has been running the state for years now and you have one of the biggest drivers of this dynamic.



I was talking with a friend recently and he remarked that there are likely some in power right now that look at things like Phoenix Weaponry leaving the state, along with other businesses leaving and say to themselves, "good".



That is, that there are politicians right now ignorant enough of economics or perhaps such strident true believers that they see businesses leaving and figure that Colorado is shedding the worst of the worst and their departure signals a better state to live in.



Automatic voting and a lack of citizen engagement has let that problem fester for too long. Start getting involved. Start talking with friends and neighbors.



Stop holding back on expressing your concerns because you don't want the discussion to get political. There are ways to do it that don't have to involve talking about Trump.



Mentioning economic consequences like we are seeing in this state now is one great way to do it. Mentioning problems with affordability is another.



We need to start getting out and pointing out the cracks in the system in the hopes we can get people to recognize how their choices have made things bad--and so that we don't go from that to worse.



**If you ever wonder why it's a good idea to fight bad policy when it's new and perhaps your ambiguous about it, the Red Flag Law in Colorado presents a good case study. As originally introduced, I was rather ambivalent. The issue is that by now there have been so many expansions that I no longer have any ambivalence. This has morphed and grown into bad policy. Whether the drift has been intentional or not, Colorado's Red Flag Law has drifted into being one that abuses constitutional protections and rights.



https://www.longmontleader.com/colorado-news/governor-polis-signs-red-flag-gun-law-expansion-weld-county-gun-manufacturer-leaves-state-12111936

We learn words like birds learn song

That time of the week again. It’s the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something interesting--something not related to politics.

I mentioned a little ways back about watching something on the psychology of learning. There was one more offshoot from that series of lectures that I thought you might be interested to hear.

It relates to language acquisition, how we learn to speak our first language. Interestingly (and this ... dovetails ... with something I’ve read in other places), it turns out birds have similar wiring and methods when they go to learn their songs.

Learning a language at any age is a complicated process. There is a whole lot involved, and to make this post tenable, I’m only going to touch on one aspect of it: how does an infant figure out how to go from what must be a mass of undifferentiated sound into either phenomes** or words.

I put three references below for you if you’d like to explore the topic in depth. Be forewarned: these papers (esp the first and third link) get deep quick.

The idea on its own is not too hard to relay, however. We humans have few instincts, hardwired responses we’re born with and don’t need to learn. One of them, according to emerging research, seems to be an ability to pick up on statistical patterns in spoken language. It’s starting to look like the contention “we are wired for language” is true.

This is what researchers think infants capitalize on in order to begin to take speech they are unfamiliar with, chop it into distinct sounds, and pick up on the sounds that matter.

“Ta” appears with X frequency in speech. “Bo” appears with Y. They appear together with frequency W. These sounds clearly have some meaning. The sound “pffft” appears so infrequently that it seems to have no meaning.

It also seems, from what I have heard and read, that this ability, the ability to pick up on statistical patterns in language, persists as you age and after you’ve learned your first language.

Meaning that a really good idea if you’re trying to learn a language is to listen to radio or audiobooks in that language. Don’t even try to figure it out. Don’t even really worry about sitting down and giving it your full attention. Simply have it around you as you do other things.

Your software will be working in the background and you’ll learn the language faster.

That’s it for today. Have a good rest of the day and see you back at it Sunday!

**From the dictionary: “any of the perceptually distinct units of sound in a specified language that distinguish one word from another”. Said another way, the basis vectors or building blocks of language.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3883431/#:~:text=The%20idea%20behind%20this%20method,in%20infants’%20everyday%20language%20acquisition.

https://royalsocietypublishing.org/rstb/article/372/1711/20160053/23080/Statistical-learning-in-songbirds-from-self

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7010765/