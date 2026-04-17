Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
3h

"We need to start getting out and pointing out the cracks in the system in the hopes we can get people to recognize how their choices have made things bad--and so that we don't go from that to worse."

No truer words spoken!

Reply
Share
Green Leap Forward's avatar
Green Leap Forward
3h

This dancing around the scientific process happens all the time in epidemiology. Here's some discussion in how it's used (and abused) in traffic safety research.

https://john-s-allen.com/blog/2016/02/m-kary-on-the-epidemiological-approach-to-traffic-safety-research/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture