Bureau of Land Management recently held an auction for oil and gas leases in Colorado and, per the CPR story linked below, no one bid. Quoting with link intact:





“On Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management auctioned off leases on more than 20,000 acres of public land in Colorado for oil and gas drilling. The land, divided into 23 parcels, was offered at the minimum starting price, just $10 an acre, and could be leased indefinitely once oil and gas starts flowing. But during the sale: crickets. Not a single parcel received a bid, and only two companies had even registered for the sale.”

If you read the article, you’ll note a lot of space given over to environmentalists who crowing about the lack of bids and their thoughts as to why.

What you won’t see is any response from any oil and gas companies. This felt odd. The reporter apparently tried to contact BLM, but there wasn’t any word about reaching out to any oil and gas operators (in an odd replay of an earlier case involving the Sun and feedlots -- see “Related” below).

I reached out to the reporter and he confirmed that he didn’t ask for any feedback on what the environmentalist groups had said, nor for any comment on the sale and lack of bids.**



I reached out to the Colorado Oil and Gas Association to see if they had a response. Their spokesman got back to me with the following statement (quoted from my email):



“Thursday’s lease sale should not be interpreted as a referendum on Colorado’s resource potential; it is a direct signal that our regulatory and permitting environment has become too uncertain and too slow to support long-term investment. Operators are being asked to commit billions of dollars in a system where rules change frequently, timelines for approvals are open ended, and basic expectations can shift in the middle of a project, making it increasingly difficult to justify bidding, even at 10 dollars an acre.”



“Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry supports thousands of local jobs and generates critical revenue for schools, infrastructure and environmental programs, and our members remain committed to operating safely and responsibly in the communities where they live and work. The outcome of this sale should be a wakeup call.”



“If policymakers want to see more bids, more investment, and continued progress on emissions-reducing technologies, Colorado needs a regulatory framework that maintains robust protections while restoring clear, predictable permitting timelines that give responsible operators and the communities that depend on them confidence to invest.”



I also emailed and heard from the Western Energy Alliance (a Western Slope oil and gas group). I sent them the same questions and got the following statement from their president (again, quoting from my email with their links intact):





“Since the reconciliation bill passed last July, lease sale revenues in Colorado are 10-times what they were in four years of the Biden Administration. The results show the reconciliation bill is a success. That’s good news for Colorado communities that receive half the lease sale revenues back. With additional funds, they can better support schools, fire departments, and other vital community services. In fact, Interior recently announced that $14.6 billion in oil and natural gas revenues was disbursed to states and tribes in 2025 as part of the agency’s revenue-sharing program. It’s the fifth largest amount on record. Colorado received $91 million last year. We’re pleased to see BLM is once again following the law by holding regular lease sales and subsequent replacement sales. The replacement sales are a benefit to taxpayers because BLM is taking the time to attempt to earn more revenues. As with any auction, the results will vary. Rather than attacking industry and the administration, activists ought to cheer BLM’s extra efforts on behalf of taxpayers.”

Melissa Simpson, president of Western Energy Alliance

They also attached a table which I attach as screenshot 1. Since you can’t click a link in a picture, I put the source link which was below the table fourth below in case you want to follow back.

The claims of environmentalists are just as important as those of industry. Both should have been included in the CPR article. As you can see from the above, the perspective on the other side of the issue is quite a bit different. You as a reader should see both for a fuller picture.



The lesson for you as a media consumer isn’t a new one. Get in the habit of noting who gets to speak and who doesn’t. Ask for the thoughts of all sides.



**Fairness demands including something else the reporter said. He told me he has reached out to oil and gas trade groups in other articles. The examples he provided are linked second and third below.



A rush for Northern Colorado groundwater?

The Fresh Water News article linked first below details a plan by a (and this is a novel approach) private company to pump water from deep aquifers in Northern Colorado and sell it to Northern Colorado water utilities.

Quoting the article:

“FrontRange H2O, backed by a Texas oil and real estate company, is behind the venture. The firm has been operating in Colorado for more than 20 years, treating and delivering wastewater from oil wells for oil industry reuse on the West Slope, and overseeing extensive real estate holdings in Denver and elsewhere, according to Brent Waller, who is president of the Loveland-based company.”**

There are more details in the article, but in brief the plan is to drill deep into nonrenewable aquifers in Northern Colorado (having invested for a while now in buying land and water rights), pump it out, treat it, and deliver it to a growing and thirsty Front Range.

I am a little worried about a private entity doing all this and having less oversight of water use, but this is a secondary concern to me. It is that “nonrenewable” that is making me especially uneasy.

Skipping lots of detail, there are two broad kinds of aquifers. A renewable aquifer is one where the water gets refreshed (or drawn down) on short time scales. Think the basin of water that surrounds a river. If the river is low in mid winter, the aquifer around it has been drawn down, but it will refill quickly come Spring runoff when the river swells. A nonrenewable aquifer, by contrast, tends to be lower in the earth and refills on much (MUCH) longer timescales.

This company wants that kind of deep, long-time-to-refill water to sell to municipalities. Part of my concern is obvious: if you pump this water out, once it’s gone that’s it. The other part is subtler. Groundwater is a funny thing. I don’t know much about the geology up there, but it’s not uncommon (go read my series on the Closed Basin Project in the San Luis Valley) for even deep aquifers to interact with water closer to the surface. If they pump down the deep water, will it hurt the farmers and ranchers who pump from closer to the surface?

FrontRange H20 is not the first to consider using deep aquifers to supply a city water need. The third link below is to an earlier newsletter which relates a ruling for the Colorado State Supreme Court and Douglas County (mentioned briefly in the Fresh Water News article) regarding deep water usage if you want some context there.

To help ease concerns, they’re promising (as are others that take water from rural areas to the Front Range) to only draw down in times of need. During wet years, of course, why they’ll pump water back down to the deep aquifer.

Quoting again:

“And that is part of the plan with VitaH2O, Waller said. The project will use surface supplies that the Fort Collins-Loveland district already owns to recharge the aquifers they plan to withdraw water from, in hopes that the treated water being pumped back into the ground in wet years will extend the life of the nonrenewable aquifers. Under Colorado water law, groundwater can be drilled by whomever owns the land above the aquifer, but they must demonstrate that they are extracting water gradually and must prove it will last at least 100 years. Waller said he believes the surface supplies that VitaH2O will inject back into the aquifers in wet years will extend the life of the system beyond 100 years, to 300 years or more.”

And now we come ‘round to the concerns with oversight.

Promises and guarantees are great. Make you feel all warm and snuggly. As I wrote earlier about the company wanting to take water out of the San Luis Valley to put up in DougCo (see “Related” below), we really CAN have it all!

If the Northern Colorado areas served by FrontRange H2O continue to grow, continue to demand more water, and things are such that there’s no surplus, what then? Who is going to ensure that the water goes back? What happens if promised water to go back doesn’t go back?

What if engineers find that pumping down the deep water messes up Ag users closer to the surface. Are they going to stop?

Perhaps instead of getting more and more clever about exploiting existing sources of water (along with more and more promises and gee-whiz technology), the Front Range does their part to limit water use? Maybe the price of water needs to go up to reflect its scarcity and the difficulty in finding it (as with any other resource).

**If you would like some more context on wastewater (”produced water”), see the second link below for a Wikipedia explainer.

A reader’s PUC testimony





I had a reader send me their testimony for the PUC's 1/14 meeting. I thought it well-written and thoughtful enough that I wanted to share.



The testimony is in screenshots 1 and 2 attached.





If any part of it is useful to you in prepping your own message to the PUC, please feel free to use it as inspiration.



If you haven't yet, there is still time to sign up to testify at tomorrow's meeting. More on that in the link at bottom.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/my-testimony-for-the-pucs-jan-14th?r=15ij6n