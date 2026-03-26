Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
10h

A young replacement tree is removing CO2 from the atmosphere as a mature tree does elsewhere.

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
10h

CDOT has had a wetlands acerage bank for decades. Structure drainge is usually collected in a low lying area where over time with enough runoff and the establishment of cattail colonies, presto, you have a wetland deposit to put in your bank. Cattails are actually good.

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