Biodiversity Credits





I watched something on Facebook recently, one of those "I'm going to tell you the truth" kinds of videos.



I didn't copy the link. It's not worth referring back to anyway. The gist of the video is simple: the man in the video claims that part of the reason for species reintroduction (he is not from Colorado, nor talking about Colorado) is so that the landowners can make big money selling biodiversity credits.



I asked every land conservation trust I could find an email for and, with one exception, could not find one that admitted to selling biodiversity credits. A lot of the ones that emailed me back said that no market for selling them exists as of yet in Colorado.



This doesn't mean that the topic has no value; it doesn't mean we should close the file, drop it in the drawer, and go home for the day. While there's no market now, while there's only one active operation now, it doesn't mean that this will be the way it is forever.



I.e. some educating is in order so you can thoughtfully join any conversation on it in the future.



Let's back up to answer the question I skipped over earlier. What are biodiversity credits?



Biodiversity credits are a lot like the carbon credits (see the first link below for an earlier newsletter about how the State Land Board is all jazzed about selling carbon credits under Director Rosmarino's leadership).



In short, it's a way to monetize nature, but not in the ways you might be used to thinking of. Instead of renting out land for, say, farming, you would make your land a nature preserve, take care of the natives and introduce others, and then sell that to someone willing to pay so that you conserve wildlife.



Quoting from the second link below with link and Queen's English intact (a pretty decent beginner's level explainer page--worth reading):



"A measurable unit of biodiversity sold to organisations and individuals to help them improve biodiversity. The jargon describes it as becoming ‘nature positive,’ which means helping to halt and reverse biodiversity decline by 2030. In practice it means when you buy a credit, the money funds projects that improve biodiversity."



Who would buy such things, and why? The explainer page linked second below, links to a pretty good study on the state of the market which I link to third below. From that page, you can download the group's report.



I'll leave it to you to read through the report in more detail, but the executive summary's results are pretty easy to share. Screenshots 1a - 1c attached give you the report's broad statistics and conclusions.





They also hint at some things I've seen in other resources on the topic. In addition to the credits having cache among some companies and individuals, I have seen them mentioned as having value similar to carbon credits ("indulgences" as I often call them): you can sin in one area, buy a credit and be washed clean.



One last thing to mention. It doesn't exactly fit within the confines of biodiversity credits, but it's close so worth including.



The fourth link below is to the USDA's page on the Wetlands Mitigation Banking Program (WMBP). Similar to biodiversity credits, a WMBP lets landowners create/improve/expand wetlands on their land so that someone else can destroy one somewhere else (or you can destroy one somewhere else on your land). The USDA will help in the creation of said wetlands and banks via a competitive grant program.



Quoting from the site with link intact:



"Wetland mitigation banking is the restoration, creation or enhancement of wetlands for the purpose of compensating for unavoidable impacts to wetlands at another location. Wetland mitigation banking is commonly used to compensate for wetland impacts from development, but it also used for impacts from agriculture."



As with the biodiversity credits, you purchase an indulgence to mitigate your sin.



In the post immediately following this one, I will share how Colorado's own minor forays into ecological "sales" similar to what I briefly outline above.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/heads-up-in-greeley-colorado-state?utm_source=publication-search



https://www.britishecologicalsociety.org/content/a-beginners-guide-to-biodiversity-credits/



https://pollinationgroup.com/global-perspectives/state-of-voluntary-biodiversity-credit-markets/



https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/programs-initiatives/wetland-mitigation-banking-program

Colorado’s own “biodiversity credits”





In the previous post, I introduced the term “biodiversity credits” and gave some resources on them. Towards the end, I also showed you the USDA’s program for wetland mitigation banking. If you didn’t read the first post, take a quick sec to do it. The context will be helpful; the two posts are meant to be read as a unit.



I wanted to follow up on that with a Colorado-specific post on the topic so you could see how efforts like these are manifesting here. Manifesting for now, that is.



While I couldn’t find any land conservation groups in Colorado that were selling biodiversity credits (by the traditional definition), I found a couple similar efforts and some informed speculation tells me we’ll see more.



The first link and second links below go to a 2021 Denver Post story and a contemporaneous DNR press release respectively. Both detail how a “conservation bank” was created up in Larimer County to help save the Preble’s meadow jumping mouse.



A couple non-contiguous quotes from the Post story (with links left intact) give detail:





“A first-of-its-kind venture in Colorado is bringing public and private entities together to sustain a tiny mouse whose habitat has shrunk as development, livestock grazing and mining have increased along the Front Range.”

and

“The Preble’s meadow jumping mouse, found only in Colorado and Wyoming, is protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. A program announced Thursday will conserve about 200 acres of the mouse’s habitat in Larimer County. Conservation Investment Management, Colorado Open Lands and the Colorado State Land Board are creating a conservation bank to leverage private funds to help the species, which has been declining in numbers. The Table Top Conservation Bank will maintain 200 acres of state land in perpetuity under a conservation easement.”

If you are like me and unfamiliar with the term, I put a link to a US Fish and Wildlife Service site on the topic third below. In brief, it’s none too complicated: someone purchases some land for (in this case) the mouse to live on. Having verified that several mice are running free and wild here, the conservation group can sell credits to a developer so they can raze the land flat, wantonly killing mice to put up houses.



It is, as carbon credits are and as biodiversity credits are, a scheme to monetize nature and provides something land put in a conservation easement can sell.*



Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis** is a fan of such efforts. He was quoted in the Post article:



“’Colorado is known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife, and as Coloradans we must do what is necessary to protect all species who call Colorado home,’ said Marlon Reis, first gentleman of Colorado. Conservation banking is a win-win-win that boosts the economy, restores land, and conserves important species or habitat, Reis added.”



Turn now to something more recent.



The fourth link below is to the March 11-12 meeting agenda for the State Land Board. If you scroll down to p 43 of that report, you’ll come to the bit relevant for this post.



Screenshot 1 attached is the summary for this part of the Land Board’s agenda.





Note that here, the State Land Board is working similarly to their help with the conservation bank from above, although in this case it’s a wetland mitigation bank, a related but slightly different type of scheme to a conservation bank (see post 1).



Same thing in the end: a way to get money from people for “saving” nature.



None of these efforts are in and of themselves inherently bad. I also want to be perfectly clear that I do not farm nor ranch, and thus have nothing to say about an operator finding ways to help sustain their operation by use of any of the credits I’ve mentioned today.



The only issues that could potentially come up in my view, come up in how this sort of thing is managed.



If the State Land Board and others continue along the line they’ve begun to tread--that carbon, biodiversity, conservation bank, and wetland mitigation bank credits are all a valid and preferred way of generating revenue on state lands--will those sources of revenue conflict with the traditional ones?



Will environmental revenue schemes necessarily begin to push out grazing and/or mineral extraction on state lands?



The other concern I have is how much (my term) “double dipping” we’ll allow with conservation easements. We already offer tax credits to conservation easements, should we allow revenue generation on them too? Should we reduce tax credits in proportion to the amount of revenue generated? That seems fair to me as a taxpayer.



If nothing else, you as a citizen need to be aware of these things. You need to know the terms and what’s going on so that a group of special advocates don’t have outsized influence.



If you catch wind of biodiversity credits starting to move in Colorado, please give me a heads up.



*Recall too that conservation easement land gets tax breaks too.



**While a decided animal rights activist and deeply involved in state policy, I could find no evidence of Reis involvement in the conservation bank or with getting the State Land Board involved. I reached out to media spokespeople at DNR and the State Land Board. As of this writing, I’ve not heard back. Been 3 emails to both now and no word. I doubt I will hear. If that changes, I'll update.





https://www.denverpost.com/2021/08/27/consevation-bank-created-for-prebles-meadow-jumping-mouse/#content



https://dnr.colorado.gov/press-release/conserving-land-for-wildlife-public-and-private-partners-bank-on-northern-colorados#:~:text=%E2%80%9CColorado%20is%20known%20for%20its,Colorado%20for%20a%20threatened%20species.%E2%80%9D



https://www.fws.gov/service/conservation-banking



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hZgyVfEJYdcsBYRpofbhvUg9GPM_piu5/view

Paging the irony department....







One of the tenets of communism is the abolition of private property.**



Private property, except copyrights.



I heard something about a copyright dispute over the English language translation of the works of Marx and Engels mentioned tangentially while watching a lecture series on the beginnings of communism.



I couldn't not look that up.



I found a few links, the one closest to a source that I'd trust is linked at bottom. I'll leave it to you to read up on the dispute there, but the argument centers on whether the writings of Marx and Engels are public or private.



A group of Marxists that maintain a public archive or Marx's works says they're public and had put some up online. The UK publishers Lawrence and Wishart hold the copyright to 50 or so volumes of the communist cannon and says they're not public, demanding that the Marxists take down the material.



The argument they used? Public posting would not allow the publishers to make money they need to keep their doors open.



This story is an old one (from 2014) and I couldn't find anything that gave a definite, current update but from what I could read in older articles, the dispute was resolved when the Marxists took down 10 of the volumes from their public site.



Humans will be humans. Altruism does exist. People do things--sometimes at great cost to themselves, including the ultimate price--without expectation of return.



But it is natural to want to exercise some control over yourself and the things you produce. This is also not a character flaw, depending on how it finds its expression.



Ignoring human nature was, in my mind, one of the fundamental flaws in communism, one of the cracks in the foundation. Any system involving humans necessarily has to account for all our tendencies; you cannot depend on people (even Marxists) from ignoring their own interests to be angels all the time.



**Out of fairness, it should be noted that this might have various interprations in communism. For some, it's only the private ownership of the means of production, for others all private property.



https://medium.com/@shawncarrie/karl-marx-is-dead-e9f4c833bda