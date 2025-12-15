Sold a bill of goods on Props LL and MM? Part 1





The Complete Colorado piece by Nash Herman linked first below poses an interesting question with its first line. Quoting: “Were Colorado voters duped into passing Propositions LL and MM based on false information?”



The answer is not a simple one. The question itself isn’t. If voters had perfect information, would they have voted differently? Was anything done intentionally? If there were omission/mistakes with no intent, how did they come about?



Perhaps most important of all, what lessons can we take for the future?



Getting anywhere close to an answer to the above will require three posts, all of which will be today. I’ll summarize my thoughts on the questions and divide this roughly into an exploration of how the budget forecasting happened in post 1, how and when it was learned that Prop’s LL and MM wouldn’t be needed for at least a year in part 2, and then some concluding thoughts in part 3.



Let’s first define the issue. I’ll leave it to you to read the op ed yourself, but the basic thrust is that changes to Federal tax law through The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, OBBBA, would fully fund the Healthy School Meals Act (HSMA, the “free” lunch program) without the need for Prop MM or Prop LL.



By what I can see, by discussions with Legislative Council Staff (LCS) economist Greg Sobetski, it’s doubtful, likely untrue, that the OBBBA changes would fund HSMA beyond one year. It does seem likely, however, that the changes brought about by OBBBA would fully fund the “free” lunch program into next year.



Further, I am not sure you could get a clear answer to what voters would or wouldn’t do given this this information. Even if it were somehow possible to go and ask every YES voter now, after the fact, I don’t think you could hang your hat on their responses. People say lots of things, particularly when speculating. Their actions may or may not match those responses. Toss aside any notion that you’ll ever know how the election would come out if people knew what I’m about to share. It’s a question with no answer.



There is also no evidence that anyone on LCS staff did anything intentionally to hide information or manipulate their advice, for the most part it’s quite the opposite actually. At least with legislators you can see multiple times in writing where they were warning about a lack of information to forecast from as well as uncertainty.



There is a wrinkle here that bears mention. As I have mentioned before, there could have been much more forthright and complete communication from LCS staff to the voting public about how little we knew about funding. There most definitely could have been better information sharing by the media and elected officials, oddly enough this includes Republicans who I would’ve thought would’ve jumped at the thought to (rightly) attack Democrat talking points about Props LL and MM.



Let’s look at how the estimates are prepared because part of the story here lies in just how unreliable the forecasts were.



The second link below has all the economic forecasts that LCS prepares for the legislature. Screenshot 1 shows the list of forecasts for 2025. Note that, in comparison with years past, there was a special forecast made based on changes due to OBBBA.



The part of the forecasts for March 2025, June, and September are attached as screenshots 2a - 2c respectively. I highlighted the relevant row.





The numbers I highlight tell a story, though perhaps not one about the fiscal health of the HSMA program per se. The important story these numbers tell is in their variability. If you look at he estimates of cost in March, then June, then September you do not see any sort of convergence; the numbers are all over place. This is telling you something. It’s telling you about the reliability of the estimate.



Estimates of things you’ve done over and over are easy to produce, just ask anyone who’s spent years, say, laying flooring. They’ve seen everything there is to see and now (to a reasonable certainty) how much material, how much time, etc.



Estimates of new things are a stab in the dark, and it must be remembered that the HSMA program is brand spanking new. From my discussion with Mr. Sobetski, I learned that there were few data points for LCS staff to use to estimate how many people would pay this tax, and, perhaps just as importantly, what data they had/have is delayed since tax filers in the upper brackets often file for an extension (letting them submit their taxes up until October in some case). Small wonder that the numbers bounce like they do.** Small wonder that there was uncertainty in how the funding would work.



These problems predated the passage of OBBBA, but were certainly compounded by it. Let’s return to the fiscal forecasts, specifically the one named “Forecast June 2025 Updated with OBBBA Impacts”. This was a report LCS prepared specially after the passage of the Federal law.



Screenshot 3 is from p 5 of that report and the parts I highlighted show you two things.



It shows you that the staff felt confident (as of late June 2025) that OBBBA would raise revenue for HSMA, lowering/eliminating any state shortfall, while also showing that the staff lacked any sort of data to build tighter estimates from.



Estimates of the cost and revenue for HSMA were faulty. You can see in reading through the forecasts that they’ll get better, but LCS staff themselves figure this will be a little ways off. As time continues to pass, I think it’s reasonable to figure that they’ll improve, but the lesson for now is that you should take any future figures with a grain of salt.



This goes double for new programs/policy and also any timescale beyond one year.



This goes triple for if (when??) the legislature and/or advocates come back saying they need yet more.



In part 2 we’ll look at when it became apparent that OBBBA would negate the need for Props LL and MM for a year.



**Incidentally, an untouched aspect of this story is that we’re only talking here about the fiscal estimates for revenue coming in. In speaking with Mr. Sobetski, he reminded me that the estimates of the COSTS of the program were quite difficult too. There are many independent agencies involved and this, of course, drives the complexity.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/11/20/voters-sold-false-bill-of-goods-props-ll-mm/?

fbclid=IwY2xjawOMO1ZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFrM1dobFBFeTRaSWFESDBKc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHjlmt657RbK2iE9B7hO9Lv3IQOcRKHT_NXEN1sF23iPxGWu-GqQF3RNwaog__aem_7SOvlJIcSpD5s3zfvvz7ww



https://content.leg.colorado.gov/EconomicForecasts

Related:





The state’s forecasters were way off on the cost of wolf reintroduction too.



Read more about that in an earlier newsletter linked below (not just the error, but details on the forecasting process).



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-state-was-way-off-on-the-cost?utm_source=publication-search

Sold a bill of goods on Props LL and MM? Part 2

In part 2 today, I want to look at when it became apparent that changes to tax law via the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) would fund the Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) for a year without the need for Props LL and/or MM.

If you haven’t gone and read part 1, it’s highly recommended. I’m not going to do much recap in this post. I’ll simply jump in.

As before, let’s ground the discussion in the written word. Amada Bickel (mentioned in the Complete Colorado op ed linked today in part 1) is a Legislative Council Staff (LBC) analyst who works for the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) of the legislature.

Part of her job is to prepare analyses and estimates for that committee. I reached out to her via email to get ahold of the reports she prepared on the HSMA program for the JBC. The first link below includes her report to the JBC dated 3/24/2025

There is a lot of discussion in there, but I wanted to highlight some things (with page numbers following each for reference).

The discussion of HSMA begins on p 12.

Much of the discussion (fitting for the time of this report -- recall that since its inception this program has struggled to match revenue to its costs) focuses on the gap between the estimated costs and revenue for the program. The JBC staff prepared several estimates along with a variety of options that the legislators could pick from.

One of those options was to, in broad strokes, use the HSMA money to fund school meals only for those who needed them. You see this option discussed in detail on p 14.

We lived it so we know the story. The legislature passed on considering implementing the recommendation about restricting HSMA to those that needed it. There were already bills on the table for what became the referred measures Props LL and MM. See bottom of p 18.

The legislature, in a move similar to the LCS staff recommendation about “triggers (see bottom p 19) did have a hedge in place should Props LL and MM fail to restrict HSMA to those with a need.

Lastly, the numbers for the program (state expenses and state revenue) come from tables on pp 20 -21 and are attached as screenshot 1. I highlight the numbers for the coming year and for the next year (forecasts beyond such time having limited value as per the first post today). These numbers will come in to play later when we start looking at revisions based on OBBBA.

One last highlight which I’ll quote from the bottom of p 20. “In early December 2024, OSPB [Office of State Planning and Budgeting] reported that HSMA tax revenue received for the program during the first full tax year of operation (2023) had come in at $109.2 million, which was slightly more than the estimate included in the 2022 blue book of $100.7 million but was well below forecast figures used during the 2024 legislative session.”

This caught my eye because it’s one of a very few times where actual receipts are compared to past estimates. I put it here as a reminder of part 1 of this series regarding the predictive power of economic forecasts.

Let’s skip ahead in time to after the election and after the passage of OBBBA. The second link below contains another analysis of HSMA provided by Ms. Bickel to the JBC dated 11/19/2025.

The discussion of HSMA begins this time in on p 17.

It takes little effort to find what was mentioned in the Complete Colorado op ed from part 1 today. Quoting the summary: “In July 2025, changes to federal tax law led to significant increases in projected program revenue. In November 2025, voters adopted Propositions LL and MM, adding revenue for the program and expanding the potential use of program revenue to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).” Significant increases in projected revenue.

You see again on p 18 what post 1 was about. This is Ms. Bickel acknowledging the challenges they had in estimating both costs and revenue for HSMA, something I knew from reading economic forecasts and discussions with LCS economist Greg Sobetski.

Starting on p 20 you have a history of the fiscal challenges for HSMA along with the legislature’s response to it. The most relevant part for us is at the top of p 22. In order to give full context without taking up too much text space, I chose to take a picture and attach this quote as screenshot 2.

There are two things to note, the first highlighted in red. The September forecast by LCS staff showed that (at least for one year) changes in the Federal tax code wrought by OBBBA would pay for HSMA without the need for Props LL and/or MM.

The part highlighted in blue shows hints that the legislature knew this in time for their August special session. Remember that during the special session, Democrats voted to go ahead and toss SNAP (food stamp) benefits on top of the other things in Prop MM. This was sold mostly as a move to protect the benefits, but we can see here a possible alternative motive: OBBBA will return administrative and other costs to the state level instead of being funded by Federal dollars.

You can also get some confirmation of the fact that legislators knew this in their special session by looking back at the special July 30th economic forecast which I used in the previous post. I link to it again third below for convenience.

Bringing back screenshot 3 from post one, you can start to see (especially compared with the estimates from March in screenshot 1) that Federal tax law changes would have either come close to or would have paid off one year’s worth of “free” school meals.

That is, in time for the special session and at least close to time for the Blue Book, there were estimates showing that OBBBA had the potential to fund HSMA for at least one year. We also see estimates that OBBBA was going to put extra costs on the state.

In part 3 we’ll put all of this together and I’ll give you my concluding thoughts on it all.

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/figcb9-03-24-25.pdf

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/fy2026-27_edubrf1.pdf

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/forecast-june-2025-updated-obbba-impacts

Sold a bill of goods on Props LL and MM? Part 3





In the last post today, I want to gather up all the pieces and show you how I think they fit together. I won’t go into tremendous detail here; I have already put all the reports and screenshots in the earlier posts and recommend you either read them now or refer back as you read this.



Were voters duped?



No. Not, at least, in the sense that someone at the Legislative Council Staff (LCS) juked the stats or hid things.



There were, however, ample opportunities to make public the uncertainty in the economic forecasts and also to make public what estimates were showing regarding the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) fully funding the Healthy School Meals For All (HSMA) program for at least a year.



To the extent there was “duping” afoot, it’s there.



Part 1 was a brief look at how uncertain the economic forecasts were for both the revenue and costs associated with HSMA and why that is/was. If you read through the forecasts and the reports prepared for the JBC in posts 1 and 2, you’ll see over and over how the LCS staff preparing those reports acknowledge and remind about the paucity of data for estimates and how shaky said estimates are.



The uncertainty cannot be removed, and honesty demands that the uncertainty work on both ends: you cannot trust the estimates showing a lack of funding more or less than the ones showing OBBBA would fully fund HSMA. Therefore the issue here is not one of a certainty that the changes in OBBBA will fund HSMA or that the program would’ve been in dire straights without LL and/or MM. It’s more about how the uncertainty was communicated.



Part 2 showed how it was certainly known in September that OBBBA had the potential to negate the immediate need for Props LL and MM. It was also shown how this was known and public during the special session when the addition to Prop MM was put on to direct extra money to SNAP (food stamps).



I now ask you the following. How much did you hear about uncertainties in the forecasts? How much did you hear about the possible effects of OBBBA? That’s the media’s job, but interestingly, there wasn’t much from politicians of either party shouting it to the heavens either.**



What I do remember were explainers about what the measures would do along with some history on the lack of funding for HSMA. I do remember rhetoric around that addition to Prop MM being about Republican changes to food stamps taking food out of people’s mouths. This latter despite the fact that there were estimates showing OBBBA might have saved HSMA for a year and OBBBA putting costs back onto states for the SNAP program.



The media didn’t dig, the politicians kept it quiet.



This was poor form on both their parts. Voters should be informed fully about the uncertainties in forecasts and about all possible outcomes, not just the ones that lead to the votes desired. Voters should be informed about all the dynamics at play not just the ones that fit tidily inside the media’s narrative/conception of things.



The last thing to touch on is the Blue Book. If you look at the timeline here, you will note that the effect of OBBBA on HSMA was known well before the election. In my discussions with LCS economist Greg Sobetski, I inquired about this information not making it into the Blue Book for voters.



The Blue Book must be finalized and sent to the printers prior to Labor Day. As such, there were no updated forecasts showing estimates of OBBBA fully funding HSMA prior to the date the book was sent to the printers. Recall that the official forecasts definitively showing that OBBBA would fund HSMA didn’t get out



According to Mr. Sobetski, there was some discussion about updating the electronic version of the Blue Book with this new information, but there are possible legal issues with that as well as the fact that it would break with standing LCS tradition about not having different language in different versions.



When I followed up with Mr. Sobetski about whether or not there was any note of uncertainty about the economic forecasts in the Blue Book, he pointed me to the quote I attach as screenshot 1 which comes from the bottom of page 19 in the electronic version of the Blue Book linked below.



According to Mr. Sobetski, this shows that LCS staff expected, as of the time that the Blue Book was published, that revenue would likely exceed the $95M in the voter authorization/ballot question.



I hear what he’s saying, but this feels like weak tea to me. I don’t blame LCS staff for hiding anything; they’re perfectly upfront with legislators when you look at their reports. I do blame them for not having that same level of frankness with voters. There should be more expressions of uncertainty here. There should have been more clarity on what this all means in the context of multiple ballot issues, Federal bills, and lunch programs.



I want to leave you with a couple things.



The first is a reminder to be skeptical of forecasts of cost and revenue. Be skeptical too about anything that the media and politicians of either party are telling you. In particular, ask yourself if there are any other possibilities besides the ones they keep shoving at you. Also, when you vote, I urge you to make your decisions based more on principle and broad financial trends than on this or that number.



The second is an invitation. Do you have a felicity with numbers? Can you read and quickly understand budgets and estimates? I invite you to do some citizen journalism and make your contribution to this state be one where you read through these estimates and either share them yourself, or call others’ attention to things of note.



If we can’t depend on electeds and the media to do it, stand up and step up.



**A dropped ball on the Republicans’ part if you ask me. Yet another consequence of a, frankly, dysfunctional opposition party in this state.



https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/2025-blue-book-english