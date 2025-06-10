Well, at least one Colorado Democrat has some sense.





I wrote an op ed back in March about a bill that gave Colorado prison inmates yet more freebies, in this case removing what little copays they had for things like voluntary medical care. If you'd like to read that op ed, it's linked first below, followed by the bill's webpage linked second.



Per the Sun article linked third below, Polis, during a veto spree, vetoed this wrongheaded bill on the 29th. There's a lot more in the article,** so I excerpted the blurb about this particular bill and attached it as screenshot 1.





I freely admit that the following could be wishful thinking. I admit that it is likely extrapolating well beyond any and all actual evidence. I'm going to step out anyway.



For all the other things Polis is, he's a savvy career politician. I would daresay his political instincts are well developed. He wouldn't be where he is now if he couldn't. Polis can read a room and know what to say to make his audience happy and/or to help mold their impression of him to his desire.



I forget where I saw it (the movie "The Hurt Locker"?), but a move quote pops into my head here I forget the exact words, but the upshot was that a more experienced explosive ordinance disposal tech tells the newbie that if the newbie sees him run, he should follow: "and if you see me running, you should run too" or something like it.



I would think that the Democrats in Colorado would be wise to follow this advice, and I don't see them doing it. This last session Polis has vetoed a record (for him) number of bills, many of them falling in the broad category of Progessive overstepping or overreach.



Polis' usual pattern in the past was to water down such bills before signing them so he can (as is his wont) straddle the fence and claim victory in front of both opponents and supporters. This was apparently not in the cards in 2025.



Progressives Democrats in the legislature pushed on him and he pushed back. His pushing back ought to be a caution, but I don't think the others are getting it.



This feels to me a mixed blessing. It makes me nervous because I wonder what will happen if someone other than Polis is sitting in the governor's chair and has the legislature we have now. But, at the same time, it gives me some hope.



It gives me hope because of what I said about bomb disposal techs above. Polis is running and they're not. They're standing there staring at the explosive device watching its clock tick down.



This means opportunity. This is, to me, a sign that the Progressives in Colorado may soon be out over their skis and pushing policy that even the mainstream liberals in this state don't want.



Republicans are years from being able to capitalize on this, but that doesn't mean we should sit on our hands. Years from being able to capitalize means we start prepping now. If you're not getting involved, please do so.



We need the machinery in place, we need solid infrastructure, and we need good candidates for when the Democrats do finally go too far for the Independents and center left in Colorado.



Speak up, share information, pay attention, and get involved. Do not depend on others to do it in your place.



**The main subtance, as should surprise no one, of the article is actually about how *gasp* Polis vetoed a bill that would have prevented rent-setting, algorithmic software. This bill was hotly anticipated by Progressives in the legislature who have never met a landlord they like.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/03/06/house-bill-1026-freebies-inmates-digs-fiscal-hole-deeper/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB25-1026





https://coloradosun.com/2025/05/29/jared-polis-vetoes-bill-rent-setting-software-algorithms-realpage

Shared responsibility for water conservation?

One big theme for me in the discussion about water rights and water scarcity is whether or not urban areas will share the pain of water shortages in this state. This seems only fair to me.

Layered on top of that, and perhaps not given due attention by me, is the conflict and tension about water between the Western Slope and the (far more populous) Eastern Slope. You could include some Eastern Colorado farms here, as is mentioned in the Sun article linked at bottom, but let's be real and say the main tension is Front Range urban areas and the Western Slope.

At a recent Colorado Water Conservation Board meeting, the state-level policy body for water, some of those Front Range areas expressed concern over the fate of the Shoshone Power Plant water rights.**

How is it that water from the Colorado, water which Shoshone pumps out for hydroelectric use and returns to the river a few miles downstream, means a fig to the Front Range?

Obviously, the Front Range is worried about their water supply. A quote from that Sun article illustrates:

“'If this proposal [the Western Slope group getting an option on the Shoshone water rights] were to go forward as presented in the application, it could harm our ability to provide water for essential use during severe or prolonged drought. I think it’s important for the board to understand that,’ Jessica Brody, general counsel for Denver Water, told the 15-member board Wednesday."

But the question remains.

The reason why the Front Range is concerned has everything to do with where they draw their water out of the Colorado, and the priority of the water rights--two big issues when it comes to water.

Remember that Colorado operates under the typical arid West's "first in time, first in right" rule when it comes to water use. If water is scarce, the water rights that are oldest get first priority.

Since, per the article, Shoshone's right dates to 1905, they predate many of the more junior rights in the Front Range. If water is scarce, and the deal goes through, the Western Slope gets to keep that water.

And they get to keep it IN the river longer. Many urban areas, when they buy up water, like to take it from high up in the river since it's cleaner (and in this case easier to move since you don't put as much energy into lifting the water).

If the water is kept in the Colorado basin longer (instead of getting used and returned to the river a little ways downstream), the water flow rate needs to be greater in the river for a greater distance to satisfy all the users in that basin (not just Shoshone) who have senior water rights. Since the Front Range would take their water higher up and not return it, again, we have that they could be left wanting.

So we return to the theme at the top. Who gets the hit when water is scarce? Is it urban or rural? Is it Front Range or everyone else?

What I wish for, is a state where those "OR"s above would be replaced with "AND"s. I'm not looking for any one party to suffer when we have our dry years. I just want the struggle to be shared.

I will be curious to see how this shapes out. The tail end of the Sun article mentions how costly and acrimonious fights in water court can be. I don't doubt it, but if I were a member of the Western Slope group looking to buy these rights, I'd make any negotiations and compromise contingent upon the Front Range slimming down on water use.

**I've written about this topic a few times. The short version here is that the Shoshone Power Plant near Glenwood Springs has water rights which a group of Western Slope interests would like to secure now in case Shoshone closes in the future. This would likely mean a lower price, it would for sure mean a secure future for that water for the Western Slope.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/05/23/front-range-colorado-river-shoshone-water-right-purchase/

More details about HB25-1332

I saw the Sum and Substance article linked first below and wanted to share because it updates some amendments made to the bill which I missed, things which are only fair to mention.

If you would like the full story, I put the finalized bill linked second below, the version that Governor Polis recently signed. As you read the bill, note the following (which is a quote from the footer on every page of the bill):

"Capital letters or bold & italic numbers indicate new material added to existing law; dashes through words or numbers indicate deletions from existing law and such material is not part of the act. "

The short version is that there have been some changes which blunt the original concerns I had about the bill. They don't remove them, but they do make this bill a little more reasonable.

Part of that involves changes to who gets appointed to this working group (the group that makes recommendations to the State Land Board). The list is too lengthy to go through, but some of the high spots are in the article. Quoting:

"Initially, both agricultural and traditional energy interests [note first the "traditional" here, a novel euphemism, second note that I was worried about this too] worried that the group could seek to undermine the leases that both sectors rely upon for access to critical resources. A full 98% of the board’s 2.8 million surface acres are used for agricultural leases — grazing, dry land crop production and irrigated farming — while mineral-extraction leases in the 4 million subsurface acres account for more than 80% of the land board’s revenues. House and Senate sponsors added several provisions meant to assuage concerns. Oil-and-gas operators got a second seat on the working group, for example, and particular legislative caucus leaders got specific appointments so that Republicans could select agriculture and energy leaders and Democrats environmental leaders."

If you would like the full list of who gets appointed to this working group, you'll find that starting in the bottom third of page 6 of the bill.

The other notable changes are to the dates when things will happen. By and large the changes here are to extend the original deadlines. These are probably best found by looking at the bill's webpage in the summary (and in keeping with the regular notation used for Colorado legislation the strike through is old language and the italics are the changes). Screenshot 1 attached comes from that bill page and I highlighted the date changes.

When I said above that my concerns are blunted but remain, it's because I still have worries about this working group being tilted too far to the environmental left and/or them being used as a wedge to push liberal policy into the Board. This concern is made all the more urgent by Dr. Rosmarino being the sole finalist for the State Land Board Director.

I'm also concerned about who this group hires as a facilitator.

If you share my concerns, note that I'll try to follow up on both of the above, providing updates as I get them. Note too that this working group is required to solicit public comment so that is a chance for you (whether you hold a lease or not) to speak up. This is also one of the things I will be looking for and share when I have it.

I encourage you to join me in getting involved so that you don't have a nasty surprise and so that the voice of ALL of Colorado, not just Front Range environmentalists, are part of the conversation.

https://tsscolorado.com/new-legislatively-created-working-group-could-impact-operations-of-energy-agriculture-companies/

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/2025a_1332_signed.pdf