Watch for the PUC sunset hearing.





Not only will it be a chance to weaken local control, DORA wants less transparency for them.



I will be watching and posting (from what my state senator B Pelton said, it should be late February or early March), but I wanted to put a bug in your ear to watch for the Public Utilities Commission's sunset hearing in front of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee.



As I wrote yesterday, there are rumblings about changing the mission of the PUC to perhaps grease the skids for state-level siting of renewables.



The PUC sunset hearing will be the time that they do this, but there are other things I've heard. I wrote back last year about a CFOIC article showing the Department of Regulatory Agencies (the state department housing the PUC) will likely be asking for the PUC to be exempt from some provisions of the Colorado Open Meetings Law.



More context on that can be found in the link below, which is to that newsletter.



The hearings will start in the House, but I'll be watching for their Senate hearing, I'll try and watch both, but may catch it first in the Senate.



If you get wind of something before you see it here, please give me a heads up, otherwise stay tuned.



Colorado’s affordability problem is as much nickel and dime as housing costs





When I first moved out to Sterling to take a job at the Junior College, I was pleased with how cheap the houses were. Not much else was (food and gas here tend to run higher), but a house was well within my reach and not a stretch as it would've been in the Front Range.



That's since changed. Housing prices across the state have gone up. I wonder if my prior self could've afforded to buy out here with the current prices.



Housing gets a lot of headlines. It's a big expense, it's one of the first ones people think about when they think about moving (I didn't even look at gas or food prices when I was thinking about moving). It's also an area of conflict between local officials and state officials; conflict being a sure and certain way to get media attention.



I'm not wanting to minimize the role that housing prices play in affordability, but I do want to expand the conversation. You see, it isn't only housing that has gone up.



Everything has gone up.



At the start of every calendar year, my bill for utilities like trash pickup, water, and sewer has an enclosure: a sheet telling me the calendar, and, just as often, a sheet talking about new rates.



This year's enclosure showed that my monthly sewer bill was going from about $70 to about $75 a month, a 7% increase. My household hasn't grown in that time. I'm not flushing more. The bill has jumped 7%, however.



When I contacted the city, the response was not surprising. The sewer treatment plant needed upgrades to comply with new state and federal regulations about waste treatment and so the city council upped the rates.



It's not any secret either. Screenshot 1 attached is from a proposed 2025 budget for the city. It's sewer and wastewater expenditures from p 36 of the first link below.



I highlighted the capital outlays to bring to your attention how much they jumped from 2023 actual budget to 2024 estimated and 2025 estimated. Compare that to the relatively mild jumps in things like personnel or maintenance.



Screenshot 2 helps explain the "debt service" in the expenses. Sterling had to borrow** to help fund the necessary upgrades.



Note also the relatively small DOLA (Department of Local Affairs--a state agency) one-time grant. This puts me in mind of the Sage Pointe neighborhood outside Sterling which is facing its own, much larger crisis in funding sewer upgrades. Unfortunately, as I wrote about in an earlier newsletter linked second below, they don't get any DOLA money. That's all been spent and pulled back (though there's DOLA money for transit oriented housing folks!).



Unfunded mandates? Regulatory costs shifted to small governments and then on to small rural townspeople? Both themes looming large here.



$5 extra a month equates to $60. That's a fancy dinner for my little family. It's not a budget breaker on its own.



But it must be remembered that this $5 a month is one of many. Every new little fee, every new little regulation doesn't cost much on its own.



They do gang up though. They gang up to make this state harder and harder to live in every year.



As we begin our new legislative session and the big fights take up all the oxygen in the room, save some space on your plate for this. Save some space to remember that it isn't always the big fights that define what life is like in this state.



It's also the tiny, cumulative little bits and bobs that the government puts in that nickel and dime you to death.



**One of the agencies that helped with a loan is mentioned later in the budget by the acronym CWRPDA. If you're curious to know more about the state agency that makes low interest loans to municipalities (along with its appointed board) see the third link below.



It didn’t take Senator Sullivan long ...





Well, it didn't take Senator Sullivan long to come up with a gun control bill. First one of the 2026 session from him is linked first below.



I wanted to put it on your radar so you can start preparing to advocate. I'll leave it to to read through the bill in detail, but it in essence expands who can seek extreme risk protection orders (red flag orders).



Screenshots 1a - 1c are from the bill and show who would be enabled to petition the court if this becomes law. Recall that anything in all caps in a bill is a change or addition to current statute.





Yet more gun control before the ink is dry on the last year's crop from the Colorado Democrats. Sure as the sun rises, there will be more and more and more coming.



Committee information can be found in the bill link.



Mixed results on starting cacti and succulents from seed

That time of the week again. This is the last post til Sunday. Thus, it’s time to do something interesting, something for fun.

As I’ve done more and more gardening, I’ve branched out; for me, learning and trying new things is where it’s at. I always have time to return to things I’ve enjoyed, but what really gets me out of bed in the morning is the chance to learn something new.

In some ways, cacti and agave are pretty easy to propagate. Break a paddle off a cactus, stick it in dirt, don’t mistreat it, and you’ll have a new cactus; prickly pear in particular are so easy that I almost consider them weeds. While I cannot for the life of me get any other type of agave to survive a winter outdoors on the Plains, I have had tremendous luck with my miniature agave for some reason. It’s so happy where it is that it’s thrown two pups already.

A natural extension of this would be to try and see if I can grow these things from seed. Agaves are kind of a no-go (at least for now). If you’ve ever wondered why they’re called century plants, it’s because they grow slowly and live a long time before blooming once and dying.

Ah, but cacti (like the ones you see in the image heading this post with his friend the mini agave in the background) bloom often.

So, at the end of the 2024 growing season, I collected some cacti seeds. I also collected some yucca seeds on a trip to Arizona in summer 2024. It was on a plant which was landscaping for the hotel and I was struck by the flower. I dried both, and planted them early Winter, toward the end of November.

The advice I was given by another gardener was to sow a bunch of cacti seeds since their germination rate was terrible. Yes, I can confirm that’s true! Out of all of the cacti seed I collected, two germinated.

Picture 1 is one of the sprouts. It comes from that red flowered cactus heading this post.

I so wanted to share a picture of its progress as I write this in mid-January, but alas they shriveled and died. Dang. Try again next year. I am no expert, but I have a feeling patience and a high failure rate are things to be expected starting cacti from seed.

The yucca seed gathered in Arizona have fared quite well. I’m glad. There’s no possible way they can live outdoors here in Winter, but they were pretty enough that I’ll spend the effort to plant in a container and move them around.

Pictures 2a and 2b show one of the sprouts in November, and just now in mid-January respectively. I’m pretty impressed with its growth and jazzed to see some leaves coming out perpendicular to the fan shape it was growing. Fingers crossed! These seem to be slow-ish growers too, so I’ll be eager to see how they look closer to time to harden them off and put them out in Spring and Summer.

Lastly a couple other fun things. They’re not started from seed, but I like them.

I had a volunteer cactus sprout in my garden in Summer 2024, first ever. Not sure just exactly how it happened. The thing sprouted all the way across my yard from its parent. Maybe a bird pecking at a fruit and passing the seed there? Maybe me composting a cactus fruit and it ending up there when I top dressed?

Regardless, as Fall got closer, I uprooted it and potted it up in a little plastic pot. That didn’t go well. I think I overwatered it and it rotted.

Remember above how I said cacti are in some sense easy to grow? I’m not sure if you knew, but you can sometimes save cacti if you catch them rotting early enough. Turns out I did catch it early enough. I cut off the rotten part, let it air dry 24 hours to scab over the cut part, and replanted what was left of the paddle.

Picture 3 shows that replanted paddle next to the miniature agave pup I collected and potted in Fall. Both are in my grow tent.

Like often happens with cacti when you plant a piece, it did nothing whatsoever for a long time. The roots must’ve caught up recently however, because it’s putting on some new growth!

Picture 4 shows the new mini-paddles popping out with their vestigial leaves.

I don’t suffer from a shortage of paddle cacti, but I’ll probably find a spot for this guy. First-ever volunteer and all.

If you wondered about the mini agave pup, it’s trucking along too. Growth for them comes from the center out, so the change is not as dramatic, but picture 5 shows how it looks at its most recent photo op.

Comparing back to picture 3, you will see some new growth. Come next Spring, I’ll harden it off and put it out with its pup-sibling.

That’s all the updates as of now. I’ll be back in early Spring with some more.

I would love any and all tips or tricks more experienced cacti growers could offer. If you have some, please share!

That’s also it til Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your Friday and see you back at it then!