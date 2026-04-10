Checking up on Colorado Senate votes for appointments





There are a few, among the many unelected board members in this state, boards and commissions where the appointees must get state senate approval. The CPW commissioners and the PUC commissioners being two examples that pop easily to mind.



The Colorado Constitution makes mention of this, as you can see in the image heading this post--the relevant part of the document itself.



In doing some research about CPW commissioners, I came across a claim by Commissioner Eden Vardy. The Aspen resident representing production Ag. You know cause if there's one region of the state that screams production Ag it's Aspen.



I attached his CPW Commissioner bio as screenshots 1 and 2 which come via a pop up in the first link below. I highlighted the bit that spurred my question.





Quoted again here for emphasis: "In 2019 Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed Vardy to the state’s Parks and Wildlife Commission to represent production agriculture. Vardy was appointed for a second term in July 2022, and was confirmed with 100% bipartisan support in congress."



Putting aside the confusion over the fact that congress is the Federal body, that claim about 100% bipartisan support got me wondering about where to find the records on commissioner votes for the Colorado General Assembly, our state legislature.



In the post following this one, I'll delve into CPW specifically. In this post, I want to simply share the tools you can use to check up on any appointment, in any year for which there are records, where the Senate had to approve a governor's appointee.



Let's begin with committee votes. Per my research, a committee can recommend a vote on a prospective commissioner, but they cannot deny a full senate vote on that person. I.e. a committee can send the candidate to the floor for a full vote with a thumbs up or down, but they can't simply vote NO on a candidate and have that be the end of the story.



For variety's sake, let's talk about PUC Commissioner Eric Blank. He was appointed by Polis in 12/2020 and confirmed in the following Senate session (starting 1/2021).



The relevant committee for PUC appointees is the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. That site is linked second below.



Knowing that Mr. Blank was appointed in 2021, meant I set the committee search bar to 2021's legislative session. See screenshot 3 for what this looks like.



Your next step will likely involve some patient digging. You go into the committee hearing dates for that session by using the drop down menu (labeled "Choose a date"), and, well, start looking. This is screenshot 4



It's helpful if you can find outside references on other sites; this will winnow your dates down. For example, a Google search like "commissioner eric blank confirmation" will provide articles which show the votes and help you get your list of committee hearings down to a manageable number.



Doing that led to a couple hearings in March 2021. The first (3/16/2021) had a committee hearing, but in reading the actions at that meeting it said Commissioner Blank's appointment was held over to the next meeting.



Return to the fourth screenshot and you'll see the line item from the meeting immediately following the one on the 16th. I highlighted it in red. This is the meeting and line item where they passed Mr. Blank onto the full senate with a recommendation. Clicking on the "Votes" link takes you to the page with the votes.



A summary of the vote is shown in screenshot 5 attached.



What about the full senate? I mean obviously Mr. Blank is now Commissioner Blank and will be for a while now. How did all the senators vote?



For that you need the Senate Journal. That is archived in the Colorado legislature's page. That's the fourth link below. For the Senate Journal, you choose "Senate" as publishing agency and then the year in question (for us 2021). Those selections are shown in screenshot 6 attached.



Look for the Cumulative Senate Journal for the year in question, the journal being the record of the entire senate session for 2021. For us, that's the 2021 Cumulative Senate Journal. I put a link to that page fifth below.



Use a Ctrl+F search for the appointees name ("Eric Blank"), and you'll get all the instances where that name was mentioned. In this case, you get the official recommendation by Polis, the favorable committee vote, and, finally, on page 157 on line 50, the vote itself.



For convenience, I took a picture and attached it as screenshot 7.

In the second post today, I will go through and see about CPW Commissioner Vardy's claim about 100% bipartisan support.



Before starting on that, however, I want to end with this. If you are doing some searches and find something interesting, please take a sec to give me a heads up.



See you in post 2.





https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission



https://leg.colorado.gov/committees/2021A/senate/TransportationEnergy



https://ballotpedia.org/Eric_Blank



https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publication-search



https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/2021-cumulative-senate-journal

Yes, CPW Commissioner Vardy was reappointed with a unanimous vote.

In the previous post today, I mentioned a question I had about CPW Commissioner Eden Vardy, the production Ag representative. It relates to a line in his commissioner bio (see screenshot 1 attached which comes from the first link below).

Putting aside confusion over the name of our state legislature, I wanted to know whether he was indeed unanimously approved by our State Senate.

I will skip the details of how to find what I’m about to share. I showed how to track commissioner/board votes in the State Senate in the first post today. I urge you to go back and read that post if you haven’t yet.

Screenshot 2 is from the 2023 Senate Journal (see the second link below, page 283, line 1). It shows the full senate vote for Commissioner Vardy.

Sure enough. Approved. Unanimously, with a few excused senators.

After finding that Commissioner Vardy was right in his statement, I have to admit I was surprised. Perhaps no one at the time had concerns, but Vardy’s recent vote on the furbearers petitions has me curious about how someone who could vote that way would get unanimous approval. This is all the more so when you look at how the other CPW commissioner-hopefuls up for renewal at same committee hearing did.

I went to the Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources committee and found the hearing for CPW appointees from the 2023 session, occurring on 2/16/2023. It turns out there were three commissioner candidates up for a hearing that day: Richard Reading, Gabriel Otero (as new appointees), and Eden Vardy (as a reappointment).

As you can see at that link and in the picture, unlike Vardy, (now) Commissioners Richard Reading and Gabriel Otero had divided votes at both the committee hearing (see link 3) and the full Senate vote (see screenshot 3--where the line numbers jump because the picture spans 283 and 284). What makes them different than Vardy? Is Vardy that charming? Is he that good at being a commissioner?

In an effort to try and get some context on this, I reached out to my State Senator Byron Pelton (then a member of the Senate committee initially hearing the appointments and YES voter at the full Senate vote). As of this writing I have no response, but I will update when and if I do.

I also included the committee audio from the confirmation hearing if you want to listen and see if you can glean something from it I can’t. If so, please feel free to add to the comments. That audio is linked fourth below.

For some history, I went back to the 2020 session to see about the votes on Eden Vardy’s first appointment to CPW. Per the 5th link below and screenshot 4, you can see his first go ‘round in the Senate was mixed.

Comparing the 2020 and 2023 votes, there were only a couple senators (still in the Colorado Senate) who switched their votes from NO to YES. Perhaps Vardy’s success lies in new people rotated in.

I tried asking former State Senator (and double NO vote) Jerry Sonnenberg about the vote, but he says he doesn’t remember anything about Vardy. I don’t blame him; my own memory is leakier than a sieve.

Whatever the reason, I hope that you take your chance to give Vardy your thoughts on his recent votes as a commissioner, along with forwarding your thoughts to your state senator about the commission’s recent vote. He may have unanimous approval from before, but he should be facing serious questions about his choices in the here and now.

I hope you also take the chance to go look up and answer your own questions about any commissioner or board member that has to be approved by the Senate. You now have the tools to do exactly what I’ve done here.

https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission

https://content.leg.colorado.gov/publications/2023-cumulative-senate-journal

https://leg.colorado.gov/committee_meeting_hearing_items/6853/votes

https://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00327/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20230216/-1/13932

https://leg.colorado.gov/committee_meeting_hearing_items/14965/votes

Mulch ain’t just for summer

That time of the week again. This will be the last post for the day, and last one til Sunday, so I thought I’d follow the usual pattern, wrapping the week with something not related to politics.

Garden-wise, I try to run a pretty efficient operation. In previous years what leaves I didn’t use as insulation to protect things in grow bags, I would shred and pile up on the compost heap. They make a good soil amendment.

I tried something new this last couple years and thought the results worth sharing. Two falls back (2024) I decided to try grinding the leaves and applying them directly to the surface of the garden beds in Fall. In Spring 2025, I turned the leaves in come spring. In Fall 2025, I turned the beds FIRST, then sprinkled on a layer of shredded leaves, figuring that I would not turn the soil in Spring just brush the mulch out of the way, plant and replace the leaf litter around the plant.

I think it will be this latter that I adopt as my practice going forward. That seems to provide the best balance of breaking up compaction and clods of clay along with protecting soil structure and moisture. It has the added benefit of giving a built-in mulch layer for the hot days of summer.

Soil moisture is, in particular, something I noticed this winter. I am not a soil scientist, gardening expert, nor biologist, but I am aware enough that you want your soil to be “alive” with all kinds of things--worms, bacteria, fungi, etc. I also know that nothing grows when it’s dry: my compost heap takes forever and a day to break down materials if it’s not consistently getting rain. Give it some steady rain, however, and from top to bottom you get that gardener’s black gold!

Winter can be hard in this respect. Typically on the Plains there’s not a lot of moisture to be had over winter. In some years, a healthy snow pack will build up on the soil (which I help by shoveling snow up on to places I want moisture later), but that’s not common and the upper layers of naked soil can kind of, well, “freeze dry”.

In the picture heading this post, you can see the cover of ground up leaves on one of my veg beds (with supplemental straw as needed). Picture 1 shows what the condition of the soil is under that layer of mulch.

These beds have received no supplemental watering in what’s been a very very dry winter, but yet the soil is still pretty moist. To show you what it would look like without the cover, see pictures 2a and 2b. These come from the same beds, but along the corners and edges where the wind was at it all winter. I simply could not keep cover on those spots. As you can see, the soil there is notably drier and powdery.

Again, I’m not a soil scientist and I’m not going to speculate on the relative nutrient content--especially with regard to what would happen if you brought the drier parts up to the same amount of moisture--but I feel like this covered soil will definitely give the plants that go into it a head start. As I started trying to get things ready around the house as plants woke up and temps climbed, one thing I noticed over and over in uncovered areas was how deep the dry went this year.

In some years past, it was maybe (after a warm sunny spell) dry down a couple, three inches then moist. This year, however, it was dry down to feet. Getting enough supplemental water on things so that the soil got moist down to about 12 inches (where many plant roots are) was a challenge. I don’t relish paying the coming water bill.

Speaking of plants, the reason I happened to note the moist soil was because I was putting out my second round of seedlings. These were some baby bok choy, see picture 3. Perhaps a bit early, but I’ve had good luck with putting brassicas (cabbage, broccoli, etc.) out early to mid April. They’re pretty tolerant of cold and it means less hassle for the dude doing the planting if I don’t have to cart the little pots around all the time.**

Lastly picture 4 shows some outdoors veterans in the foreground. Those are purple onions slated to become charred onion relish. They have been out a couple weeks now (alliums like onions, leeks, etc. also do well going out early).

The sprouts in the background are barley--that will be this year’s grain. I joked with a friend that I’m under contract to Coors, but my little patch would likely make only enough beer to fill a glass. Not a big drinker, so probably more likely will be that some sprouted barley bread is in my future. I’m eager to try both making and eating it.

That’s it for this week. I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday and, if you’re orthodox, Happy Easter!

Back at it Sunday.

**Baby bok choy was a free gift seed from a seed supplier; it’s one of those things I would never have tried on my own either to cook or grow, but getting the seed made me do both. Turns out I actually like it when sauteed with some garlic. Consider trying if you’ve not yet.

Related:

Pulling weeds in my pollinator lawn recently, I got out what I think was an alfalfa.

My goodness look at how long those taproots are (and there is undoubtedly more that broke off). Frankly I’m surprised that as much came out as it did.

I remember a student telling me about how they were converting an alfalfa field to something else and had to use something akin to a 4’ ripper to till the ground so as to make sure the alfalfa didn’t come back. Seeing these taproots I don’t doubt it!