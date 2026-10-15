Wait, Jared Polis lied about oil and gas in Colorado?

By this point, after 8 years of his governorship, I would be more shocked to see Polis be honest about something.

The Independence Institute puts some context to a talking point often repeated (and no, not just Polis) about oil and gas in Colorado: high oil prices compared with the number of wells in Colorado show just how healthy that industry is here, and/or that the industry hasn’t suffered under the last few years of regulation and law.

That report is linked below.

As the author, Sarah Montalbano, puts it in response to claims about how the oil and gas industry are “thriving” (such as that made by Polis in his state of the state address last January): “It wasn’t true at the time, and even with the high oil prices seen today, Colorado operators aren’t leaping into the permitting queue for new wells.”

I’ll leave it to you to read up on the piece and see the data Montalbano puts behind her claim, but the dynamics here are not hard to understand.**

I’ve been a teacher for decades by this point. I could easily come close to doubling my salary if I chose to try and move into administrative positions (something easily achieved with a modicum of schooling).

Nope. Not interested. It’s not the preparation either; I’ve seen what administrators have to do, and I can tell you that the extra money is not worth it.

Same with oil. Prices might be high, but high prices alone don’t make it worth it to get oil out. To do that you have to tangle with the regulatory hydra lawmakers have set up in this state.

Montalbano puts some numbers to it that help illuminate. Quoting again:

“... the permitting timeline in Colorado means that operators must wait almost ten months to reach a hearing on submitted drilling plans. In Texas, operators have their permits in days. How can companies respond to price signals under these conditions?”

Exactly. Price is important yes, but it’s not the only thing.

Looking ahead at who will almost certainly be our next governor and I have to say that I don’t see the rules around oil and gas drilling lightening up. If anything, I would bet they’ll tighten even more.

When we have even less oil and gas exploration than under Polis (with the loss of tax revenues that our state has depended on from such activity for decades now), I wonder what the story will be from the governor’s office then.

**See, for example, screenshots 1 and 2 with their accompanying explanations which clearly show that despite high prices, Colorado’s oil and gas isn’t starting new wells nor recovering after previous low oil prices. Any embedded links shown in the screenshots can be found in the piece below.

https://i2i.org/colorado-oil-and-gas-isnt-thriving-even-with-high-prices/

“Colorado is creating new regulations for the only petroleum refinery in the state”





The header for this post is the title of the Sum and Substance article linked first below.



Per that article, Colorado regulars are returning (yet again) to the beat on environmentalists’ favorite whipping boy, the Suncor refinery. Quoting that piece:



“After creating new emissions-reduction rules for industries from oil-and-gas to commercial buildings over the past six years, Colorado regulators are on the verge of doing something they’ve never done before — crafting new limits specific to one company. Technically the initiative, set to culminate in a final vote in May, is meant to come up with new rules for petroleum refining operations in Colorado. But there is just one refinery in the state — the Suncor Energy refinery in Commerce City — and there are no plans on the horizon for any other companies to enter the local market.”**



There is more detail in the article about the regulation and the heartburn environmentalists and regulators feel over the refinery. I’ll leave you to that if it’s of interest.



I want to depart and scoot on over to a contemporaneous CPR article which is linked second below. It’s about the high gas prices we’re all dealing with currently.



I’ll set us up with a quote from that piece (with embedded link intact):





“Domestic economic issues have also been factors into high gas prices. Grier Bailey is the executive director of the Colorado, Wyoming Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Workers Association that represents wholesale fuel distributors and retail gas stations in Colorado and Wyoming. He said the lack of refining capacity has also played a role in gas prices staying high. ‘For over the last five, six years in particular, including in California, that just lost 20% of the refining capacity. And so I would say it’s more of the fact that there’s not a lot of product regardless of the war in Iran,’ Bailey said. ‘Refineries are shutting down and people are trying to scramble to service those markets where the refineries are getting out of for whatever reason. And so that’s a new dynamic this year in particular.’”

Followed by this one just below a heading:

“Over 80% of all fuel that Colorado consumes comes from the Denver Metro Northern Front Range terminal. Suncor‘s Commerce City refinery processes 103,000 barrels of oil per day for the state.”

Let’s put 2 and 2 together.

The state and environmentalists want to tighten the noose on the only refinery in Colorado, the refinery that provides 80% of the fuel we consume here (and, if memory serves, a goodly chunk of jet fuel for DIA in the state).

They want to do this at a time when no one else is lining up to build new refining capacity in the state, and other nearby states are losing their capacity.



Is it just me or does it strike anyone else that this is perhaps a bad idea?



I have followed the push to regulate Suncor for a while and I truly believe that nothing will satisfy the environmentalists pushing this except the complete and total shutdown of that refinery.



That is, I do not believe this is about improvement or safety. This is about slicing away at Suncor til they move. Of course, there is no plan for what we all do without that 80% if they go, that’s not GreenLatino’s problem!



It’s yours.



If you haven’t yet spoken in front of one of Colorado’s copious unelectded boards or commissions, this would be a great one for you to start with. Remind them that companies don’t have to be in Colorado and moves like theirs are a part of what makes fuel expensive for Coloradans.



I contacted CDPHE to ask how one might do that.



I got the following back (copied here from my email with links intact) from the spokesperson:



“The CDPHE Air Pollution Control Division has set up a public web page for Coloradans to submit their feedback on developing a proposal to reduce air quality impacts from refinery operations. The public comment period closes on Oct. 30, 2026. If Coloradans would rather give feedback in person, we will host a meeting at the CDPHE Glendale office on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees should sign up for the meeting and to provide comments using our Google Form.”

I urge you to follow my lead and send in your thoughts. If it’s a help, below this is what I sent in to the public webpage.

“We have one refinery in Colorado with none on the way. Part of the high fuel prices consumers struggle with on a regular basis has to do with this nation’s refining capacity. Colorado is a microcosm for this dynamic with our one refinery. If it is down, if it goes away, we will have to import a great deal of the fuel into this state. Suncor produces fuel not just for cars, but diesel and even jet fuel.”



“While reading about this proposal, I kept asking myself two things. One, is there a limit to how far you will regulate? Is there ever a practical point where you stop and ask yourself what benefits we get for an increase in regulation? Is there a point where you stop and ask about the costs associated with regulation in the balance with those from ever-tighter pollution controls? I do sincerely wonder.”



“The second question I kept asking while reading about this, given that Suncor is (again) the only refinery in Colorado with none on the way, is are you sure this is a good idea?”

**Golly, I wonder why no refineries are planned when enviros, legislators, and bureaucrats are constantly pestering Suncor like flies. Hmmmm. That’s a mystery.



https://tsscolorado.com/colorado-is-creating-new-regulations-for-the-only-petroleum-refinery-in-the-state/



https://www.cpr.org/2026/09/22/colorado-high-gas-prices-denver-western-slope/

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