Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
Oct 15Edited

As an ex petroleum professional, I can remember drilling permits coming back from the State of Colorado within days. In particular case prior to 2016, our first well didn't intersect the reservoir and we needed to drill a new well nearby. Took less than a week. The Oil and Gas Commission moved much quicker than the current iteration.

As to the refinery, the larger goal is to make all petroleum products unaffordable, which would, naturally curtail consumption (consumer pain is the desired effect here)....

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Wynona Mahaffey's avatar
Wynona Mahaffey
Oct 15

The libs scream bloody murder at the high gas prices, but forget that by shutting down refineries, the cost is just going to rise. They don't associate the drilling of oil (or natural gas) then refining it is how fuel is made for cars, home heating, etc.

Oh and btw, Polis is an idiot.

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