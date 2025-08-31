Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

It's going to take something like a state energy ballot initiative to break the green stranglehold on energy diversity. In fact, Trump should be suggesting something similar to this nationally. I won't be surprised to see the left act like a swarm of mad hornets in any attempt to break their green energy dream. This is a torpedo to the socialist Titanic. If we don't get this passed, we could quite easily see ourselves standing around flaming barrels to stay warm in the winter or standing in line at Xcel pay stations with cash in hand to keep the electricity flowing.

