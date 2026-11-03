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Colorado's PUC, helping force electrification, has chosen to put the economic risk on you, not Xcel.





I wanted to share the most recent edition of Sarah Montalbano's Substack with you because it explains the weight and meaning of recent PUC moves on natural gas in a way accessible to a layman.



If you want to read it in its full, infuriating detail, you'll find it below. Also, if you like reading on energy policy, a subscribe to her newsletter is recommended.



I won't cover the newsletter in full detail here, but I wanted to point you to some highlights.



In addition to looking at the PUC's broken promise about getting stakeholder involvement, in addition to some fancy footwork on "saving" us money (they don't--this is another case of calling it savings when the increase is blunted), Ms. Montalbano goes into some financial terms that sound benign, but aren't.



A couple quotes flesh this out (with any embedded links left intact):



"While the PUC can recognize that repairing and maintaining pipelines are “required safety investments,” and “a very significant rate driver,” its favored solution is securitization. Securitization pays for repairs with bonds that are charged to customers in their bills, instead of Xcel investing its own capital and earning a return. The PUC says that the goal is to 'ensure that ratepayers are paying the lowest cost possible for these required safety investments,' and securitized spending won’t count against the 2024-based spending cap."



and



"The PUC also will detach Xcel’s fixed-cost revenue from its gas sales on January 1, 2027, in a policy called decoupling. Because customers will be using less gas, as 'aligned with conservation and electrification efforts,' like the Clean Heat Plan, Xcel still needs to protect its revenue stream. Customers who are still using natural gas will cover the difference in revenues through surcharges of up to 3.5 percent a year. The PUC admits that this moves risk onto ratepayers, and those households that can’t afford a heat pump are the ones who can’t leave."



The net effect here?



If you're thinking that this means you pay more (either directly or effectively) you are spot on.



Ms. Montalbano puts it plainly:



"All of this adds up to Colorado’s gas system being managed toward retirement on a policy-driven timeline with Xcel’s revenue protected, and gas customers being forced off the system or else paying exorbitant costs to remain."



By way of closing, I will return to something in one of the quotes above--"...and those households that can’t afford a heat pump are the ones who can’t leave".



I have said it before and it bears repeating. The environmentalists (and their captive politicians) that push this policy are either misguided or have resources enough to afford the same standard of living regardless of the policy put in place.

Those that don't, well, they just get to live with it. Their standard of living gets reduced.



I'm reminded of a conversation I had with a friend. The discussion was about Denver, but it's applicable to the whole state.



Those that support policy like this often do so to their own detriment. They want the rich to "pay their fair share", they want to get rid of fossil fuels.



What they don't think through is what happens when the rich leave and/or get heat pumps and they can't.



They're stuck holding the bag.



