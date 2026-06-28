Voces Unidas: a quick overview of 501c’s





I recently did a follow up on Gary Community Ventures and their dual-mission about childcare in Colorado: how they gave money to media outlets to “start a conversation”, a conversation informed by market research on changing people’s minds. That newsletter is linked first below if you want to give it a look.



At the end of one of one of the parts of that newsletter, I mentioned how Gary was also leading a policy charge to get more (or perhaps universal) taxpayer funded childcare through its policy arm.



The need to explicitly separate policy from conversation-starting is not unique to Gary. It’s the law. Nonprofits and foundations get special benefits that others do not enjoy, and thus their ability to mix in politics is constrained.



Whether or not you think that Gary Community Ventures or any other nonprofit is stretching the bounds of what they can/can’t or should/shouldn’t do*, I think it’s worth knowing some of the vocab and definitions so you can participate more fully.



Gary’s been done (and it’s a foundation where the law would take more time to explain) so I want to focus on the difference between what the IRS labels a 501(c)(3) and a 501(c)(4). I have just the example too.



A recent Colorado Sun profile (see the second link below) provides it. Besides a glowing profile of a group working to help illegal immigrants evade law enforcement, the Sun provides us a look at a political group that eventually bifurcated into two different kinds of tax animals: Voces Unidas.



Voces Unidas’ main page is linked third below, and by scrolling all the way to the bottom, you’ll see the two different groups under that main umbrella: Voces Unidas Action Fund (the advocacy arm) and Voces Unidas de las Montanas (the social benefit arm). See screenshot 1.





If you want to read up on either, I put their ProPublica pages below as links 4 and 5, keeping that same order. From those pages, you can see that the Action Fund is labeled as a 501(c)(4) while the de las Montanas is a 501(c)(3).



Besides the labels, what does this mean? To help you understand, I put a pretty approachable guide as the 6th link below. There’s a lot there, but some quotes will give us the broad strokes. Quoting from various spots with any links left intact:



“Both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations are tax-exempt from federal income taxes on the income raised or earned related to their exempt purposes.”



“As noted above, most 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible to receive deductible charitable contributions. ... Contributions to 501(c)(4) organizations are generally not deductible with limited exceptions for certain contributions to volunteer fire companies and war veterans organizations. Moreover, a 501(c)(4) organization not covered by such exceptions must disclose, in any fundraising solicitation, that contributions to the organization are not deductible for federal income tax purposes as charitable contributions. The disclosure must be expressed in a conspicuous and easily recognizable format. Certain payment to 501(c)(4) organizations may be deductible as trade or business expenses, if ordinary and necessary in the conduct of the taxpayer’s business.”



“501(c)(3) public charities may engage in lobbying so long as such activities are insubstantial in relation to their overall activities. Despite such restriction, public charities may engage in generous levels of lobbying without it being considered substantial if they make the 501(h) election. 501(c)(3) private foundations are generally not permitted to engage in lobbying but may fund grantees with general support that the grantees decide to use for lobbying. 501(c)(3) organizations often discount their ability to engage in substantial permissible advocacy-related activities, including issue advocacy, get-out-the-vote drives, and voter registration. We believe advocacy is often a critical tool that boards must consider as a potential way to most effectively and efficiently advance their organization’s mission. 501(c)(4) organizations may engage in unlimited lobbying in furtherance of their social welfare purposes.”



“501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in any political campaign intervention activities. 501(c)(4) organizations may engage in political campaign intervention activities so long as such activities do not represent their primary activity. Interpreting the limitation with a high risk tolerance, some 501(c)(4) organizations spend 49% of their resources on electioneering and assert that because 51% of their activities are in furtherance of their exempt social welfare purpose, they are primarily operated for the promotion of social welfare.”

I get the sense, from my research and reading, that the line between “political campaign intervention activities” and “social welfare activities” is a fuzzy one and not just in the sense of that last quote above.



I think this is particularly the case for outfits like Gary Community Ventures, and Voces Unidas where they’re essentially two parts of the same whole in a world where you have finite abilities for oversight by the government.**



Nonetheless, the distinction is there, for whatever good it is doing in protecting the sanctity of tax exempt and donation purposes. At least now we have a better sense and know some new labels for things.



*A quick look through my newsletter and other writings on this topic make it pretty clear: the “firewalls” these nonprofits and foundations put up are flimsy at best. It’s often a winky-winky “we only inform, it’s the advocacy branch that does policy” situation.



**This put me in mind too of my look at the Colorado Office of New Americans and how they brought federally-funded refugee efforts into the same office as their money-to-illegal-immigrants state-funded projects. They were careful in their language, but touted how much sharing of resources and help there was and what a boon it was to be in the same physical space.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-building-of-the-childcare-narrative?r=15ij6n



https://coloradosun.com/2026/05/21/immigration-voces-unidas-mountain-towns-ice/



https://www.vocesunidas.org/

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/352757305



https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/850993139



https://nonprofitlawblog.com/comparing-501c3-vs-501c4-nonprofit-startups/

Related





Care to know who is funding Voces Unidas?



Their donors and supporters are linked below.



Lots of the usual foundations and nonprofits. But there are some notables:



First Bank (now PNC)



Holy Cross Energy



and the State of Colorado.



I have some emails out there to ask in what ways these groups are supporting Voces Unidas in their mission.



As of this writing, I've only heard back from Voces Unidas about the state of Colorado. That was, according to their spokesperson, only during COVID for public health efforts.



Meantime, if you're a customer of First Bank (PNC) or Holy Cross and you have some misgivings about your money going to them for their work, I'd suggest a call or email to them to express your thoughts.



https://www.vocesunidas.org/donors-and-supporters

Gary Ventures Advocacy has its arms in lots of places.





In the previous post, I covered the difference between social benefit nonprofits and advocacy nonprofits, specifically the distinction between 501(c)(3)'s and (4)'s.



I teed up this topic by briefly mentioning the social benefit arm of Gary Community Ventures (a private foundation and thus an analogous creature to the two types of nonprofits above) and its advocacy arm.



Not too long after writing about Gary's benefit arm "starting a conversation" about childcare while their advocacy arm is pushing for state-funded childcare, a reader called my attention to the fact that Gary's advocacy arm is all over. The reader specifically mentioned an octopus with its tentacles in deeply enmeshed in our government.



Yet another example of the fundamental connection between foundation/nonprofit money, the Democrat political machine, and the state government (which is effectively the Democrat political machine).



I won't go into detail on them all, but even a cursory look brings up plenty of results. All one needs do is google the phrase "how is gary community ventures connected to governor jared polis?" and you get a forest of links. I sample some below which run the gamut.



"Clean" energy



Universal Pre-K



"Affordable" housing



After school programs



Public benefits



And, in case these weren't enough, a rotating door between our government and Gary with that last link: Gov Polis' favorite IT person Sarah Tuneberg is a Gary alum.



Quoting from her bio (the last link):



"She [Tuneberg] also co-founded the Benefits Transformation Fund with Gary Community Ventures to accelerate Coloradans' access to public benefits."



Octopus is apt, though perhaps 8 arms is not enough (something the reader also noted).



https://garycommunity.org/case-study/fatc/



https://governorsoffice.colorado.gov/governor/news/gov-polis-announces-new-actions-coloradans-access-money-saving-clean-energy-resources-and



https://garycommunity.org/case-study/proposition-ee/



https://garycommunity.org/case-study/colorado-emergency-child-care-collaborative/





https://coloradonewsline.com/2026/06/12/enrichment-programs-colorado-kids/



https://coloradosun.com/2026/03/23/colorado-losing-affordable-housing-proposition-123-preservation/



https://governorsoffice.colorado.gov/governor/news/department-local-affairs-dola-announces-high-level-local-government-compliance-colorado-law



https://oit.colorado.gov/about-us/leadership/leadership-bios

Following up on the Beet Energy Storage Facility planned near Sterling.





I did a quickie Saturday post (after seeing it in the public notices) about a planned grid-scale battery storage facility. That post is linked first below if you want to see it (and especially if you want to know the dates of planning committee and county commissioner meetings so you can speak up).



Not too long after seeing the public notice, I called Logan County Commissioner Mike Brownell to give him my concerns about the facility. My main concerns related to safety (these batteries can develop a runaway thermal chain reaction and burn down) as well as ownership/chain of custody (will there be a bond put up to make sure that this place can be cleaned up and remediated if the original owners go out of business and/or if the ownership changes hands will everyone know the new owners?).



He pointed me to Logan County's recently-updated changes to Logan County's battery storage regulations which I link two second below (along with, in case you were curious to see, their special use permit application for same linked third).



I'll leave it to you to look through the regulations, but I have to say my concerns after talking with Commissioner Brownell (and reading the regs) are fairly well allayed. No technology or plan for same is perfectly safe or harmless, but the way the Logan County Commissioners have set things up seems to me to strike a decent balance between property rights, economic concerns, and safety.



You may or may not agree. If you have some doubts or some questions, I urge you to read the below and/or follow up with the Logan County Commissioners or Planning Commission.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/this-weeks-public-notice-crawl-for?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://ccionline.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/BESS-Regulations.Logan-2-19-2026.pdf



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.logancountyco.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1135/Special-Use-Permit-Application---Battery-Energy-Storage-Data-Center-Wind-Energy-Facility