Using pollinators as a cudgel





I’ve watched a lot of the efforts to reintroduce or protect this or that wild animal in Colorado with some suspicion. The reason is, not always that the animal itself will be a problem--e.g. badgers are not a harm to livestock, pollinators don’t really harm you unless you get a sting--but more because the protected thing will become a cudgel.



That it will become a lever used to pry things apart to slide in policy that might not otherwise be popular enough to pass on its own.



Back in Feb 2024, see the first link below, I wrote a newsletter entry about a bill under consideration which authorized (and paid for) a CPW study on rare plants and bugs. The bill itself is linked second below.



The bill passed and, quoting the fiscal note, authorized “... CPW to conduct investigations and surveys of rare plants and invertebrates to determine any necessary conservation and management measures, and to undertake programs designed to conserve, protect, and perpetuate rare plants and invertebrates.”



By this point, the study’s been filed. I think it landed with a “plink” in the state, which is to say that I don’t think it got a huge amount of attention. I am heartened by the lack of response thus far; this would be one of those occasions I’m happy to be wrong, but perhaps we shouldn’t count our chickens just yet.



I say this due to a recent executive order by lame-duck governor Jared Polis.



Quoting from the CPR article linked third below:





“Polis will be directing the departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Transportation, Corrections, and Human Services to reduce harmful pesticide use and expand pollinator habitat on the lands they manage. Those agencies will now need to prioritize using pollinator-friendly options for pest control and reduce overall use of pesticides when possible. Polis also mentioned establishing pesticide-free buffer zones near ‘sensitive pollinator habitat.’ They will also be required to consider pollinators when landscaping. ‘That includes everything from right of ways …for our state highways, to state land board land [emphasis mine], to parks land,” Polis said. ‘We really have tremendous opportunities to contribute to pollinator health and ecosystem health.’”

I don’t think the timing here is coincidental. Polis (and likely his husband) were behind a failed effort to legislate about pesticides last legislative session and now, with little to lose politically, he’s doing what he can.

Executive actions have limited reach, and they’re also something easily undone by the next administration, but I somehow doubt Weiser would undo this effort.

I am a fan of pollinators. You’ve seen the posts of my garden and flowers. I’m also not too concerned about efforts like these on parks land or highway rights of way.



What I am concerned about is highlighted in the quote I pulled: stand land board land. This would be a part of state business where it intersects with an industry for whom pest control is vital--agriculture. What my (limited) experience in trying to grow small fruits for sale has taught me is that if I were limited in what forms of pest control I could use to be “pollinator-friendly”, it might end up being a struggle to control them. Sometimes you have to use the chemicals because the organic stuff stops working.



I doubt this is different in production agriculture.



To what extent Polis’ executive order would interfere with state land board land lessees who would use any form of pest control remains to be seen. If you get wind of something, give me a heads up and I’ll update if I hear.



In the meantime, remember that you should, as you consider policy, keep an eye out for how it’s not only going to affect things now, but how it might in the future.



This is also a great example of why, if you have some sort of specialized knowledge or experience in some field or another which allows you foresight others might not have, you should be speaking up. Keep your eyes open and spread the word.





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/bugs-as-the-next-set-of-roadblocks?utm_source=publication-search



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1117



https://www.cpr.org/2026/09/16/pollinator-protection-colorado-polis-executive-order/

Heads up NE Plains: CPW is coming to Ft Morgan.





If you live out on the NE Plains of Colorado, you have a fairly rare chance to attend a CPW Commissioners meeting in person without hours and hours of driving.



The first link below is to the commissioners' page and will have all you need to sign up for the November 4-5 meeting taking place in Fort Morgan, CO.



If you are wanting something to discuss at the meeting, I put a link to the commission's rulemaking notice second below. This will list all the action items for the meeting. Heads up on that for preference point fees on big game and turkey hunting rules and regs.



If that is not of interest, the third link below details how the commission is being sued by Safari Club International and Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation over their recent vote on furbearer bag limits. You could give the commission your thoughts on their previous vote and the way it was handled (the subject of the suit).



I cannot make the meeting because I will be teaching, but I myself wanted to send my thoughts on their recent regulations about beavers. I put a link to an earlier newsletter fourth below if you want or need some context on that.



My written comment to the commissioners follows the links and was sent as an email.



https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission/meetings/parks-and-wildlife-commission-meeting-58



https://cpw.state.co.us/sites/default/files/dam/gbtidfqnmn/notice_nov_2026.pdf



https://completecolorado.com/2026/10/07/colorado-wildlife-commission-sued-furbearer-bag-limit/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/influencers-in-politics-worried-about





To the CPW Commissioners,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County.



I am writing this open email about your recent announcement of regulations on beavers, specifically the regulation that avocational present their pelts or carcasses to you for physical inspection and sealing.



Quoting from your recent press release on the matter (linked here for reference), the purpose of this rule is to "...provide wildlife managers with more precise information on where beavers are being harvested to help implement the BCMS [Beaver Conservation and Management Strategy]."



Immediately following this in your press release is the following:



"Hunters play an important role in helping us better understand Colorado’s beaver populations,' said CPW Beaver Conservation Program Manager Kris Inman. 'Having hunters personally present harvested beaver allows us to identify and verify the location of each harvest. Over time, those finer-scale data can give a clearer picture of population and harvest distribution to help guide where we focus conservation, restoration, and translocation efforts statewide.'”



My question to you all as commissioners is quite simple. Why are you making staff gather data on beavers when you all have an established record of not following staff recommendations? Meaning, you all have recently made a habit of top-down decisions regarding wildlife and what you feel is best for conservation, so why go through this exercise?



Do you enjoy wasting staff time and tax dollars? Are you hoping the staff will present findings to you that match what you've already got a mind to do giving the gloss of a considered decision based on more than just your particular orientation toward wildlife in this state?



I'm not alleging any sort of conspiracy with the data collection, I am more worried about what you are spending the money I work so hard to earn on.



C

Related:





It looks as though the CPW commissioners (some anyway) are back to doing their "office hours": smaller meetings with just one commissioner.



The picture attached is of the two meetings that were up on the site linked below recently.





If you'd like a chance for a smaller group setting with one of the commissioners, go to the link below, scroll just a little bit below where upcoming meetings are announced to find the office hours section.



Details are there.



https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission