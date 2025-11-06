Update on the ballot measure to force road funding





I wrote in the past about a ballot measure that would require certain amounts of money to go to road funding. See the first link below for that newsletter if you want/need the context.



Per the Sum and Substance article linked second below, that effort is advancing through the initiative process with it recently getting to the stage of having its title set (among other things--this article is a good one for context too).



If you’d like to check on the progress of the initiative and/or get involved in any title board hearings, I linked to the Secretary of State’s Initiative Tracker page third below. There is (as there commonly is, it’s a way to have some back up just in case) more than one measure working its way along, so look for #126, #162 and #163 if you want to check up on them.



Glad to see it advancing, I have a feeling that with as much griping as I hear from everyone about Colorado’s roads, they stand a good chance of passing and then we citizens can truthfully claim what Polis (falsely) bragged about with the passage of his social engineering transportation bill SB260: we’ve started fixing the damn roads.



I’ll update as I hear more.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/senator-winters-big-idea-re-hutf?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://tsscolorado.com/advancing-ballot-initiative-seeks-boost-for-road-funding/



https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/Initiatives/titleBoard/

Colorado’s SNAP error rate means we’ll have to pay more in benefits

By the time you read this the election will have passed and we’ll likely (unless the race is hugely close which I doubt) have results on whether measures LL and MM passed. As I write this, it’s the day before the election so I still don’t know. I debated trying to hurry up to get this info out prior to election day, but I figured that knowing the below a couple days prior to the election wouldn’t have changed minds, so I didn’t.

As the debate over SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits raged (and rages) with government shutdowns, claims of a loss of benefits due to the One Big Beautiful Bill*, and Proposition MM, something has been lost in the shuffle.

It first came to my attention in the discussion between Jon Caldara and Nash Herman. I link to that discussion second below. I don’t remember the exact quote, nor a timestamp, but it was something akin to the following.

Colorado will have to shoulder a higher burden of the SNAP benefit cost because our state can’t get its poop in a group. Per provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill, state’s with SNAP payment errors above a certain threshold have to shoulder a larger portion of the total SNAP benefit cost (SNAP benefits are a dual funded benefit--Feds give the states money and the states pay in too).

I wrote to Mr. Herman to ask for the references for his claim and they’re linked second and third below. The second link is a Big Beautiful Bill explainer from the Center for Practical Federalism. The third lnk is to a US Department of Agriculture table with state’s payment error rates for the SNAP program.

As you can see in screenshot 1, besides having to now pay more to administer SNAP benefits, our state’s error rate (per the third link now at a total of 9.97%) means that our state must now chip in 10% of the total SNAP benefit costs.

No wonder they included more taxes on the “wealthy”.** This is not how it was sold by Colorado Democrats and lefty media outlets like the Sun, but we’ll have to pay more for SNAP benefits because Federal payments are reduced AND because our state has to pay more due to our high error rate administering the program.

This being a government run program, however, don’t expect any consequences for the folks who messed up or any attempt to fix the problem. They’ll just make up the shortfall with your money.

*Quoting from the ever-nonpartisan Colorado Sun article linked first below: “Proposition MM, on the November ballot this year, aims to raise tax revenue to fully fund Healthy School Meals for All and bolster the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, after the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress made cuts to its funding.”

**Another subject covered in the discussion between Mr. Caldara and Mr. Herman--the “wealthy” today per the definition in MM and LL are the middle class of tomorrow since the income cutoffs where you have to pay for this program do not adjust with inflation.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/10/09/proposition-mm-explained-colorado-election-2025/

https://www.centerforpracticalfederalism.org/one-big-beautiful-bill-what-states-know#medicaid

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/snap-fy24QC-PER.pdf

Related:





I used a link above from the State Policy Network out of the Center for Practical Federalism.



FYI, I link to their About page below if you want to read up on them. Obviously a right-leaning policy think tank.



https://www.centerforpracticalfederalism.org/home