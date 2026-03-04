Update: “captive audience” price bill dies.





Back in early February, I wrote a post about a bill that would have tinkered in the market, regulating prices for goods sold to what the sponsors deemed "captive audiences".



I am happy to share an update in the second link. Happy I say, because the bill failed in its first committee hearing. Quoting with link left intact:



"House Bill 1012 failed in the House Judiciary Committee. There were seven “no” votes and four “yes” votes, with three Democrats on the panel siding with the committee’s four Republicans to kill the measure."



I'm glad to see its demise on its first outing. As I wrote in the earlier newsletter, I couldn't help but see this as the camel's nose under the tent for other price controls.



More context and reactions on the no vote in the article linked second below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/captive-customer-price-controls-the?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradosun.com/2026/03/03/captive-audience-pricing-colorado-bill-fails/

Who couldn’t use a little (post-conviction) relief?





SB26-115 (linked at bottom) is from the uber-progressive dynamic due of Senators Gonzales and Weissman.



It offers "post conviction relief" for certain offenders. In plainer, less-euphemistic language it lets certain people out of jail early if they petition the court and succeed in that petition. It allows another judge to come along and rescind the first sentence to a shorter one.



Screenshot 1 from the bill's fiscal note puts a finer point on it.



I highlighted some of the points to note, including at the top where you see who is not eligible for this program, at the bottom where you see that a DA (if he or she had a mind to) could petition on behalf of someone who the bill makes ineligible, and how the petitioner has a right to counsel.



Can't qualify if you are a sex offender. Good.



Can't qualify if you hurt an emergency responder. Good.



No life sentences qualify. Good.



Can't qualify if you hurt a kid. Good.



But a soft-hearted DA could put you up for the program if they felt you were deserving.



Oh, and if you haven't the funds for a lawyer, we taxpayers get to fund your second chance at a second chance.



As of this morning, the bill has passed amended out of its first committee. I do not see House sponsorship on the bill yet, so I'm not sure what that means for its future.



If you want to follow or speak up the bill, use the link below.





https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-115