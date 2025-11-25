Update-a-palooza on legislative livestreams and campaign finance complaints





I wanted to update some stories I’ve been following before they get too stale (as you can see in today’s third post, I’ll be taking the rest of the week off).



First, and simplest, is an update to whether or not the state legislature will continue what was a pilot program to livestream legislative committee hearings (video and audio instead of just audio). The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition story linked first below offers more details, but the upshot is that the legislature is a decided “maybe” on whether or not to continue it.



The livestreams, at least according to the article, are pretty popular but it seems the sticking point may be money. No matter the outcome, I would like to remind you that you can still attend committee hearings via Zoom if you’d like and this includes the ability to dial in and hear audio if you have an old school flip phone like myself.



The balance of the update, and the links, relate to the Democrats fighting with the progressives over the Vail retreat some Democrat legislators took which was paid for by a dark money group.



Links 2 through 4 below are in chronological order, and, in brief, detail how the ethics commission complaint against some of the so-called “moderate” Democrats cleared its first hurdle before the commission, how one of the Democrats associated with the caucus who got the free retreat had her complaint dropped (she wasn’t at the retreat and had resigned as the chair of the caucus before it happened), and how legislative Democrats voted so that you and I as taxpayers can fund their legal defense.



The first two are merely soap opera style entertainment; they’re the fun of watching people you don’t like fight.



That last one is irksome to me. If the progressives and Democrats want to fuss and struggle, fine. Don’t make me pay for it!



Should you like to give a quick thank you email to those that wanted you to foot the $250 an hour bill for their legal representation, the list is in the article (with one notable exception). Quoting:



“The Democrats who requested taxpayer-funded legal representation are: Sens. Lindsey Daugherty of Arvada, Marc Snyder of Manitou Springs, Judy Amabile of Boulder and Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Commerce City, and Reps. Sean Camacho of Denver, Tisha Mauro of Pueblo, William Lindstedt of Broomfield, Michael Carter of Aurora, Jacque Phillips of Thornton, Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, Matthew Martinez of Monte Vista, Katie Stewart of Durango, Rebekah Stewart of Lakewood, Karen McCormick of Longmont, and Cecelia Espenoza of Denver. Democratic Sen. Kyle Mullica of Thornton, who also faces a complaint, did not request publicly funded representation. Mullica declined to comment Thursday on his decision.”



https://coloradofoic.org/no-decision-yet-on-committee-video-for-2026-colorado-legislative-session-but-mccluskie-expresses-support/





https://coloradosun.com/2025/11/18/colorado-opportunity-caucus-ethics-commission/



https://coloradosun.com/2025/11/20/ethics-complaint-shannon-bird-dropped/



https://coloradosun.com/2025/11/20/democrats-opportunity-caucus-taxpayer-funded-legal-counsel-ethics/

CPW’s draft beaver conservation and management strategy is out

I wanted to update an earlier story about CPW’s beaver conservation and management strategy.

I recently got a press release from the agency that their draft plan is out (see the first link below for the press release). The plan is open for public comment until Dec 17th, so if you want to weigh in or know someone that does, sooner is better than later.

If you want to see the draft management report, I link to it second below for convenience.

As I have mentioned before, if you own land or have thoughts on this plan, take your chance to speak up. The folks that advocate for rewilding, animal rights, etc. are organized and you can bet they’re campaigning to get their people to speak up. Your voice, your perspective, your needs, should be part of the conversation, but they won’t be if you don’t take the time to speak up.

https://cpw.state.co.us/news/11172025/cpw-seeks-public-input-its-draft-beaver-conservation-and-management-strategy-through

https://ehq-production-us-california.s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/9539177e24ccc5c1f5428271f35717b837f064eb/original/1763400723/c769899ebfde5034bc34f872d59bc635_BCMS_Full%20Doc%20and%20Appendices%20AB_DraftForPublicComment_2025.11.17_Accessible.pdf?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=AKIA4KKNQAKIJHZMYNPA%2F20251118%2Fus-west-1%2Fs3%2Faws4_request&X-Amz-Date=20251118T120944Z&X-Amz-Expires=300&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Signature=13d390494775f5968736662c12a5f14b82c8c76990f4ffbf9e71dd92dcc92546

That time of year ....

This will be the last post til (barring something urgent or worth sharing) the Sunday after Thanksgiving, so I want to end the posting week the way I usually do: with something for fun, something not related to politics.

I know it’s a bit early since it’s pre-Thanksgiving, but I’ve already begun watching the video below (a collection of K mart Christmas muzak).

I watch it every year, more frequently as Christmas gets closer (sometimes in July too). The songs take me back to a past I never lived; they make me nostalgic for things I have no actual experience with.

I never saw the blue lights of a blue light special. I never smoked in the snack bar. We were Sears people.

The memories I do have of Christmas were all of us loading into the Suburban as a family, all going to the mall, and getting all our shopping done at once. I remember walking past the electronic typewriters and watching my dad type in “Now is the time for all good men to come to the defense of their country”.

Music’s still fun to listen to, even if I didn’t live it. Great background music too; it doesn’t intrude on your consciousness if you don’t want it to. I suppose that’s the point of muzak though, right?

Enjoy the holiday. See you back at it on Sunday!