Turns out employers can’t prevent you from defending yourself, just ask our state’s highest court.





The article below is an older one, but the theme is not, so I thought I'd post on it anyway.



You have a right to defend yourself. Plain and simple. In a rare show of common sense, the Colorado Supreme Court recently upheld this simple principle.



Quoting from the CPR piece linked first below:



"Workers at Colorado businesses have the right to defend themselves against unprovoked workplace violence, the Colorado Supreme Court said on Monday. Mary Ann Moreno, then 72, had been working as a Circle K store clerk for 16 years when a man came into the store in October 2020 and was acting erratically. He got close to her behind the counter and had two knives, according to court records. She pushed him before he eventually stole some cigarettes, the records say. The next day, Circle K fired her, saying she instigated the scuffle."



and then later in the article,



"The state’s high court said in an opinion on Monday that people do have a right to challenge their terminations for actions taken in self-defense. The case will now return to federal district court."



I'm surprised this had to go to court in the first place. I have heard about companies having no confrontation policies regarding shoplifting, etc. (something I would agree with--I'm not risking my life for minimum wage as a cashier, with no protection against a suit by the thief), but not a policy against defending yourself from an attacker.



This should be a no brainer, yet in the grand tradition of legal sophistry, this case has a convoluted backstory. Surprisingly, the state's Supreme Court wasn't actually the final stop for it, it was an intermediate step.



Quoting again,



"The Supreme Court's opinion is the latest twist in an unusual case that has worked its way through both federal and state courts. Two years ago, it seemed Moreno had lost any chance of winning her suit when a federal judge dismissed it because she 'wasn't in position to recognize, in the first instance, a new type of public policy exception to Colorado's at-will employment doctrine.' That decision was reviewed and rejected by the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, prompting the judge to then ask the Colorado Supreme Court to offer their opinion on whether Colorado law protects Moreno from termination. They did. It doesn't mean she has won her suit, but for now, it is alive and back in federal court"



God almighty. A marvel of complicating the simple, a full employment plan for the judicial branch.



How much court time, how much paper, how much ink, do you reckon has been spent on this so far? How many resources went into debating something that would take an ordinary human 5 minutes to figure out?



Your tax dollars at work, judicial edition.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/06/15/clerk-fired-self-defense-workplace/





Oil and gas revenue help fund conservation (pt 2)





I have written in the past about the various things that oil and gas exploration fund in Colorado (and, once, federally with regard to national parks). I wanted to touch on that topic again, after a press release I got from CPW recently.



Per the press release linked at bottom (quoting with links intact):



"Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investing in eight new conservation efforts through funds raised by fees authorized by Senate Bill 24-230 to address the impacts of oil and gas production on Colorado wildlife and ecosystems in alignment with CPW’s 2026-2036 Strategic Plan and Colorado’s Outdoors Strategy (COS). "



I (still) disagree with this policy and the backroom way that it came about (Governor Polis--that's you), but fair is fair.



It's just as important to note this type of revenue generation as it is to note the way that, for example, federal oil and gas leases help keep our national parks in business.



I attached screenshots of the programs this fee is slated to fund from the press release. Any links you might want to follow can be found in the press release itself.



The list of projects is shown in screenshots 1a and 1b.



Note that in reading the items on the list, you will see a lot of wording about how this or that program is tied to climate change or oil/gas in some way.



That's no coincidence. Remember that in order to maintain the fiction that fees are not taxes, you must tie fees to some problem that the revenue can fix. Nevermind that the problem and solution can be speculative, when the money is high enough, the creativity soars too. Quite evident on some of these items.



I had to chuckle reading the list too because I can't help but wonder how many of these efforts will be later used as a weapon against the oil and gas industry. See in particular, the item "Cumulative Impacts Disturbance Index" and "Habitat Conservation and Connectivity Plan Implementation".



I say this because of some earlier research and writing on high priority habitat maps and what that means for oil and gas exploration (see the second link below). Are the efforts at funding impacts and assessing "wildlife connectivity and migration corridors" going to be later used as a cudgel? If I had to bet, it would be yes, they will.



Nonetheless, for now oil and gas revenue is (not voluntarily) getting used to help fund some conservation efforts here in the state.



I say for now because how we'll be funding this stuff once we make our glorious transition away from fossil fuels is anyone's guess. I mean, it's not like the government programs will vanish or something, right?



https://cpw.state.co.us/news/07062026/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-invests-wildlife-and-habitat-conservation-efforts-using



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/ecmcs-2026-high-priority-habitat?utm_source=publication-search





Related:





Some background and context on the state's outdoors strategy from an earlier newsletter below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/dr-niemiec-colorados-outdoor-strategy





Mid season garden transitions and updates

That time of the week again. This is the last post til Sunday, so it’s time for something interesting. As this post happens to coincide with roughly the middle of the growing season, I thought a quick garden update was in order.

It’s mid season, and there are transitions happening all over the garden. Some of them are natural, as the early bloomers start to give way to the later, high-summer bloomers.

You can see some of this in the picture heading the post. That’s my crazy-quilt pollinator lawn in the first blush of morning sun. I gotta hand it to the seed mix people. They chose a great succession of bloomers.

Others not in the original seed mix are getting into the game too. Pictures 1 and 2 show some notables.

Pic 1 is the aztec daisy, a great plant for dry conditions and one that divides like magic. If you want to get a good garden on the cheap, this is a great one to buy. Plant it, and then after a year for it to establish, start dividing in spring. You’ll have more than you know what to do with after a couple years.

Pic 2 is a great re-seeder, poppies. This is a variety called American Legion. I bought a packet of them in January with my regular seed order. I sowed in early March while still pretty cold with some frosts still expected (the time of year that they label “when the soil can be worked”).

After this year, I expect to see more because they volunteer well. I’m excited for next year to see even more randomly popping up to sprinkle little dots of red around the yard. If you want to try some, be aware: I’m finding that they’re not real tolerant of dry heat. This ain’t no prairie carpet. You will have to watch them getting too hot and too dry if you want them to flower.

On a related note (see picture 3) my Mexican coneflower is up and blooming. It is one for heat and dry, does well with both and is quite attractive in bloom. Look carefully at the flower in the center frame and you’ll see something I’ve been noticing a lot lately. My yard is (seemingly more than I remember last year) host to a great number of tiny local bees.*

I accidentally discovered one of their nests the other day doing some maintenance. The reason I am able to write this without being covered in a plaster for stings is because they are nowhere near as territorial or aggressive as honeybees or, as I have also discovered while doing maintenance, wasps. I actually felt kind of bad. I ended up covering their nest (they nested in the ground), and the bees that were coming out and that were flying back home looked more confused than angry.

Some of the transitions at this time of year are manmade. Moving into mid-season means transitioning crops out and sowing to get double production. Picture 4 shows the grain bed, with its barley harvested,** and straw covering where I planted my grain beans.

Closer to the foreground you see where my onions used to be. With the big storms we’ve had up here recently, a lot of my onions laid down their leaves (a signal that they’ve gotten as big as they intend to), so I harvested all the ones with bent stems, put them up on the patio to cure, and planted soybeans in the gaps (the disturbed earth just behind the foreground is where those are). As with the grain beans, the hope is that you get a double crop, but I’m content with simply having a legume to help refresh the soil. Bean seeds are cheap groundcover that, if you’re lucky, you can eat.

There’s one last thing to mention on the theme of transition. I have written in the past about overwintering raspberry canes. I was successful in doing so, and thus will get two crops from my golden raspberries this year if things go to plan.

Saying I will get a double crop leaves out an important detail, however. Look at picture 5. This shows the size and number of raspberries I got on my first crop. Not impressive. Getting the canes to overwinter was not a huge effort on my part, but I’m not sure it was worth it. They were tiny, few in number, and didn’t start to ripen til end of June. I think in the future, I’ll just cut every single cane level with the ground and focus on the single primocane crop in the Fall.

Just for fun, and to wrap the post entire, I thought you might enjoy a quick update on some of the plants I’ve mentioned earlier.

Want to see what growing chickpea plants look like? Want to see fennel? Pictures 6 and 7 show those, respectively. I know that the chickpeas will have the typical legume bloom shape, but I’m eager to see them in flower. I thought I saw one bloom, but it was just a leaf with a dead spot.

On the other hand, I’m not eager to see the fennel in flower because that means it’s bolted and no more bulb; I’d like a heftier bulb so I can use it in my sausage lasagna.

Rounding things out for the day is picture 8. Some green and small grapes. Not suitable for eating yet, but I have to wonder if they’re close to being suitable for verjuice (see the link below if you’re not familiar).

That’s it for today. Enjoy the rest of Friday and I’ll see you back at it Sunday!

*As a side note, I have heard the reason that we use European bees for honey is because natives like this little gal and bumblebees don’t continue making honey beyond what they need for winter. European bees, if given the space, will just make honey and make honey and make honey--the excess being something we can harvest and still have a healthy hive when all is said and done.

**Keep an eye out for a future post on using sprouted barley in breads or as cereal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Verjuice