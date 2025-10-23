Transparency concerns in DougCo

If you live in DougCo, or know someone that does, I wanted to bring something to your attention.

I have had a couple readers mention concerns they have with the way that the county commissioners are doing business.

Part of what they’ve sent me relate to accusations made by Lora Thomas, a former DougCo commissioner herself.

Much of the concern seems to center around the Zebulon Sports Complex and the land transfer they DougCo commissioners undertook to help get the land for it.

From what little reading I’ve done on the issue, it seems to this outsider that the issue is quite complex and there are arguments to be made on both sides.

As such, what I think is reasonable for me to do is to call this issue to your attention and provide you with some resources from a variety of perspectives so you can study up on it if you’re unaware.

The first link below is to a recent Denver7 article on the recently-completed land transfer. In this article, you’ll find a decent (albeit brief) cross section of quotes.

Proceeding from there, the second link below is to DougCo’s own page on the sprots complex. I think it’s safe to assume that the Douglas County page will give you a positive view of the project and what commissioners have done.

The third is to the webpage for former Commissioner Thomas who is a vocal critic of the project as well as the way the current commissioners are doing business. Scrolling down on her page to the heading labeled “Issues”, you’ll see her blog on the topic.

If you live in DougCo or know someone who does, take the time to read up on the topic. If you find concerns with what your County Commissioners are doing, speak up.

https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/douglas-county-commissioners-approve-land-swap-for-zebulon-regional-sports-complex

https://lorathomas.org/

https://www.douglas.co.us/proposed-zebulon-project/

CPW November 13/14 Commissioner’s Meeting Rulemaking





I got an email about the upcoming November meeting for the CPW Commissioners. At that meeting they’ll be deciding on some rules which I wanted to share with you in case you would like to send in your comment (written, virtual, or in person).



The first link at bottom is to the CPW page about the November meeting. You will find a variety of resources there including the actual rulemaking notice which I link to second below.



I won’t give you chapter and verse on every single item up for rulemaking, but I can give you rough outlines.



Screenshots 1a - 1e are for the rulemakings that will be finalized (voted on and entered or not) at the November meeting.



Screenshots 2a - 2c are for rules that exist but are under annual review.



Either case provides you the opportunity to comment but to also make proposals of your own. Quoting from the second link (though be aware that alternate proposals etc. need to go by email and you better get on it quick):



“Opportunity to submit alternate proposals and provide comment: the Commission will

afford all interested persons an opportunity to submit alternate proposals, written data, views or arguments and to present them orally, if time permits, at the meeting unless it deems such oral presentation unnecessary. Written alternate proposals, data, views or arguments and other written statements should be e-mailed to dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us.”





All the links to the various rules, earlier drafts, etc. are in the rulemaking notice linked second and/or can be found through the CPW meeting page linked first.





The same can be said for instructions on sending written comment and/or signing up to speak. Quick note on signing up to speak. Remember that CPW has general comment periods, but also has comment periods attached to agenda items.





If you want to speak about a specific rule from the screenshot(s) above, make sure to get to the meeting agenda so you’ll know when it comes up and so you’ll know what item(s) to sign up to offer comment on.



https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/colorado-parks-and-wildlife-commission/meetings/parks-and-wildlife-commission-meeting-45



https://cpw.widen.net/view/pdf/3vplsc84sa/Nov_2025_RMN.pdf?u=xyuvvu