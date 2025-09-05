Trains aren't always green?





RTD might be green, but it ain't in the environmental sense. A quote from the op ed below illustrates:





"In 2019, RTD consumed 4,340 BTUs and emitted 287 grams of CO2 per passenger-mile. That was worse than both the average car (2,800 BTUs; 197 grams) and light truck (3,265 BTUs; 231 grams). By 2023, RTD’s energy use climbed to 5,400 BTUs per passenger-mile, with emissions reaching 319 grams. This raises a tough question: Is RTD really 'green,' or just financially wasteful?"



Indeed.



As the op-ed has it, RTD enjoys (and works hard to cultivate) a reputation that they are somehow helping reduce emissions, but the argument that they reduce vehicle pollution "...assumes that every rider would otherwise drive solo, and it ignores the emissions from running near-empty buses and trains."



The latter being, of course, something anyone next to a bus or train at various times of day and in various routes can easily verify.*



If transit is to truly work as a less-polluting alternative while also being a way for those without their own vehicle to be mobile, we've got a long way to go. Part of hitting that target will be facing up to a durable fact that many in transit seem unwilling to acknowledge: most people like getting around in the ways they already are. They've largely made their choice.



I remember a professor told me a story a thousand years ago when I was an undergrad. He'd noted that there were concrete sidewalks between the various buildings on campus, but there were also quite a few paths worn into the various lawns. Students were using sidewalks, but sometimes they didn't walk in 90 degree corners.



The professor asked why not start with a few basic sidewalks and then let people go where they want, paving the most commonly-used routes.



This situation feels analogous to me. We know where people are walking. Sometimes it's on the sidewalk, sometimes not. That is, we know where RTD has lots of riders and where it has fewer, and we who's using it.



Why not reinforce those routes and cancel others?



This is what the op ed hints at too. One last quote with link intact:



"RTD and its supporters like to claim that public transit is inherently green, as well as efficient and equitable. But the data tells a different story. Despite billions of dollars in spending, the Denver metro region’s percentage of people who use public transit to get to work hasn’t budged, holding steady at 4.8% from 2000 to 2019. Even with five new rail lines and flashy new stations from the FasTracks spending spree, congestion has not declined, and neither have car commutes. If RTD wants to be a part of a sustainable future, it needs to earn that role. That means publishing energy-per-rider data, reallocating service to high-ridership corridors, and eliminating underperforming routes. Until then, we should stop calling RTD 'green' just because it runs on rails."



Hear hear.



*As a quick aside, I can tell you this holds for my neck of the woods too. I see our little circulator bus going around town as I go on my errands and, like as not, it's empty.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/08/23/running-on-rails-doesnt-make-rtd-green/

CDOT: a 1% drop in poor rural pavement or interstate? Both?



Recently on my way home I was listening to KUNC and heard a story where CDOT was crowing about how they've repaired something like 1% of rural roads in Colorado. Something didn't smell right and I wanted to double check on the exact claim when I got home. I couldn't find a link to a written story on KUNC's site about it (perhaps it was radio only?), so I wrote in to the CDOT media people and asked for some details.



Before we get to the claim let's back up for some context.



According to the first link below, CDOT's Fixing Rural Roads page (quoting):



"Over the course of CDOT’s outreach effort we heard from rural communities across Colorado about the need to improve the condition of rural roads, and about the importance of freight routes to take products from farm to market. We also heard frustration that, because their roads carry less volume than urban areas, CDOT’s pavement models rarely direct scarce resources toward lasting rural road repairs. Recent data indicates that those frustrations are valid. In August 2019, a report by the Reason Foundation showed that Colorado has slipped to 47th in the nation when it comes to the condition of our rural pavement. The first four years of this plan allocates 25% of all dollars (over $300 million) to rural pavement condition — the largest single investment in CDOT’s recent history. CDOT proposes maintaining this focus throughout the decade, with a total of $1.3 billion going toward rural roads between 2020 and 2030. This would repair 1,300 miles of rural pavement across the state. Many of these roads haven’t been repaved since the 1970s."



Heard frustration did ya? No s**t.



Further down on the page are CDOT's highlights for the first 4 years of this undertaking and a look ahead at the next 5. That's in screenshot 1 attached.



Back to the CDOT's spokesperson's claim on KUNC. The media person I emailed with sent me the following (quoting my email):



"I believe our Communications Director spoke to KUNC and mentioned that in 2024 we saw a reduction in poor interstate pavement by more than a full percentage point. See the graph below for more details."



The graph referenced was in my email and I attached a copy here as screenshot 2.



If the graph is accurate, then that claim is too: going from 3.3% bad roads to 2.3% from 2023 to 2024 is indeed a drop of a full percentage point. It's also worth noting that CDOT is hitting their targets, both the 2023 and 2025 target.



Then I reread the graph the CDOT spokesperson sent me and realized my confusion/conflation of the issue. I honestly don't remember whether or not this was clearly stated in the KUNC story, so let's play it safe and assume the confusion is mine (a safe bet indeed as my wife and/or students can attest). That is, I'm not going to blame CDOT for trying to lead me around by the nose.



Looking carefully at the graph, you'll see how it relates to interstate miles. Not rural interstates specifically. Not rural roads. Interstates.



That's not quite what I'd asked about. I'm glad they're chipping away at the problem interstates, but I am interested specifically in repairs in rural areas--interstates AND other state-owned roadways. This is all the more relevant when you look at the "Related" content below.



I'm going to follow up on this and see if I can't get some better numbers on rural roads and rural interstates. I wasn't able to do so by the time this post went up, so I will update as I hear.



In the meantime, just a quick reminder: you can attend CDOT commissioner meetings and give them your thoughts. You can also contact any of the commissioners by email to do same.



Oh, and the various enterprises that take your tax (oops! "fee") money for projects also hold public meetings. Meetings which you can also speak at to give them your thoughts.



You will find links to the commissioners and enterprise board pages in the second link below. Scroll down and click on the tab labeled "Boards, Committee, & Commissions" to find the various links. See screenshot 3 attached.





Perhaps a little more direct expression of frustration to the people who decide what to do with the copious taxes and fees that you pay is in order. Perhaps they need to hear some frustration.



https://www.codot.gov/programs/yourtransportationpriorities/fixing-rural-roads



https://www.codot.gov/about/transportation-facts

Related:





This is almost assuredly fixed by now, but just to give you a sense of the rural repairs and their progress, late last week a literal hole opened up in the road (I-76) near me in Ovid, CO.



Way to fix our damn roads Guv!



https://www.julesburgadvocate.com/2025/08/28/hole-in-i-76-overpass-at-ovid-cdot-crews-assessing-conditions/

Dwarf rootsock and the lifespan/productivity of fruit trees

That time of the week again. It's the last post til Sunday and that means it's time for something fun, something not related to politics.

I have a variety of small fruit bearing plants around my yard (with a couple large fruits tossed in for good measure). This includes a couple trees, one of which you see heading this post (my finally mature enough to produce more than snack size quantities sour cherry tree).

This tree is a dwarf tree. It's coming up on what will likely be its full size: about 10' in diameter and about 10' at its tallest.

Interestingly, the thing that controls the size was not the variety of cherry I bought. It was the kind of rootstock the cherry was grafted onto. That is, this same type of cherry tree, grafted onto regular rootstock would be a regular sized tree.

There are many reasons to take a scion of a particular kind of fruit tree and graft it onto roots from another. Not all trees have the combination of properties you want.

Some handle varying soil conditions well, but they're not the best producers. Some trees produce great fruit, but don't grow vigorously or are susceptible to a certain kind of disease in the soil.

It might also, as in the case of my sour cherry, be nice to have the fruit, but do it in less space.

I can't say about the other reasons, but it turns out that dwarfing a tree comes at a cost. Many fruit trees grown on dwarf rootstock don't live as long. Maybe it's just me, but I always thought this counterintuitive. I would've expected a smaller tree to live longer.

I put a couple resources below if you're interested in reading more. The first is a general guide about dwarf rootstocks (and which briefly mentions lifespan among other things), and the second is about apple trees (more in depth on apples, but the info is pretty much the same for other varieties.

I'm not too worried about my sour cherry not living as long. Probably by the time it starts to age out, I'll be in the old folks home and thus it won't matter. If not, well, it'll give me a chance to do a different variety.

That's it for today Have a good rest of your Friday and see you back at it on Sunday!

https://www.hardyfruittrees.ca/standard-sized-vs-dwarf-rootstock/?srsltid=AfmBOoqU6l2yQv8kWK1cRtpgBTg94qzD42LcmEJrEvGr165xoOPkZcBO

https://raintreenursery.com/blogs/pnw-edible-plant-blog/how-long-do-apple-trees-live?srsltid=AfmBOoqMHpXsZthGH8g6C1rUM6bEi-8HdNYp3NFUUi7KwcB6FIvPZRI9

The fall berries are coming in (though not all at the same time!).

Hopefully, I can keep my hands out of them long enough to turn them into jams or save for pie fillings later!

I do still manage to sneak a few here and there: one of life's underrated pleasures is to eat a berry off your own plants that is still warm from the sun.