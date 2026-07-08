Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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Yet, beyond you and me, who on main street will ever know what the office of this already knighted Attorney-General-to-be, did this? The MSM will never cover it to any depth because the news media in this state is a division of the democrat party. Go Broncos!

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