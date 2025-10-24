Too liberal for the FencePost





I saw a curious item in journalism professor Corey Hutchins’ media newsletter a bit back. That newsletter is linked below, but I’ll quote the relevant bit (with link intact):



“A recently laid-off journalist who covered agriculture on the Eastern Plains says he has now lost a freelance gig writing for the Fence Post. ‘Apparently, the publisher received complaints from readers and decided that my “views” didn’t align with the Fence Post’s values,’ Jeff Rice said.”



The link in the quote above goes to Mr. Rice’s Facebook page, and, at least to my eyes, Mr. Rice’s views are quite ... strident. Partisan advocate is not nearly strong enough to describe Mr. Rice. I think rabid zealot would be more accurate.



His views aren’t the point I wanted to highlight, however. Neither is the fact that the Fence Post let him go.**



The point I wanted to highlight comes near the end of Hutchins blurb. Quoting again:



“Despite his politics, Rice said he has a reputation as a stalwart advocate for U.S. agriculture. ‘Some of the most conservative people I know understand that I’m a card-carrying member of the ACLU but they tolerate it because I love agriculture,’ he said. He vowed to ‘continue to support agriculture and its people as best I can.’”



I know from having talked with a friend who has worked in rural media for a while that Mr. Rice’s contention above is right. People have long bristled at his outspoken politics, but they’ve not doubted his support of Ag.



I criticize the left leaning media. A lot.



I am not shying from that. I don’t intend to stop. I don’t think what the Fence Post here did was wrong. I would have done same.



What this story makes me think is that I don’t mention often enough that reporters are neither saints nor devils. They’re human as we all are, and, while it’s okay to criticize what they do, there’s room to point out the things they do that you agree with.



I don’t like Mr. Rice’s politics. I appreciate that he is and has been a stalwart supporter of Ag.



I don’t like the Sun’s reporting. I don’t like their hypocrisy with regard to what they do vs. what they say they do. I appreciate that they cover some stories that other Front Range papers don’t bother with (wolf reintroduction in depth and including rural perspectives as an example).



There are more, but I will stop there.



Just as I’ve encouraged you to actively seek information that would make you wrong, I think it’s a worthy exercise to actively seek times when someone you don’t like behaves well.



Even if it’s not information you share with others, it makes you thoughtful.



**The Fence Post, as a private news entity, has every right to set standards for its employees and to tailor however they’d like. It doesn’t exempt them from criticism or critical attention anymore than what the Sun does exempts them, but it is their prerogative.





Logan County’s moratorium on wind, solar, and batteries.





Per the Journal Advocate article below, Logan County is mulling a moratorium on permits for wind, solar, and batteries.



It’s not a move to stop that sort of development. Rather, it’s to give them time to come up with new regulations. Quoting the article:



“The county commissioners, during a business meeting on Tuesday, discussed the idea of putting a moratorium in place until they get revised regulations in place and new regulations adopted and the fees revised. Logan County’s Planning and Zoning Commission is already working on regulations for battery storage and while wind turbine and solar regulations were last adopted by the county in 2023, Commissioner Jim Santomaso suggested there are some changes that could be made to them and also asked that the county come up with regulations for data centers.”

“One of the things that would change in the wind and solar regulations is the amount of time between when the notice of the permit application is given to neighboring landowners and when the hearing date is set. This was discussed previously between the commissioners and County Planner Rob Quint and at the time Quint said he felt the current 14-day period is too short. At that same time, there was a discussion about increasing Logan County’s permit fees to be more in line with neighboring counties and to cover the cost of having an outside third-party review the permits. There was also discussion about increasing fees for larger projects.”

I don’t think a pause for reconsideration of policy is a problem here. Frankly, governments at all levels from local up to Federal have rushed headlong into renewables over the past few years. Slowing up a bit suits me fine.

This is particularly the case for allowing extra time for neighbors to weigh in on the process is definitely something I’d support. I have heard a few horror stories here and there and so allowing more time for those that might have to live next to wind or solar to prepare and comment strikes me as fair.

Towards the end of the first quoted block above, you may have noticed that they’re also mulling extra regs for data centers. This will be, I gather from the article and from knowing there’s no data centers out here as of yet, new territory for Logan County. Quoting again:

“...regulations for data centers may take more time because he hasn’t found any Colorado regulations that address that. He plans to reach out to see if Laramie County has any regulations, as Cheyenne, Wyo., will be the site of one of the largest data center hubs in the future.”

In either case, any new regulations will be up in a public meeting and thus open for your thoughts. Watch the Logan County Commissioners meeting agendas to see when they’re up. You’ll find the agenda items linked second below.

If you have some now on what shape you’d like them to take, you’ll find contact info for the commissioners linked third below.

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2025/10/07/county-to-put-moratorium-on-wind-solar-battery-storage-and-data-center-projects/



https://logancounty.colorado.gov/elected-officials/logan-county-commissioners/meeting-agendas



https://logancounty.colorado.gov/elected-officials/logan-county-commissioners

Well, crap. Third time’s NOT the charm.

That time of the week again. This’ll be the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

This year marks my third time growing brussels sprouts. It’s also my third time without success growing them.

I had high hopes for this year (if you saw my earlier post, you may remember this). I had learned and applied lessons from the previous two years: I planted in Spring instead of starting mid summer, I had been careful to protect them from cabbage moths with row cover (along with some Sevin), and, come what I thought was the right time of year, I broke off the leaves as you’re supposed to.

I was encouraged by the bud growth I saw and dreams of roasted homegrown sprouts danced in my head.

Sadly when I went to check on them recently in mid October, it was plain that there was no way there would be any sprouts of note come our first frost (the usual time of harvest). I got a couple, three tinies (see the image heading the post), but that was it.

There was, however, an abundance of top growth. I didn’t mention it above, but when I broke the leaves off the stem, I also topped the plant, having seen both recommended by the internet. Belt and suspenders, no?

No indeed as it turns out. I think topping the plants made them shoot up new stems at the top instead of sprouts along the original stem. You can clearly see the effusion of top growth in picture 1 attached.

This would contrast with the bare stem below the leaves. This is where the sprouts should be popping out.

I may give next year a pause and not do any brassicas at all; those damned cabbage moths are either killing my plants or causing me tons of work and a year off may cut their numbers some.

After disappointment with the brussels sprouts, I did get some good news. You can call me Carter because I have grown peanuts. Start to finish. I have grown them.

Picture 2 shows the plants which I harvested about the same time as I yanked the sprouts out. You can see a few of the goobers there down in the roots.

Picture 3 shows the full harvest. Yes. That’s it. All I’d said was that I grew them, I didn’t say I grew a lot!

Frankly, I’m surprised I got any. They need a fair bit of time and high soil temps; they’re not a good fit for Colorado for that very reason. I started them indoors early Spring. It felt like the soil would never warm to the point where I could transplant.

It did, eventually, but once planted out, I don’t recall them seeming to do a lot. Part of this is because peanut plants don’t get very tall in general (I’ve read), but I remember looking at them expectantly and having the feeling they weren’t doing a whole lot. I saw a few flowers, but didn’t figure it would amount to anything at all. For the most part it didn’t: you can see the meager harvest and some of the plants didn’t produce anything.

When people ask me why I try growing things like peanuts, etc., the reason I give is that I’m curious to see what plants look like as they grow, what the produce looks like. The peanut in particular intrigued me due to its unusual growth.

I put a link at the bottom to a Georgia Peanuts page on the topic (which I’ll leave to you to read), but in short I was wrong in my assumption that the peanuts grow out of the roots of the plant like a potato.

I knew they grew in the ground, of course, but what I didn’t know until studying up and growing them, is that the flower stalk, once fertilized, bends down and grows into the ground. At harvest, the end of that stalk is where the peanut grows.

They also don’t always look like peanuts. Pictures 4a and 4b show some of the unexpected, at least to this novice, ways that peanuts develop and look.

Clearly, as you can see in 4a, the peanuts go from green bud up to peanut with ribbing, but they don’t seem to develop their full ribbing and tan color til late in the game.

Similarly (see 4b) the peanuts come out of the ground bone white and no visible skin. I have found, though didn’t take a picture, that a few day’s drying shrinks them and makes the skin more apparent, but first thing out the ground, they look like they’re carved from chalk.

Later roasting is clearly where they get their color and flavor (fresh they taste like a green bean that was on the plant too long and hasn’t become a dried bean, starch and tough).

Having actually gotten a harvest, I’ll put this one on the “maybe” pile for the future.** It was fun to grow them, but I did see them from seed to harvest, so I will try other crops before coming back.

Not too long after writing this, we had our first light frost. That was enough for me. I still had some blackberry stragglers, some hot cherry peppers, and maybe (maybe) a casaba melon and/or honeydew, but the frost gives me an excuse to let my tiredness win.

I’m wore out and I’m cutting the rest down til next year!

That’s it for today. Hope you enjoy the last of your Friday and see you Sunday!

**It was suggested by a friend that I now start brewing and selling beer per a la the Carters, but that ain’t happening. At least until I get around to growing barley.

https://gapeanuts.com/peanutlifecycle/

Well, it turns out that between the writing and the posting, I did get a casaba after all.