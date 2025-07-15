Not much prelude. Check out the webpage below, consider applying and/or forwarding to others you think would be a good fit.

Getting on these boards and getting involved is a great way to help bring this state back to normalcy!

https://view.energy.state.co.us/?qs=fbf390cb0b63fd5fbcce978b1fb316420a0882fd63ba9f9063cef531736d1f8b6ae734dafeb799dedd26260b3e3f8eae6d20824bc785d96bd089c80f9a9c668f68510d6498a13f72e69629c39e68b6df