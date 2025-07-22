Tides Center, Wolves, and Incubators



An example of nonprofits that get state money and grants and do lots of advocacy work.





In the post prior to this one, I mentioned Green Latinos, an advocacy group that gets money from the dark money incubator Tides Center. They turn this money into advocacy at bill hearings and board/commission hearings (such as the Air Quality Control Commission).



There is another group quite active in advocacy and politics. It's Cultivando. Their about page is linked first below. They describe themselves as (quoting their mission statement from their page) "... an organization that cultivates the leadership of the Latino community in order to promote health equity through advocacy, collaboration and social change."



Cultivando, like Green Latinos, is a perennial public commenter, but they are mixed up in more than just testifying in front of committees and boards. They have been (see links 2 and 3 below) quite active in trying to shut down the Suncor refinery, working alongside and with both CDPHE and the EPA. They were also recently quoted extensively in a story I used for a newsletter on CDPHE regulating landfill methane emissions. That story is linked fourth below.



Their advocacy isn't, however, limited to air quality in the Front Range. They show up sometimes in some unexpected places. Link 5 below is to an earlier newsletter discussing an op ed someone working at Cultivando wrote on the Dolores Canyon affair (published in progressive news standard Colorado Newsline).



Unlike Green Latinos, Cultivando has gotten a fair bit of state money. About $422K since fiscal year 2015 to be more precise. I ran a TOPS expense report on them and linked to it sixth below.



A goodly amount of the funding is related to Cultivando being an ad-hoc air monitor in concert with our state (see in particular the second link below for context there). If you look through the report and see things like "stationary sources fund" or line items for CDPHE, this is likely what is behind them.



There were a couple of line items that I thought warranted a closer look, however. They were out of place enough (so to speak) to catch my eye. Screenshot 1 attached is from the TOPS expense report (with the header row copied down so you know what the columns are).



The two items are highlighted with arrows. One is a $500 "personal services -- professional" expense for the Colorado Energy Office and the other is a grant from DNR for $24,700.



I wrote to the two departments for more information on these items. As of this writing, I've not yet heard back, I will update when I do.



Let me end with this. I want to share a quote from the Capital and Main article linked fourth below (copied here with link intact):



“'These landfills are not only driving climate change, they are also driving a public health crisis in our community,' said Guadalupe Solis, director of environmental justice programs at Cultivando, a nonprofit led by Latina and Indigenous women in northern Denver. 'The Tower Landfill is near nursing homes, clinics, near schools with majority Hispanic students.'”



I ask you if, having read what you have here or in other newsletters, the description of Cultivando as "a nonprofit led by Latina and Indigenous women in northern Denver" is apt. It's not wrong, but is it complete and accurate?



Certainly it makes sense that Cultivando would rail about air quality. They've been after Suncor for years. That said, does it change things to read what they say knowing that Cultivando has worked hand in glove with CDPHE, the same governmment agency that is proposing the rule that is the subject of the article? We're not talking about a completely outside and independent group here.



Maintain your skepticism when a nonprofit is quoted in Colorado. As we all to often see (Michael Booth and Western Resource Advocates, I'm looking in your direction right not), these nonprofits are all too often found to be connected in some fiscal manner with the agencies making the policies they're asked about.



And the reporters covering it won't do the research and/or note the connection for you.





