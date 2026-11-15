Three judges were not retained at the last election.





I wanted to share what was (to me at least) an interesting result from the latest election. There were three judges not retained.



Quoting from the Complete piece linked at bottom:



"Colorado voters rejected three judges in Tuesday’s judicial retention elections, while a fourth judge who received a negative performance evaluation resigned before Election Day — an unusually large number of departures in a system where sitting judges are rarely rejected by voters."



Agreed. Perhaps it's as much a mark of my not watching politics my whole life as any other thing, but I don't remember an election with this many (hell, sometimes ANY) judges not being retained.



I'll leave it to you to read up more detail on the judges, but one stood out because it is a local judge for me.**



Judge Christiansen, ruling in the 13th district (Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties) lost her bid for retention by a surprising 16 points according to the article.



I still await the day when an appellate or above judge in Colorado is not retained, but this year's results are a sign that retention isn't (and needn't be) automatic.



**And it is a case I wrote about not too far back. If you want deeper context on Judge Christiansen and her performance evaluation, see the second link below.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/11/05/trio-of-colorado-judges-ousted-fourth-resigned-ahead-of-election/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/ill-be-dipped-the-judicial-retention?utm_source=publication-search

Heads up Canon City and Pueblo: the PUC will be down there early December!





The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will be coming to Canon City and Pueblo in early December and it's your chance to give them in-person public comment about a proposed Black Hills Energy rate increase.



There is more context in the first link below (you will need to scroll down to the heading "Black Hills Energy Electric Rate Increase" to see it), but screenshot 1 gives a summary table from that page with how this could affect your bill.





If you're interested in details on either meeting, the PUC calendar has them and it's linked second below. For convenience, I attach the two calendar items for Canon and Pueblo as Screenshots 2a and 2b. These give date, time, and location.





If you can't make it to either and want to send in written comment, you'll find the link to do that third below.



Choose "Black Hills" and then the item about electric rates on the page that follows.



If you've not spoken to a public board or commission before, this is a great chance to because almost everyone in this state pays utilities of some form or another and so you already have all the expertise you need to toss your two cents in.



And perhaps you'll gain some confidence doing the easy ones to take on more ....





https://puc.colorado.gov/electric-rate-cases#black_hills_electric_rate_case



https://puc.colorado.gov/puccalendar



https://www.dora.state.co.us/pls/efi/EFI_COMMENT_GUI.Electric