Thornton Observer's Hyperlocal Coverage





I came across the site "Thornton Observer" in Corey Hutchins' media newsletter a bit back and thought I'd share with you.



A link to their (I say "their" because the page is anonymous) site below.



The anonymity doesn't necessarily inspire trust, but in a cursory glance through the site what I mostly see is summaries (along with links to the originals) of Thornton, CO city council meetings peppered with occasional commentary.



Regardless of not knowing the provenance of the site or more about the views of the people (or person) running it, I think hyperlocal coverage like this is worth knowing about. If you were concerned about the veracity of the information, or of getting tilted coverage, what I'd recommend you do is to use the Thornton Observer as a jumping off point and not as a final destination.



That is, treat this like Wikipedia: use it as a guide to help you run your own independent searches and also use it as a handy place to get links to city council recordings, agendas, etc. It looks a lot easier to navigate than any city website I've seen!





https://thorntonobserver.wordpress.com/

Denver Council: no more Flock cameras





I wanted to update a post from Oct 2024 (see the first link below) with some new information.



Per the Colorado Politics article linked second below, the Denver City Council failed to extend the city's contract with Flock cameras. These are the cameras that are placed around the city, taking pictures of every car that passes regardless of whether any alleged offense occurred.



Quoting the Colorado Politics article:



"The unanimous decision by the Denver City Council came Monday afternoon [May 5] after weeks of public outcry over concerns surrounding information sharing and possible use of data from the automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, for mass surveillance and to target illegal immigrants."



I don't think I entirely agree with the concerns stated by some in the article, but that's meaningless hair splitting. Mass surveillance is not something I can agree with. Period.



I wish that I could say this refusal to extend the contract with Flock was a sign that Denver was going to scrap the program, but I get the sense from the article that it's more of a pause while Denver's Mayor seeks to have the concerns of those that spoke against the cameras addressed.



If you had concerns about this program, and you haven't yet, I urge you to join the other voices speaking against having permanent, indiscriminate surveillance done by your government. Send in your thoughts to the mayor and council. It matters.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/denver-looking-out-for-us-children?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/local-government/denver-council-pauses-flock-license-plate-reader-contract/article_c2d3ca24-21f9-57e6-bb8d-26e2c40e39a1.html

The legislative assault on TABOR





The Common Sense Institute report linked below is a pretty good collection of (past and) current bills by our state legislature that chip away at TABOR.



It was published on May 1 so there are some minor changes since then--for example the failure of the effort to have the legislature sue the state over TABOR--but it gives a thorough look back and look at current policy.



To give you an example, I link to one of the bills on the list (SB25-173) second below. This bill quite prettily relabels certain state revenue streams so that they are no longer subject to TABOR limits. Would that we could all be so creative in relabeling things in our family budgets so as to avoid financial responsibility and accountability.



The report is worth a look and share with others.



Speak up for TABOR before you find it either gone or so far marginalized as to have no meaning. That starts by knowing all the efforts politicians have been using in this state to take away your rights.



https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/colorado/research/taxes-and-fees/the-legislative-assault-on-tabor-how-colorado-lawmakers-are-rewriting-the-rules



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb25-173