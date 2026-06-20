This week’s public notice crawl





Before getting to the public notices, a quick reminder: if you wanted to contribute to your community by sharing relevant public notices, you'll find them organized by county and city here:



https://publicnoticecolorado.com/(S(irqdrs2ipojs4siwrftxttju))/default.aspx



Now on to the crawl. This week we have an application for a battery energy storage facility in front of the Logan County Commissioners, plus consideration of a city ordinance on shipping containers on properties here in town.









PUBLIC HEARING There will be a meeting of the Logan County Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit application submitted by BEET Energy Storage Project, LLC on property described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 North, Range 50 West of the 6th P.M. There will be a meeting of the Logan County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit application submitted by BEET Energy Storage Project, LLC on property described as: A parcel of land in the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 North, Range 50 West of the 6th P.M. For information contact the Logan County Planning Department at 522-7879, 315 Main St., Sterling, CO. Published: South Platte Sentinel June 18, 2026-2173336







ORDINANCE NO. 7 Series of 2026 An Ordinance amending the Sterling City Code, Appendix A, Zoning, Chapter VII, Special Regulations Section 703, Accessory Building, Structures and Uses, to add a category for Shipping Containers Introduced by Council Member Haynes. A full and complete text of Ordinance No. 7, Series of 2026 is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado. Mark Fuller Mayor ATTEST: Harmony Malakowski City Clerk INTRODUCED, READ BY TITLE, PASSED ON FIRST READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 9th DAY OF JUNE 2026. PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 18th DAY OF JUNE 2026. I, Harmony Malakowski, City Clerk, City of Sterling, County of Logan, State of Colorado, do hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the title of an ordinance (a copy of which is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk) introduced, read by title, passed on first reading and ordered published by title at the meeting held on June 9, 2026. Harmony Malakowski City Clerk Public Hearing: July 14, 2026 South Platte Sentinel Published: South Platte Sentinel June 18, 2026-2173642

Related:





In the public notice crawl right prior to this post, I put up a notice about a Logan County Planning/Zoning Committee meeting (as well as a later Logan County Commissioner meeting) about a BEET energy storage facility.



If you want info on that, see the company's site below.



https://www.project.nexteraenergyresources.com/beet-energy-storage