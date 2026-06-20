Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
3h

A large lithium battery fire is not what Logan County needs. They don't have the equipment, to fight this type of fire. Matter of fact, there's not much to use except copious water for cooling and an encapsulation agent like F-500. I can't find by searching any Colorado Fire Agencies that have this product ready to use. How about requiring contingency planning by the applicant/operator?

https://www.lmecompany.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/BFL_F5_AM_F-500-EA-Brochure_V3.pdf

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