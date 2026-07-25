This week's public notice crawl





This week we have CPW seeking a grazing lease on some land near Snyder, CO, and a rate setting meeting with Northern Water (Northern Water Conservancy District)





Colorado Parks and Wildlife is soliciting interest in a 2026 grazing lease at Cottonwood SWA located on County Road W.7 East of Snyder, CO. To inquire please call 970-466-0502. Deadlines for inquiries is 7/31/2026. Published: South Platte Sentinel July 23, 30, 3036-2178576





PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF RATE HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Northern Water) will hold a hearing at the office of Northern Water, 220 Water Avenue, Berthoud, Colorado, in person and via Zoom Webinar, at the hour of 9 a.m. on August 6, 2026, for the purpose of fixing the rates for water to be furnished by Northern Water in 2027 to those persons and entities having contracts with Northern Water which provided for an annual determination of such rates. Please visit Northern Water's website at www.northernwater.org for information on how to access the Zoom webinar. Dated this 9th day of July, 2026. /s/________________________ Bradley D. Wind, P.E., Secretary Published: South Platte Sentinel July 23, 2026-2178016