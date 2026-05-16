Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling



Below find the week's relevant public notices.



PUBLIC NOTICE RULE-MAKING HEARING Notice is hereby given that, on Thursday, June 11, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m., the Board of Directors of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Northern Water) will conduct a public rule-making hearing (Rule-Making Hearing) on proposed modifications to the Revised Rule concerning Colorado-Big Thompson (C-BT) Project Water Tracking and related Revised Accounting Procedures. The Rule-Making Hearing will be conducted pursuant to the authority of the Board of Directors under the Water Conservancy Act, C.R.S. ï¿½ 37-45-101 et seq. The Rule-Making Hearing will be conducted via a hybrid meeting format. The public may attend this Rule-Making Hearing either in person at 220 Water Avenue, Berthoud, Colorado 80513, or by accessing the Zoom webinar information listed below. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://northernwater.zoom.us/j/83763629798?pwd=B9bcPq0ZnaFSdsN5CWx4xlluEWDba3.1 Dial the number below for audio-only access to the webinar: Toll-Free: 833-928-4609 Webinar ID: 837 6362 9798 Passcode: 846396 The proposed modifications to the Rule and Accounting Procedures may be obtained at https://www.northernwater.org/cbttrackingrule or you may call 1-800-369-7246 to have these documents mailed to you. Public access to the Zoom webinar will be in "listen-only" mode. There will not be an opportunity to provide public comment via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to give oral comments directly to the Board may do so by signing up in person to speak in the Board room. Members of the public wishing to submit comments on the proposed modifications to the Rule in advance of the Rule-Making Hearing may do so by phone message to 970-292-2517, or by submitting an email to publiccomments@northernwater.org. Written comments or phone messages must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Comments submitted by the deadline will be entered into the public record for the Rule-Making Hearing. If, on June 11, 2026, the Northern Water Board of Directors continues the public hearing to a later date, then Northern Water will post information related to the continued hearing on the above-listed website. Please check the website for updated information. Published: South Platte Sentinel May 14, 21, 28, 2026 - 2168405







PUBLIC HEARING There will be a meeting of the Logan County Planning Commission on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit application submitted by Brightwater Cattle Company/Adrian Diepersloot on property described as: A parcel of land in the North Half of Section 35, Township 9 North, Range 48 and the West Half of Section 36, Township 9, Range 48 West of the 6th P.M. There will be a meeting of the Logan County Commissioners on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit application submitted by Brightwater Cattle Company/Adrian Diepersloot on property described as: A parcel of land in the North Half of Section 35, Township 9 North, Range 48 and the West Half of Section 36, Township 9, Range 48 West of the 6th P.M. For information contact the Logan County Planning Department at 522-7879, 315 Main St., Sterling, CO. Published: South Platte Sentinel May 14, 2026-2167730







SAGE POINTE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS ENGINEER OF RECORD SERVICES The Sage Pointe Metropolitan District ("District") is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineering firms to serve as Engineer of Record for water and wastewater utility infrastructure in Logan County, Colorado. Emailed Proposals are due no later than 3:00 P.M. MST on May 28, 2026, to the District's legal counsel, Seter, Vander Wall & Mielke, P.C. via email to Robin Navant at rnavant@svwpc.com. Proposal(s) received after the above-specified time and date will not be considered. The District reserves the right to reject any and all Proposals, to waive any informality, technicality or irregularity in any Proposal, to disregard all non-conforming, non-responsive, conditional or alternate Proposals, to negotiate contract terms with the preferred engineer, to require statements or evidence of an engineer's qualifications, and to accept a final proposal that, in the opinion of the District, represents the best value to the District. Awarding of a contract may be based on criteria other than solely the lowest cost estimate submitted to the District. A general statement of the work is as follows: Ongoing water and wastewater engineering services consisting of design, operations, planning and environmental documentation, capital acquisition, regulatory compliance, and project management. The District serves the Sage Pointe community in Logan County, Colorado containing approximately 200 homes. The chosen engineer must coordinate with state agencies, general contractors, and District representatives for the duration of the services. The selected engineer must have the following minimum qualifications: Registration as a Professional Engineer in Colorado Significant experience with the Cloacina MEMPAC-R wastewater treatment plant Familiarity with CDPHE requirements and processes Demonstrated experience complying with SRF requirements Familiarity with special districts in Colorado Ability to complete in-person site visits Ability to accept deferred payment Questions regarding the position must be submitted in writing to Robin Navant at rnavant@svwpc.com by 3:00 P.M. MST on May 21, 2026. Responses will be provided to all bidders by May 26, 2026. Published in The South Platte Sentinel one-time on May 14, 2026. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: SAGE POINTE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT Published: South Platte Sentinel May 14, 2026 - 2168836