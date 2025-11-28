This week’s Logan County/Sterling Public Notice Crawl







Two pieces. The first is a new city ordinance to spend more city money, the second is an opportunity for public comment on the city’s public housing plan.



ORDINANCE NO. 11 Series of 2025 AN ORDINANCE MAKING AN ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION IN THE AMOUNT OF TWO MILLION, FOURTY-FOUR THOUSAND, ONE HUNDRED FOURTY-THREE DOLLARS ($2,044,143) AND REGULATING THE PAYMENT OF MONEY OUT OF THE CITY TREASURY AND INCREASING THE AMOUNT OF THE REVENUE BUDGET FOR 2025 BY ONE MILLION, THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY-NINE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SIXTEEN DOLLARS ($1,379,316). Introduced by Councilmember Wolf. A full and complete text of Ordinance No. 11, Series of 2025 is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 421 North Fourth Street, Sterling, Colorado. Matthew Foos Mayor ATTEST: Debra Lyn Forbes City Clerk INTRODUCED, READ BY TITLE, PASSED ON FIRST READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 18TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2025. PUBLISHED BY TITLE THE 27TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2025. I, Debra Lyn Forbes, City Clerk, City of Sterling, County of Logan, State of Colorado, do hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the title of an ordinance (a copy of which is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk) introduced, read by title, passed on first reading and ordered published by title at the meeting held on November 18, 2025. Debra Lyn Forbes City Clerk Public Hearing: December 9, 2025. South Platte Sentinel Published: South Platte Sentinel November 27, 2025-2144488

PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing Authority of the City of Sterling will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, January 8, 2026, to invite public comment on the revised one year and five-year plan of the authority. This hearing will be conducted at the main administrative office of the Housing Authority at 1:00 p.m. Information regarding the plan is available for public inspection at the main administrative office at 435 MacGregor Road, Sterling, CO Published: South Platte Sentinel November 27, 2025-2144371