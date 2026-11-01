Thinking of heading to Sundance? Might as well, you're helping to pay for it!





Thanks to our generous donation of tax money and credits (via those running the state), Sundance film festival is coming to Boulder. If you want a visitors guide, check out the first link below.



I had a reader send me something recently about RTD special transit fares for the event. That's the second link below.



Quoting from that article:



"RTD said the [Sundance] plan includes defined zero-fare routes in the Boulder area, enhanced transit service providing late-night and early morning service to accommodate nighttime showings and volunteer schedules, as well as a temporary service (Route CHAT) providing access to Chautauqua Park, which is a key festival venue."



Another quote tells us how RTD is paying for this largesse:



"The zero-fare Boulder area routes will be paid for through $1 million in funding approved by the RTD Board in July. RTD said the costs are also being supplemented by the Clean Transit Enterprise (CTE) grant funds approved by the CTE Board in September."



I don't plan on going to Sundance, but if you are, I'd highly recommend looking at this service. Boulder is already a nightmare for parking, I can't even imagine how much worse it'll be when the film festival comes to town.



If you are tempted to feel guilty about a free bus ride, don't. Just remember, you subsidized the glitterati as well as the busses. Not really free after all.



https://bouldercolorado.gov/guide/2027-sundance-film-festival



https://www.9news.com/article/news/community/transportation/rtd-transit-service-plan-for-sundance-film-festival/73-5c524131-f6d4-452e-aebd-3812e27432bf

San Luis potato farmers have cut their water use, it doesn't seem to be enough





The Sun article below details how, despite cuts in water use, San Luis Valley potato farmers are still struggling to meet water conservation targets.



Quoting with embedded links intact:



"Drought-challenged potato farms in the San Luis Valley drained another 72,000 acre-feet of water from the crucial unconfined aquifer this year, the latest tests show, losing more ground on a mandated restoration goal and putting more pressure on a state water court to mediate a solution. The local water conservation district has cut 100,000 acre-feet of groundwater pumping in recent years, but any progress has been overwhelmed by the ongoing drought and demands from the valley’s vital potato economy. The conservation plan currently in force calls for water-use cuts to replenish the unconfined aquifer to within 200,000 to 400,000 acre-feet below a 1976 benchmark by 2031, but the September well tests show the pool at 1.425 million acre-feet below that mark. And dropping."



If, as the article notes, the shortage can't be turned around, more aggressive steps will have to take place--prices for water could go up, groundwater wells could get shut down.** The state will not allow the unconfined aquifer to continue to be drawn down. Some way or another you have to prevent its unsustainable depletion.



Did you notice, however, the care I used in those sentences? Did you notice how the Sun was careful too? Prior to aquifer is the word "unconfined", a modifier easy to blast past.



There is a confined aquifer in the San Luis Valley, and there is someone pumping freely out of it, something that's been going on for quite some time. It ain't going for potatoes either.



The second link below is the final installment in a series I did based on a lot of research and time spent on the subject of the Closed Basin Project. I put the last installment there because it will have all the previous installments linked in it if you want to go all the way to the beginning.



The largest driver of water problems in the valley is by far and away the ongoing, brutal drought. There is no way around it; the valley needs water. Bad.



But while a lot of time and attention is going into troubles farmers are having, little attention is going into an anachronistic federal program which outlived its usefulness before it was even finished. Little attention goes into the Feds sticking a straw into the aquifers and pulling water out to send down the Rio Grande.



Stopping the Closed Basin Project wouldn't turn things around in the valley, but I can't help but wonder if perhaps it would be one less insult to add to the injury of drought.



**Unless an augmentation plan is in place. This would be similar to what I've written about in the past with regard to a friend who farms. He has (very) senior water rights on his irrigation ditch company, but the rights he has for the well which feeds his center pivot irritation are much more junior. If he pulls out more than is allowed under his center pivot well water rights, he must make others whole by replenishing that taking from his ditch rights. Similar would need to happen in the San Luis Valley to continue using a well in the unconfined aquifer if the state brings the hammer down on pumping.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/21/san-luis-valley-aquifer-record-low/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/rwr-awdi-and-slv-water-nm-democrat?utm_source=publication-search