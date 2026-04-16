There’s one group the lefty press hardly checks: nonprofits





Local media spirit animal Kyle Clark recently said: "Journalists just repeating what the powerful say isn’t news."



Agreed. The media shouldn't be, but all to often are, merely scribes.



Thing is, Clark and others have a spotty record at checking the powerful. In particular, they do a terrible job of checking the powerful nonprofits that have so much influence here in Blue Colorado.



More on that topic in my recent op ed below.





https://completecolorado.com/2026/03/23/colorado-press-selectively-holds-power-to-account/

The Denver Post’s Klamann and fun with statistics





In the previous post today, I shared a recent op ed about how the lefty media in Colorado by and large swallow wholewhat they’re fed by nonprofits (at least those they agree with).



Seth Klamann, Denver Post advocate, has elements of that in his piece about Trump and ICE below.



Quoting with links intact:





“The Post analyzed ICE arrest and detention data obtained and released in full by the Deportation Data Project, which is composed of researchers and lawyers based primarily at the University of California, Berkeley. For the purposes of its analysis, The Post examined arrests that occurred in Colorado during the 12-month period that began when Trump returned to office on Jan. 20, 2025, and compared it to arrests made during President Joe Biden’s final year in office. The Deportation Data Project, using data obtained from public records requests, has released four broad batches of ICE data detailing arrests and detentions since Trump’s return to office. ICE has released far more limited information on its operations, often focusing on arrests of immigrants with criminal backgrounds.”

then later

“In an unsigned statement Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said the data — which was obtained by the data project through public records requests — ‘is not accurate.’ An unidentified media office representative did not say what part of the data was incorrect and did not directly address questions about The Post’s findings. ‘The facts are: ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, criminals, gang members and more,” the DHS representative wrote in an email to The Post. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests nationwide are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.’”

Of note here is the fact that Klamann, who apparently did limited outside verification of the Deportation Data Project’s work, throws shade on what DHS says because they didn’t do his job for him, because DHS doesn’t walk him through why they disagree.

A real journalist, a real investigator, would start from the premise that both parties are likely to be skewing the numbers and do his own looking, not take what a group of Berkley says as gospel until proven otherwise.

There’s a whole lot we’ll ignore and/or not touch on. We’re not going to consider whether or not the Deportation Data Project or DHS has the “correct” numbers. We’re not going to consider outside influences on arrests. For example, we won’t try to delve into whether or not places like Colorado don’t charge illegal immigrants to help them avoid ICE attention. We also won’t delve into why Klamann chose the last year of Biden’s term as the comparator for the first year of Trumps, along with what (if any) effect that choice has on his results.

What I want to focus on is what’s doable in one post. We just alluded to Klamann’s preferential treatment of claims made by one group vs. another. Now let’s focus on something you can take with you to other articles that toss numbers at you: how parsing them and characterizing them can be used to editorialize.

Let’s look at Klamann’s top line numbers from a couple spots in his piece. Quoting again:

“In the 12 months prior to Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, 1,202 immigrants without legal status were arrested in Colorado. More than 58% of them had prior criminal convictions, while nearly 24% more had pending charges. Only 17.7% had no criminal history. Looking at the Trump-era arrests, those trends flipped. Of the 4,750 people arrested over the ensuing 12 months, the largest group — 38% — had no criminal history, compared to nearly 35% with prior convictions and 26% with pending charges.”

and

“More than 62% of those arrested and removed last year [by Trump] had never been convicted of a crime, while more than a third had no criminal history.”

Klamann’s characterization of his numbers is not outright wrong, but when you’re fed numbers, you shouldn’t just automatically run down the track that the writer would like to set you on.

Let’s parse the numbers a little differently and see if the perspective changes.

According to this data, 58% + 24% = 82% of those arrested in Colorado under the last year of Biden’s administration had some form or another of criminal justice involvement (convictions or pending charges). In Trump’s first year, this becomes 26%+35% = 61%.

It is accurate to say, therefore, that it is trending different, there are more people being deported without criminal records. Is that really “flipped” however? Is it as drastic a change as that word implies? Is 82/17 “flipped” from 61/38?

Klamann’s dramatic reveal loses its punch when shown this way. A 19 point drop in criminally-involved illegal immigrants with a 21 point jump in not-criminally-involved illegal immigrants.

And that is the point. What Klamann does with his numbers is to up the volume on what he thinks is bad while ignoring other comparisons that might shine a different light on things.

I had to chuckle while writing this because Klamann is apparently oblivious to his own spin when he notes that “ICE has released far more limited information on its operations, often focusing on arrests of immigrants with criminal backgrounds.”

If ICE is focusing on the criminal arrests, The Klamann, The Post and advocates are focusing in the opposite direction.

This story, especially if you look at absolute numbers, could have just as easily been about Biden doing a lot less than Trump regarding deporting illegal aliens with criminal records. If you run the numbers you note that Biden deported 697 people with criminal convictions while Trump deported 1662 people (an increase of 965 criminals).

I remember reading something once by NPR’s public editor. The context was different but the theme is the same. She wrote that it’s not NPR’s job to be a cheerleader for the President.

Agreed.

It’s also not their job, nor the job of anyone else in the press, not if they set out to inform rather than influence, to be contrarians and/or cheerlead for advocates. This is what Klamann is by and large doing with his piece here.

**There’s only so much room in one post and only so many topics to cover, so I’ll leave this to the curious reader and put it here in a footnote: consider the difference in Klamann’s conclusions if he’d compared Trump’s year one to, say, Biden’s year one, year two, etc. I.e. note that the results would change with the year CHOSEN by the reporter.



https://www.denverpost.com/2026/04/06/colorado-ice-immigration-arrests-trump-first-year/