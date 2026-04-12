Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2h

Some days, I am disgusted with the dem's actions. Other days, I am heated to a slow boil. Today is Sunday, so I'll make blueberry pancakes with my granddaughter and try not to think about the unelected choosing unelected board members to get what the governor wants.

I am drawn back to my long held observation from business, that the poorly trained, train others poorly. There's an analogy there, if I'm not writing too obtusely.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture