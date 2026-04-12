The unelected, picking more unelected, to pick companies, to decide fees on other companies.

The State of Colorado has it’s own mandatory recycling program which is now starting to gear up, an effort taking the name “producer responsibility” and echoing similar efforts in other blue states.

The article below details a lawsuit by some smaller businesses that say large businesses were given the ability to set fees on them because the large businesses were able to participate in setting up the producer responsibility program, but the little businesses were not.

Quoting from down near the bottom of the article:

“Colorado officials picked the Circular Action Alliance to administer the fee program. The alliance is dominated by some of the largest consumer packaging names in the world, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Molson Coors and Colgate-Palmolive.”

Golly, how much economic genius would it take to figure out that this is probably not the best way to do this?

That the big companies picked to set up the rules would be picking rules that benefit them (and would range from either not helping little producers up to actively hurting them)?

The unelected board that got to pick the particular foxes to guard this henhouse were spelled out in the original bill, which I link to second below. Screenshot 1 is from the bill itself and lists the qualifications of the people who the head of CDPHE then got to decide on to make up the board.

You read that right. An unelected official picked the unelected board to make this decision, to task companies with fees that their competitors got to decide.

This whole thing reminded me of what a different Sun reporter termed a “grand compromise” (see the third link below) brokered behind closed doors in Gov Polis’ office between three big oil companies and environmental groups--another case where the big fish got a seat at the table while the little fish were on the menu. The smaller oil and gas companies didn’t get a say here, just like the smaller packaging companies.

This is decidedly unfair, but it seems to be more and more a pattern in this state. Stakeholder meetings that some are party to, but others are shut out. Big money and big influence but those stuck living with it have no voice.

You saw it with oil and gas. You see it at CPW with the recent furbearers vote. You see it with a wealthy cartel getting to set fees for others.

Back in March 2024, I attended and testified at a meeting of the producer responsibility board to give them my thoughts on the ever-increasing role that unelected boards are playing in this state. If you would like to read the email I sent them and the (slightly changed) paraphrase of what I actually said in the meeting, check out the fourth link below.

I urge you to get involved and start speaking up about things like this.

Maybe recycling isn’t your thing. Maybe hunting/trapping aren’t. Maybe oil and gas aren’t. Maybe electrical energy generation aren’t.

You needn’t speak at every unelected board. You needn’t be an expert.

You simply need to pick one, attend a meeting and remind everyone there that this isn’t how our government should be operating. We shouldn’t have unelected boards doing this. We shouldn’t have monied groups working hand in glove with them to set policy on the people and businesses who live here.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/04/02/lawsuit-colorado-recycling-expansion-small-businesses/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb22-1355

https://coloradosun.com/2024/04/29/colorado-oil-and-gas-deal-2024/#:~:text=Gov.,for%20the%20next%20several%20years.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/did-you-know-railroads-in-co-can?utm_source=publication-search

Heads up Denver, you have a chance to weigh in on expensive recycling mandates





I have written in the past about my wife and I renting her condo in vibrant Denver. Because I have had to get a rental license (phew! I was nearly a slum lord there for a minute but thankfully the eagle-eyes at Denver keep me from tipping over that threshold), I'm on Denver's mailing list.



I get all kinds of updates with regard to things that will add costs to owning and/or living in Denver. I have another one to share.



City and County of Denver is seeking feedback on its Universal Recycling program**. If you know someone who lives in Denver, own a business in Denver (for example, food service and/or construction) or you live there yourself, take a minute to weigh in.



This is all the more important if you are on the right side of the ideological divide. Too few people from our side of the fence get involved and speak up, so take this opportunity to pierce that ideological bubble so many in government along the Front Range live and operate in.



Details on how to do so are in the first link below.



**If you want or need context on this program, see an earlier newsletter linked second below.



https://denvergov.org/Government/Agencies-Departments-Offices/Agencies-Departments-Offices-Directory/Climate-Action-Sustainability-and-Resiliency/News-Events/Events/2026/Draft-Rules-of-Universal-Recycling



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/should-private-judge-case-records?utm_source=publication-search